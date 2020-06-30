At the same time, its organic sales adjusted for acquisitions and FX effects were far weaker, declined 34.9%, while organic orders tumbled by 25.3%.

On June 29, Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR), the prominent interior furnishing company, presented its fiscal fourth-quarter results, surprising the market with stronger-than-expected revenue and adjusted earnings per share. The market's response was overall bullish, and the stock has been trading well above $26 before going lower to below $24 on June 30, as traders who benefited from the earnings surprise took profit and went away. So, the gains have already been erased.

However, a better-than-anticipated adjusted EPS surely does not mean the company fared well in the spring quarter. In fact, its GAAP revenue contracted not as deep as Wall Street expected, which is, of course, an inspiring thing, but revenues are still in a tailspin, and the possibility of the improvement in FY 2021 is almost zero (see analysts' opinion), given macroeconomic challenges.

The top line

MLHR's fiscal Q4 included the toughest months: March, April, and May, the period when businesses have begun to feel the burn amid the pandemic and imposed restrictions, adjusting their capital budgets, postponing expansion plans, and preparing for a prolonged period of softness in the overall economy. Office expansion or remodeling and purchases of brand new workstations and other furniture were clearly not among their urgent priorities. The consumer sentiment was also unfavorable, as purchases of new furniture and remodeling plans have been deferred because of the pandemic.

Source: Unsplash

MLHR's sales dropped by 29.1% vs. the May quarter of FY20 and amounted to $475.7 million, while analysts' consensus estimate was $446.47 million. The almost 30% decline was precipitated by the pronounced sales weakness in North America. While GAAP sales is a metric that investors and analysts typically use to assess the resilience of the financial performance, alternative indicators that bring more color should not be ignored. The gist is that the revenue beat relates to the GAAP consolidated sales, but MLHR also reports organic sales that should not be overlooked. As Herman Miller clarified, after adjustments for the acquisition of HAY A/S, the Copenhagen-based designer and furniture manufacturer, and naughtone, the contemporary British furniture designer, and FX effects, the top-line decline was even deeper: Q4 organic sales were down 34.9%. New organic orders fell 25.3% vs. prior-year Q4. The deepest reduction was seen in North America, the company's flagship region regarding sales, where organic orders tumbled 32.2%. That points to the fact the revenue recovery trend is not yet observable, and MLHR investors should brace for a few quarters of lackluster sales performance, and most likely, weak share price dynamics.

Expectedly, the profitability did not emerge unscathed. The gross margin retreated to 34.9% from 37%, as facility shutdowns caused by the restrictions imposed by the government amid the pandemic have taken their toll. The silver lining is that while sales had been cratering and gross margin had been creeping lower, MLHR undertook consistent measures to reduce opex in order to protect liquidity. As a result, opex fell 15.4% QoQ, and the magnitude of the decline in adjusted operating income was not as material as it might be. So, though the adjusted operating margin dived to 3.3% from 9.9%, it remained well above zero.

An important remark worth making here is that both GAAP operating and net earnings were hugely distorted by non-cash impairment, which made no harm to liquidity but led to an increase in the Debt/Equity ratio. The pandemic made Herman Miller re-evaluate its brand portfolio and impair assets if their values appeared to be far lower in the current environment than initially estimated. One of the brands that failed the impairment test was recently acquired HAY, "a leader in ancillary furnishings in Europe and Asia." Commenting on the HAY acquisition, the Herman Miller CEO said that

Scaling HAY is a key component in expanding our footprint within the retail and contract markets while reaching a younger, more urban demographic that we've been targeting for expansion.

The reduction in the value of intangibles related to HAY signals that MLHR is now far less optimistic about its prospects in the tough market environment. Other brands that were afflicted were Design Within Reach, Maharam, and the above-mentioned naughtone. There was no data on how the impairment of intangibles was split between these brands. The only thing MLHR mentioned was that the total impairment of intangibles, goodwill, and right-of-use assets added up to $205.4 million. As a result, GAAP EPS turned negative, while EPS adjusted for impairment, restructuring expenses, and other items, was $0.11.

Focus on cash flows

As of June 30, there were no detailed quarterly cash flow data available, as Herman Miller has not published its Form 10-K yet, and in the Form 8-K was included only condensed annual CF statement.

Given limited data, we can assess the robustness of the company's annual inorganic FCF generation using such GAAP metrics like net cash flow from operations and cash outflow related to investing activities. The difference between the two amounted to $53.7 million vs. $51.4 million a year ago.

Source: the Form 8-K

The annual net operating cash flow was surprisingly strong, especially compared to negative GAAP net income.

In the Investor presentation, MLHR said that FY20 FCF (net cash flow after capex) added up to $153 million, a six-year record, while capital expenditures were scaled back to $69 million, the lowest level since 2016.

As comes from my calculations, the 2020 Cash Return on Total Capital was above 19%, an almost perfect result. But that solid level was influenced by robust Q1-Q3 FY20, and it will likely drift materially lower in the coming quarters.

Firm financial position fortified by cash

Though sales have been lackluster in spring this calendar year, Herman Miller did not fall short of cash. MLHR is obviously not an impecunious company. It has a net debt of only $130 million, while the maturities schedule is relatively comfortable. The nearest maturities are in 2021 ($50 million in debt securities) and 2024 ($225 million related to the revolving line of credit). Considering $461 million in cash & cash equivalents, the company will surely have no issues with the principal repayment in the medium term. While in Q4, leverage (Debt/EBITDA) surged to 2.1x from only 0.9x in the third quarter, that level is still generally safe. Next, in Q4, the coverage of interest by EBITDA was 23.7x, while bank covenants require "above 4x" (see slide 28). So, the risk of default is meager, and, especially considering the dividend suspension, MLHR will have liquidity strong enough to navigate the downturn.

Final thoughts

FY 2020 was a generally strong year for Herman Miller, as revenue had been consistently increasing in single-digits quarter-over-quarter. The Q4, when its growth story was hamstrung by the coronavirus crisis, was an exception.

While in the 2010s, the company has been consistently growing, actively utilizing acquisition opportunities and diversifying its portfolio with new brands from Nemschoff to HAY, in 2020, its growth stalled, and the possibility of a return to the abandoned heights is highly uncertain. However, investors cannot blame the company for sales contraction or incompetent cost management, as MLHR leadership has been clearly doing its best to minimize the devastating effects of the macro headwinds, optimize cost structure, improve working capital, and protect the balance sheet.

Given the tough macro environment and the possibility of the second way of infections (the recent news is not particularly inspiring), MLHR is a 'Hold.'

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.