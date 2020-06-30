Dividend Changes: June 20-26, 2020

A table of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks is included, and we highlight an interesting candidate.

In this article series, we provide a weekly summary of dividend changes.

This article was co-produced with James Marino Sr. of Portfolio Insight.

We monitor dividend increases for stocks using [Dividend Radar], a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories based on the length of the streak: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

This past week, seven companies in Dividend Radar decided to increase their dividends. We didn't see any news announcing dividend cuts or suspensions.

The following table presents a summary of the dividend increases.

The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr DGR) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

The First Bancorp, Inc. (FNLC)

FNLC operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company offers various deposit and loan products, as well as other financial services. FNLC was founded in 1985 and is based in Damariscotta, Maine.

On Jun 25, FNLC declared a quarterly dividend of 31¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.33% from the prior dividend of 30¢.

Payable Jul 20, to shareholders of record on Jul 7; ex-div: Jul 6.

Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS)

HIFS provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the State of Massachusetts. The company offers various deposit and loan products, as well as ATM, telephone, and Internet banking services. HIFS was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

On Jun 24, HIFS declared a quarterly dividend of 43¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.38% from the prior dividend of 42¢.

Payable Jul 15, to shareholders of record on Jul 3; ex-div: Jul 2.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW.A)John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW.B)

Founded in 1807 and headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, JW.A provides knowledge and knowledge-enabled services. The company's Research segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, reference works, books, database services, and advertising. The Professional Development segment provides corporate learning solutions, employment talent solutions, and training services, as well as test preparation and certification services. Its Education segment provides print and digital content, as well as education solutions.

On Jun 25, JW.A and JW.B declared a quarterly dividend of 34.25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.74% from the prior dividend of 34¢.

Payable Jul 22, to shareholders of record on Jul 7; ex-div: Jul 6.

The Kroger Co. (KR)

KR, along with its subsidiaries, operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores across the United States. The company's banner brands include Kroger, Ralphs, Fred Meyer, and King Soopers, as well as Simple Truth and Simple Truth Organic. KR was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

On Jun 25, KR declared a quarterly dividend of 18¢ per share.

This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior dividend of 16¢.

Payable Sep 1, to shareholders of record on Aug 14; ex-div: Aug 13.

Matson, Inc. (MATX)

MATX provides ocean transportation and logistics services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings and changed its name to Matson in June 2012. MATX was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

On Jun 25, MATX declared a quarterly dividend of 23¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.55% from the prior dividend of 22¢.

Payable Sep 3, to shareholders of record on Aug 6; ex-div: Aug 5.

Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR)

Founded in 1955 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, WOR is a metals manufacturing company focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. The company processes flat-rolled steel for other processors and various end markets. It manufactures filled and unfilled pressure cylinders, tanks, hand torches, oil and gas equipment, and various accessories for end-use market applications. WOR also manufactures open and enclosed cabs, as well as operator stations for heavy mobile equipment.

On Jun 24, WOR declared a quarterly dividend of 25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.17% from the prior dividend of 24¢.

Payable Sep 29, to shareholders of record on Sep 15; ex-div: Sep 14.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, we're including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for one of this week's dividend raisers, KR.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

Source: FAST Graphs

KR's price line [black] is below the primary valuation line [orange] and at the stock's normal P/E ratio [blue]. The stock is trading at a discount fair value. An investment in KR in February 2010 would have returned 12.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

We didn't see any news announcing dividend cuts or suspensions last week.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

Here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend. The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Please note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: June 29-July 12, 2020

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price (26.Jun) Yield 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Monday, 29 June (Ex-Div Date 06/29) Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) 9 $85.90 0.84% 12.0% 0.18 07/22 Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) 8 $9.26 12.96% 17.6% 0.3 07/15 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) 9 $12.68 4.89% 10.5% 0.1551 07/15 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) 10 $161.83 2.62% 6.8% 1.06 07/15 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) 10 $151.38 4.20% 5.4% 1.59 07/15 BancFirst Corporation (BANF) 27 $37.17 3.44% 13.6% 0.32 07/15 B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) 9 $24.30 7.82% 6.9% 0.475 07/30 CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) 10 $118.64 4.11% 26.0% 1.22 07/15 Camden Property Trust (CPT) 10 $88.69 3.74% 3.8% 0.83 07/17 CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) 6 $17.30 5.78% 26.6% 0.25 07/15 Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) 10 $24.50 2.45% 18.1% 0.15 08/03 Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) 10 $30.19 3.71% 5.7% 0.28 07/15 Amdocs Limited (DOX) 8 $60.82 2.15% 13.3% 0.3275 07/24 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) 9 $113.73 2.64% 5.7% 0.75 07/15 The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) 13 $39.02 0.51% 6.1% 0.05 07/31 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) 26 $224.79 3.70% 8.2% 2.0775 07/15 Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) 5 $23.52 5.19% 0.0% 0.305 07/15 Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 10 $18.76 5.76% 13.8% 0.27 07/15 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) 8 $37.58 2.66% 16.7% 0.25 07/20 FirstService Corporation (FSV) 5 $96.36 0.68% 0.0% 0.165 07/07 The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) 6 $12.51 2.88% 24.6% 0.095 07/10 Humana Inc. (HUM) 9 $374.64 0.67% 15.2% 0.625 07/31 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) 57 $167.82 2.55% 17.6% 1.07 07/15 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW) 9 $14.63 6.02% 17.1% 0.22 07/09 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) 25 $81.05 2.42% 13.1% 0.49 07/15 Lennox International Inc. (LII) 11 $225.33 1.37% 20.8% 0.77 07/15 Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) 7 $50.08 2.28% 13.6% 0.285 07/14 Medifast, Inc. (MED) 5 $131.61 3.43% 0.0% 1.13 08/06 National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) 50 $39.86 4.47% 2.5% 0.445 07/15 National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) 17 $59.52 3.49% 8.9% 0.52 08/03 National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) 19 $59.06 7.47% 6.1% 1.1025 08/07 Nucor Corporation (NUE) 47 $40.60 3.97% 1.6% 0.4025 08/11 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) 7 $41.03 2.10% 9.9% 0.215 07/15 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 9 $46.76 2.52% 5.5% 0.295 07/15 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 8 $28.13 5.12% 1.8% 0.12 07/15 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) 10 $25.42 3.93% 15.0% 0.25 07/10 STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) 6 $23.64 5.92% 30.6% 0.35 07/15 Stryker Corporation (SYK) 27 $173.76 1.32% 11.0% 0.575 07/31 Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) 12 $106.40 1.50% 15.5% 0.4 07/14 TowneBank (TOWN) 9 $17.75 4.06% 10.4% 0.18 07/10 Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) 10 $52.05 2.07% 13.0% 0.27 07/14 U.S. Bancorp (USB) 10 $36.06 4.66% 10.7% 0.42 07/15 W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 23 $66.36 6.28% 2.1% 1.042 07/15 The York Water Company (YORW) 23 $47.53 1.52% 3.9% 0.1802 07/15 Tuesday, 30 June (Ex-Div Date 06/30) Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) 38 $236.02 2.27% 9.1% 1.34 08/10 Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) 25 $50.55 3.84% 7.0% 0.4859 07/15 Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) 13 $38.65 2.38% 18.3% 0.23 07/22 CMCSA CubeSmart (CUBE) 11 $26.31 5.02% 17.5% 0.33 07/15 Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) 7 $59.31 1.89% 6.5% 0.28 07/15 Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) 11 $9.82 5.30% 9.5% 0.13 07/15 HEICO Corporation (HEI) 16 $95.15 0.17% 17.7% 0.08 07/15 HEICO Corporation (HEI) 17 $78.65 0.20% 17.7% 0.08 07/15 Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) 10 $79.86 3.16% 8.4% 0.63 07/27 Realty Income Corporation (O) 26 $58.41 4.80% 4.4% 0.2335 07/15 Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) 8 $66.40 2.23% 15.9% 0.37 07/15 Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) 17 $80.52 2.01% 7.7% 0.405 07/15 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) 6 $33.01 2.12% 54.0% 0.175 07/10 State Street Corporation (STT) 10 $60.53 3.44% 11.1% 0.52 07/16 Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) 10 $31.60 6.46% 10.0% 0.51 07/10 Wednesday, 1 July (Ex-Div Date 07/01) ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) 53 $34.97 2.12% -1.6% 0.185 08/03 Acme United Corporation (ACU) 15 $20.47 2.34% 2.2% 0.12 07/23 American Express Company (AXP) 9 $93.42 1.84% 5.3% 0.43 08/10 General Dynamics Corporation (GD) 29 $146.05 3.01% 10.5% 1.1 08/07 Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) 10 $9.72 4.94% 9.8% 0.12 07/17 Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) 8 $26.14 4.82% 1.6% 0.315 07/09 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUM) 6 $4.69 0.85% 10.1% 0.003 08/13 Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) 9 $143.20 0.84% 10.3% 0.3 07/31 Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) 19 $117.50 0.95% 0.1% 0.28 07/16 Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) 6 $80.18 1.15% 5.9% 0.23 07/23 Sysco Corporation (SYY) 50 $52.30 3.44% 2.0% 0.45 07/24 Thursday, 2 July (Ex-Div Date 07/02) The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) 24 $13.02 5.38% 6.7% 0.175 07/22 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) 14 $57.54 3.13% 3.0% 0.45 08/03 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 10 $46.31 3.11% 7.6% 0.36 07/22 Edison International (EIX) 17 $54.82 4.65% 10.1% 0.6375 07/31 Globe Life Inc. (GL) 15 $70.85 1.06% 1.5% 0.188 07/31 Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 13 $159.05 1.08% 7.5% 0.43 07/15 Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) 6 $13.48 1.78% 60.8% 0.06 07/31 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 10 $92.59 3.89% 16.6% 0.9 07/31 Limoneira Company (LMNR) 10 $13.53 2.22% 11.7% 0.075 07/17 Mackinac Financial Corporation (MFNC) 7 $10.50 5.33% 24.3% 0.14 07/20 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) 21 $176.25 1.41% 9.1% 0.62 07/20 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC.V) 34 $175.36 1.41% 9.1% 0.62 07/20 Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) 7 $27.09 1.33% 6.9% 0.09 07/20 United Security Bancshares (UBFO) 7 $7.00 6.29% 0.0% 0.11 07/15 Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) 5 $42.69 0.84% 12.5% 0.09 07/21 Monday, 6 July (Ex-Div Date 07/06) Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC) 10 $16.00 4.00% 8.3% 0.16 07/31 Dollar General Corporation (DG) 6 $189.39 0.76% 0.0% 0.36 07/21 Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) 30 $186.06 2.07% 7.2% 0.965 07/21 The First Bancorp, Inc. (FNLC) 8 $21.30 5.63% 7.5% 0.31 07/20 Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) 9 $33.34 3.48% 10.3% 0.29 07/16 Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED) 6 $15.85 3.78% 29.2% 0.15 07/17 John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW.A) 27 $38.88 3.50% 14.2% 0.3425 07/22 John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW.B) 21 $38.52 3.53% 14.2% 0.3425 07/22 Preferred Bank (PFBC) 6 $39.03 3.07% 43.1% 0.3 07/21 Tuesday, 7 July (Ex-Div Date 07/07) Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) 10 $110.22 2.03% 9.9% 0.56 07/22 Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) 27 $387.21 0.53% 17.5% 0.5125 07/22 Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) 6 $5.44 3.68% 0.0% 0.05 07/22 Wednesday, 8 July (Ex-Div Date 07/08) CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) 7 $17.76 4.05% 6.7% 0.18 07/23 The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) 24 $16.37 4.40% 7.6% 0.18 07/20 Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) 7 $86.14 0.79% 15.6% 0.17 07/23 Kadant Inc. (KAI) 8 $93.42 1.03% 8.9% 0.24 08/06 Mastercard Incorporated (MA) 9 $289.34 0.55% 23.2% 0.4 08/07 Thursday, 9 July (Ex-Div Date 07/09) Brady Corporation (BRC) 35 $44.10 1.97% 1.7% 0.2175 07/31 Gentex Corporation (GNTX) 10 $25.20 1.90% 8.2% 0.12 07/22 Intuit Inc. (INTU) 9 $286.52 0.74% 17.9% 0.53 07/20 Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) 11 $34.65 4.62% 17.3% 0.4 08/01 Masco Corporation (MAS) 7 $48.30 1.12% 8.1% 0.135 08/10 NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) 7 $43.99 4.36% 23.3% 0.48 07/29 OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) 15 $29.37 5.28% 9.6% 0.3875 07/30 Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) 10 $61.90 13.57% 9.5% 1.3 07/24 AT&T Inc. (T) 36 $29.08 7.15% 2.1% 0.52 08/03 UDR, Inc. (UDR) 11 $36.39 3.96% 5.7% 0.36 07/31 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 16 $53.26 4.63% 2.4% 0.615 08/03 Friday, 10 July (Ex-Div Date 07/10) Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) 54 $48.21 1.93% 15.2% 0.2325 08/17 Universal Corporation (UVV) 49 $40.44 7.62% 8.1% 0.77 08/03

With so many stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks, we can use added value metrics in Dividend Radar to highlight interesting candidates.

We screen for stocks trading In the Margin of Safety or At Fair Value with positive 3-year trailing total returns (3-yr TTR).

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar

Next, we like to look for stocks whose 1-yr TTR is greater than their 3-yr TTR (colored green in the table). Two stocks pass these screens: BMY and AQN.

Since we looked at BMY last week, let's consider AQN this week.

Dividend Challenger AQN owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. AQN offers an attractive yield of 4.89% at $12.68 per share and a solid 5-yr DGR of 10.5%.

Source: Portfolio Insight

AQN offers a compelling yield and attractive growth prospects, but potential investors should be aware of the risks of an investment in this Canadian-based company.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.