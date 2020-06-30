At €61.22, shares can deliver a 10.1% annualized return and a 40% total return by 2023, from earnings growth and a 10% re-rating. Buy.

Kone has a secure 2.8% Dividend Yield, supported by nearly €1bn of net cash and a track record of being maintained including through 2008-9.

COVID-19's impact will be short term, as 50% of Kone's revenues are from residential buildings, and much of new equipment sales is in China.

After raw material and currency headwinds in 2017-18, EBIT growth was back on track at high-single-digits in 2019, before COVID-19.

Kone is a high-quality business benefiting from structural trends like urbanization and growing with an ever-expanding install base.

Introduction to the Elevator Industry

The global elevator industry is attractive for many reasons.

The industry has a solid long-term CAGR of about 5% in units (slightly less in value, due to mix shift to emerging markets), driven by structural trends such as urbanization, especially in China. While the level of construction can be volatile, elevators have an ever-expanding installed base:

Global Elevator New Equipment Bookings & Installed Base (Units) Source: Otis investor day presentation (Feb-20).

The expanding installed base generates recurring revenues in maintenance as well as repeat revenues from modernization. Maintenance and modernization service revenues have much higher margins (except in China), and are often carried out by the original manufacturer. An established elevator player like Otis (OTIS) can generate as much as 80% of its EBIT from services, due to services having margins that are three times larger than that in new equipment (21.4% vs. 7.1% in Otis' case).

Kone (OTCPK:KNYJY) and others also operate a capital-light model, where it utilizes a base of external component suppliers and installation/maintenance subcontractors, reducing the companies' fixed costs and CapEx requirements. For example, Kone only spent 1.2% of its sales on CapEx in 2019. The industry has a high Return on Capital Employed, with Kone's at 25.1% even after the external headwinds in the last few years:

The industry is also fairly consolidated, with 4 top players dominating - Otis, Schindler (OTC:SHNDY), Kone and ThyssenKrupp Elevator (OTCPK:TYEKF):

Global Elevators Market Share by Sales (ex. Japan) (2019) Source: ThyssenKrupp Elevators investor day (Feb-20).

Other industry attractions include a long product cycle and low R&D requirements (Kone spent 1.7% of sales on R&D in 2019) and large order books (0.8x annual sales for Kone). Customers pay partly in advance and partly on reaching milestones, which means elevator companies usually have positive cashflows from working capital.

Kone is the Most Competitive Player

Within the industry, Kone is the most competitive player and has the fastest growth in recent years. While it is only #3 in overall sales, it is #1 by the size of new equipment and modernization sales, and has the highest percentage of sales from these categories:

Elevator Companies' Net Sales by Type (2019A) Source: Company filings.

New equipment and modernization sales are important for earnings growth as they create the install base for recurring high-margin maintenance sales.

We believe Kone has key competitive advantages including better products, better sales networks and faster lead times. Its leadership is evident in its #1 position in new equipment in China (where it has a 20% share) and in APAC generally. It is also #2 in new equipment in EMEA and has a 18% share globally; it is #3 in maintenance globally but gaining market share each year:

Kone Market Position by Segment & Region Source: Kone investor presentation (2020).

Kone's #1 or #2 positions in China, rest of APAC and EMEA are important, because China is 63% of the global new equipment market, rest of APAC is 8% and EMEA is 19%. On the other hand, North America is only 3% of the new equipment market and 7% of the equipment base, so Kone being only #4 in this market is less relevant:

Global Elevator New Equipment Market & Equipment Base (2019) Source: Kone results presentation (20Q1).

Back on Track after 2017-19 Headwinds

Thanks to growth in the elevator market and Kone's own share gains, it has maintained a high level of equipment orders and steadily expanded its maintenance base in terms of the number of units:

Kone New Equipment Orders & Maintenance Base (Units) (2011-19A) Source: Kone results presentation (20Q1).

However, despite this, in reported EUR financials Kone only had a revenue CAGR of +6.4% and an EBIT CAGR of +3.6% in 2014-19. In particular, EBIT growth has lagged sales growth in 2017 and 2018, as Kone's margin contracted due to external headwinds:

Kone Net Sales & EBIT (2014-19A) Source: Kone results presentation (20Q1).

The external headwinds that impacted Kone's EBIT in 2017-18 included:

Raw material prices - particularly the increase in steel prices from U.S. and European steel tariffs; steel is more than 75% of Kone's raw materials

- particularly the increase in steel prices from U.S. and European steel tariffs; steel is more than 75% of Kone's raw materials Currency - the Chinese RMB is approx. 30% of sales, and the USD is another 20%; both weakened vs. the EUR; only 25% of sales are in EUR

- the Chinese RMB is approx. 30% of sales, and the USD is another 20%; both weakened vs. the EUR; only 25% of sales are in EUR China price pressures - Kone's margins in China had fallen from the elevated levels in 2014-16, due to price pressures there, though they remained higher than the group average

The charts below show these components of the EBIT declines in more detail:

Kone's EBIT growth was already back on track in 2019, before COVID-19. Adjusted EBIT grew 11.2% year-on-year in 2019, including 16.2% in H2. Margin in China also rose "slightly" for the year. Just as importantly, margins in orders received improved in 2019 (and again in 20Q1).

Many of the factors impacting 2017-18 are one-off in nature and, in general, we believe Kone can pass on higher costs through prices over time.

High-Single-Digits EBIT Growth

Our Buy case is based on Kone achieving a high-single-digit EBIT CAGR, from a mid-single-digit or higher revenue CAGR and margin uplift, over time. This will be partly driven by the same structural market growth and Kone share gains as in the past, but also partly by new services.

New services such as 24/7 Connected Services provide more value to customers, allowing them more control and giving them more functionality:

Kone Example New Services Source: Kone investor presentation (2020).

Kone has been a technological pioneer in many areas, for example in launching the first elevators with built-in connectivity, the DX Class, in 2019. These new services have potential to grow - for example, the 24/7 Connected Services only have a 5% penetration of Kone's service base, mostly in Europe.

Already, partly helped by these new services, Kone has started growing average revenue per service contract in 2019:

"When we look at the average prices per service contract … if we look at the history, we always had a very slight decline year-over-year, because of mix and because of many different reasons. Now actually we have seen we have been able to turn at the end of past couple of years" Henrik Ehrnrooth, Kone CEO (19Q4 Earnings Call)

More generally, new technologies like connected services, as well as the scarcity of skilled labor for elevator installation and maintenance, as well as tightening regulations (especially in China) will all further entrench large players like Kone, and help them reduce churn and grow revenues faster.

Kone management's medium-term targets specify faster-than-market revenue growth and margin uplift, similar to our investment case. Management goal is to reach a 16% EBIT margin, approx. 0.3x higher than 2019 (12.4%), and compares with the last margin peak of 14.7% in 2016:

Kone Medium-Term Financial Targets Source: Kone investor presentation (2020).

While there is no specific timeframe to reach this EBIT target, if achieved over 10 years this would add a low-single-digit percentage to EBIT growth each year.

Management has a good record of delivering cost savings. The Accelerate program, now in its final year after a late 2017 launch, is expected to add another €50m of savings by 2020 year-end (compared to 2019A EBIT of €1.24bn). By its completion it will have delivered €125m in total savings.

Short-Term COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 will have an impact on Kone, but it will be short term and limited.

Kone's revenue split is 53% new equipment, 15% modernization and 32% maintenance. New equipment, modernization and 25% of maintenance sales are discretionary, where demand may be at risk:

However, a large part of the new equipment sales is from China, where COVID-19 has been brought under control and recovery has begun. (China sales are just under 30% of group total and mostly in new equipment.) European countries have also started to reopen economies and travel. The Americas, where the outbreak is still spreading, are only 21% of sales.

Similarly, by end-market, over 50% of sales are actually from residential buildings; hotel, leisure and retail sectors are only 10-15% of the total:

Kone Revenue by End-Customer Segment (2019A) Source: Kone results presentation (20Q1).

Current management outlook is for an up-to-10% decline in sales (depending on the duration of the lockdown) and "stable at best" margins:

Kone 2020 Outlook Source: Kone results presentation (20Q1).

Kone revenues should rebound quickly after a downturn, helped by the mission-critical nature of elevators. During the Great Financial Crisis, after the slowdown in 2010, mid-single-digit service growth quickly resumed in 2011, and 2012 saw a strong rebound in new equipment sales:

Kone Y/Y Sales Growth by Type (ex. FX) (Since 2008) Source: Kone company filings.

Secure Dividend Backed by Net Cash

Kone has at least maintained its dividend since 2006, including through the 2008-09 crisis, even in some years when the payout ratio exceeded 100%:

Kone Class B Dividend Per Share (Since 2006) Source: Kone investor presentation (2020).

Current dividends (€1.70 for Class B) cost just under €900m, 1.3x covered by 2019 Free Cash Flow ("FCF") of €1.15bn, and is less than 20Q1 net cash of €970m. (Kone has 2 classes of shares, Class B is publicly listed while Class A is held by the Herlin family and has 10x the voting rights of Class B.) The Herlin family has 62% of the voting rights, and the Kone Foundation 5.5% - such shareholders tend to favor steady dividends.

Valuation

At €61.20, on 2019 financials, Kone has a 34.8x P/E and a 3.5% FCF Yield; the Dividend Yield is 2.8% (€1.70 per share):

Kone Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation (2015-19A) Source: Kone company filings.

Kone's valuation multiple depends on its growth. During 2017-18, when EBIT was declining (by 4.9% in 2017 and by 9.6% in 2018), the share price was in the €40s range, where a dividend of €1.65 per share helped anchor the price above €40 (i.e. 4.1% Yield); the shares then surged past €50 to reach €60 in late 19H2, as EBIT growth accelerated (to 5.6% in H1 and 16.2% in H2):

Illustrative Returns

At €61.22, illustrative calculations below show a 10.1% annualized return and a 40% total return over 3.5 years, from the following assumptions:

FCF to decline by 15% in 2020, recovering most of the loss in 2021, growing 9.5% annually thereafter

Dividends to remain at current level until 2021, growing with FCF on a 80% payout ratio (similar to 2019) thereafter

FCF Yield to be at 3.2% at 2023 year-end exit, implying a 10% re-rating up from the current 3.5%

Kone Illustrative Returns Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Conclusion

Kone is a high-quality business benefiting from structural growth and has an ever-expanding install base. After raw material and currency headwinds in 2017-18, it had resumed strong double-digit EBIT growth before COVID-19.

COVID-19's impact will be short term and limited, as the majority of Kone's sales are from residential buildings, while much of its new equipment sales are from China, where the outbreak has been contained.

Kone has a secure Dividend Yield of 2.8%, supported by near €1bn in net cash and a track record of being maintained, including through the 2008-9 crisis.

We expect a rebound in earnings in 2021 and a near-10% EBIT growth thereafter, helped by new services.

At €61.22, we believe Kone shares can deliver a 10.1% annualized return and a 40% total return by 2023 year-end, from earnings growth and a 10% upward re-rating. We assign Kone a Buy rating.

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OTIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.