Nusantara Resources: Digging Into The Updated Feasibility Study

It's been a busy start to the year for developers in the junior gold sector (GDXJ), as several companies have been pushing out new economic studies to showcase their projects at higher gold (GLD) prices. The most recent name to release a feasibility study [FS] is Nusantara Resources (NUS.ASX), an ASX-listed gold developer with its flagship project in Sulawesi, Indonesia. While the updated FS released on Monday looks incredible compared to most of the studies published this year, this is a direct result of the aggressive gold price used, with the FS assuming a much less conservative gold price of $1,700/oz. However, if we stack up the project against the average gold price used in studies in the past nine months, it stacks up worse than most of its peers. Based on relatively high upfront capital vs. its production profile and relatively high all-in sustaining costs for an open-pit operation, I see much better opportunities elsewhere in the sector.

Nusantara Resources released an updated feasibility study for its 60%-owned Awak Mas Project in Indonesia on Monday with a headline number that would leave the uninitiated in awe, with a net present value of $517 million, up 240% from the prior study. While this looks great at first glance, a little deeper digging reveals that the company used a $1,700/oz gold price for its study compared to an average price used in economic studies of $1,425/oz over the past nine months. In fact, even the worst gold project would look exceptional at a $1,700/oz gold price, and therefore, this headline is quite misleading. This is not to suggest that the project is not satisfactory at sub $1,500/oz gold prices, but it hardly stacks up well against other development projects.

As we can see from the table below, the updated feasibility study at Awak Mas envisions a 16-year mine life with over 1.5 million ounces of gold produced at an average all-in sustaining costs of $875/oz. This is a substantial improvement from the mine life of 11 years and total gold production of 1.1 million ounces in the 2018 study. However, most of the other improvements are a direct result of the ambitious gold price assumption of $1,700/oz. Meanwhile, the initial capital to move Awak Mas into production jumped to $172 million, from $162 million previously, and the all-in sustaining costs jumped more than 12% to $875/oz. While an initial capex bill of $172 million is more than reasonable for a gold project, it's a hefty amount for a sub-100,000-ounce per year production profile. In comparison, Capricorn Metals' (CMM.ASX) Karlawinda Project, which is currently under construction, is expected to produce up to 110,000 ounces annually with a capex bill of just $103 million. Let's take a closer look at the updated feasibility study and how it stacks up against other projects:

If we take a look at the chart below, we can see that the upfront capital to move Nusantara's Awak Mas Project into production is $172 million, and this is just below the peer average of $180 million, suggesting that it stacks up favorably. However, this average initial capex bill of $180 million among peers is typically building out a project capable of producing 137,000 ounces per year. Meanwhile, the annual production profile of Awak Mas is a meager 97,000 ounces per year, roughly 30% below the peer average. Therefore, while the initial capex bill stacks up favorably to the group as a whole, the average production profile per dollar spent in capex is quite inferior. This is not to say that Awak Mas isn't economical, but the upfront capital to move the project into production is typically reserved for projects with at least 140,000 ounces of annual gold production, if not higher. Let's move on to the financial metrics:

As noted above, Nusantara announced an After-Tax NPV (5%) of $516 million for Awak Mas at a $1,700/oz gold price, a very generous average gold price considering that all peers releasing studies since Q3 2019 have used a gold price of $1,425/oz on average. If we use a more conservative gold price of $1,450/oz for the project, we come up with an After-Tax NPV (5%) of $340 million. By dividing the initial capex to build out Awak Mas into this figure, we come up with an After-Tax NPV (5%) to Initial Capex ratio of 1.98, which is significantly below the peer average of 2.21. Therefore, while the project looked extremely robust at first glance based on its news headline when we're used to seeing headlines using gold prices of $1,425/oz, this project is not special at all if we use an apples to apples comparison and tie all of these projects to a $1,450/oz gold price. In fact, the project's After-Tax NPV (5%) to Initial Capex ratio is one of the worst in the group.

Finally, from a margin standpoint, there isn't much to like about Nusantara's Awak Mas, either. While all-in sustaining costs of $875/oz are quite respectable when compared to the industry average of $980/oz, they are quite high when compared to other Tier-1 development projects like Integra Resources (OTCQX:IRRZF) with projected all-in sustaining costs below $750/oz, and Marathon's (OTCQX:MGDPF) projected all-in sustaining costs of $739/oz. This is not to suggest that Nusantara's Awak Mas will not go into production, as it will likely be built out in a $1,700/oz gold price environment. Still, there are more attractive operations out there in more attractive jurisdictions currently for investors to choose from among developers.

Nusantara Resources' updated feasibility study has clearly shown a robust project at current gold prices, and one that will likely move into production in the next couple of years. However, if we strip out the extremely ambitious gold price used, it is clear that there are more attractive projects out there currently. Therefore, while the stock may look cheap at below a US$100 million market cap, I believe this is due to a relatively inferior project and only 60% ownership of the project. Based on Nusantara's relatively low After-Tax NPV (5%) to Initial Capex ratio, and relatively high costs for an open-pit operation, I don't see anything special about Nusantara Resources or their Awak Mas Project. My preference is high-margin projects like Marathon's Valentine Lake Project in Newfoundland, and Integra Resources Delamar Project in Idaho.

