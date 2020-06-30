I have always stuck up for Western medicine. You can chew all the celery you want, but without antibiotics, three quarters of us would not be here. ~ Hugh Laurie

The prospects of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) look exciting, but its negative cash flows from operations and stock repurchases are funded by debt. Its valuations are also stretched. Healthcare stocks have caught the market fancy ever since COVID-19 shook our economy, and as of end May 2020, investors' top two preferences have been either buying healthcare stocks or sitting on cash. This kind of explains HALO's expensive valuations.

That said, HALO does look like an exciting but richly valued play at the moment. Investors can track the stock, though, and consider investing in it based on a price action strategy. Before I spell that out, here're HALO's key financials and prospects.

Key Financials

Between January 2016 and December 2019, HALO issued long-term debt worth $650.4 million and repaid debt worth $255.9 million. The net debt was used in repurchasing common stock and plugging operational cash leaks and saving whatever was left over.

The company generated positive cash flows of $131.1 million from operations in 2017 and negative flows of $134.9 million in 2018 and 2019. However, HALO's product pipeline has picked up steam recently and, therefore, investors can keep tracking cash flows quarter-on-quarter.

As of March 31, 2020, the company's long-term debt has ballooned to $387 million, on which it pays an annual interest of $13.8 million on a TTM basis. Considering that the company generated $15.3 million gross profit (TTM 2020) and spent $60 million on SGA, it's clear that HALO needs to quickly ramp up its revenues. The company's paid-in capital of $667.8 million has almost gotten chewed away by retained losses of $609.8 million.

From the valuation perspective, HALO looks expensive because:

1. Its TTM Price/Sales is a massive 21.47 as compared to the sector median of 6.30. However, this ratio softens down to 14.34 on a forward basis, implying that most analysts are estimating a sharp spike in sales.

2. The TTM Price/Book at 57.70 is way too expensive in general, and also as compared to the sector median of 3.96.

The only redeeming factor visible from the valuation perspective is HALO's FWD NON-GAAP PEG, which is pegged at 0.62 as compared to the sector median of 2.49. This implies exciting growth times for the company, which is evident from the prospects of its ENHANZE platform.

ENHANZE Prospects

In its Q1 2020 earnings call, the company announced that its partner, Janssen Biotech, has received FDA approval for HALO's ENHANZE drug delivery platform for their drug Darzalex. Now, Darzalex is a blockbuster drug used in the treatment of multiple myeloma, and so HALO is expected to benefit from its growing sales.

It was also announced that Janssen Biotech received a positive CHMP opinion and recommendation-for-approval from the European Medicines Agency too for the same. So, clearance for ENHANZE platform for Darzalex from the European regulators is a mere formality.

HALO reckons that the win will go on to boost its clinical development plans with all its ENHANZE partners. As of June 29, 2020, four products that use the ENHANZE platform have been approved by the FDA and EMA for global markets.

HALO gets upfront payments for technology access. From there on, payments are progressively linked to development and commercialization. On June 22, 2020, the company received $10 million as a milestone payment from Janssen Biotech. The company also receives a fat 20% mark-up on bulk sales of API to partners.

Summing Up

I am convinced that HALO has a great future and am cautiously bullish on it. I also am convinced that it is an expensive stock as of today. I also am conscious that the Fed is pumping the market with liquidity, and no one knows how long this rally will last, or whether it has ended. Perhaps, the tap will be turned off when we get smacked by hyperinflation and/or defaults.

I would rely on price action to invest in HALO.

The stock had dipped to about $12.75 in March 2020 and is currently hovering around $25. I would wait for it to correct by about 30% (to about $18) and start investing small sums. If in the meanwhile, there is good news about the virus disruption, I would consider buying the stock from that day on, at whatever price it may be, but in small quantities.

