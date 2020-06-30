Energy Stocks Breakout After Month-Long Consolidation

Given our position in BTE for our oil trading portfolio is short-term in nature (different than the portfolio holding), we will be looking to exit around the previous gap high of $0.78. If it manages to break above that level, it will likely retest the previous gap left around $1.13.

Fundamentally, we should start to see US crude storage draw as high levels of imports from Saudi vessels unwind by the end of this week.

WTI needs to make a sustained move above $40/bbl for many of these energy names to rally.

Welcome to the breakout edition of Oil Markets Daily!

We will keep this article brief. We re-bought BTE today for our portfolio and decided to add it to our oil trading portfolio as well for leverage to the upside. There are currently no good oil trading vehicle in the market, so BTE was, in our opinion, the best beta vehicle.

Over the weekend, we wrote an article exclusive to subscribers titled, "Inflection Point Will Come For Energy Stocks Above Sustained $40/Bbl." There are still many energy names trading at distressed valuations when they shouldn't be. For example, Baytex has already announced that they do not foresee any covenants being breached at today's STRIP. The market, however, remains concerned about BTE's long-term viability with WTI STRIP between $40-$43/bbl.

This is, of course, obvious to anyone following these energy names closely. All-in-breakeven for BTE is around $43/bbl, so we would need to see WTI rise above this level and more to see the stock really inflect.

Given our fundamental analysis on the oil market, we do see much higher prices on the horizon as US crude storage is set to draw. Saudi's armada of vessels are expected to finish unloading in the US by this week, so import figures are going to start rather materially.

This would give support to WTI and we see a sustained move above $40/bbl soon.

Other names that broke out to the upside today include MEG and CVE, both of which we are very long in.

For those of you looking to play some beta without picking individual stocks, you can look at XOP as the trading vehicle. We wouldn't recommend GUSH since it suffers from volatility decay.

Given our position in BTE for our oil trading portfolio is short-term in nature (different than the portfolio holding), we will be looking to exit around the previous gap high of $0.78. If it manages to break above that level, it will likely retest the previous gap left around $1.13.

To reduce risk exposure and to avoid false breakouts, we would recommend setting a stop-loss below the support level of around $0.42.

