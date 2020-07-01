Profiting From REITs In Economic Storms

As a result though, I can confidently say that the most durable education really is self-education.

I found out in 2009, when my exceptionally successful business as a real estate developer crashed and burned in the onset of the Great Recession.

Some of the darkest hours in our life can be used to make us stronger.

A few days ago, I was looking over my vast book collection when I ran across a book I read a few years back. It's titled Profiting in Economic Storms, and it's a very worthwhile read.

Hence the reason why I've included so many quotes from it down below. (For the record, I'm friends with the author, who I doubt will mind me using his title how I have.)

In the first few sentences of the book, Shaffer reminds us that it's "been said that when your neighbor is out of a job, it's a recession. But when you are out of a job, it's a depression."

Now, Shaffer published this work in 2010. So he more than likely actually wrote it while the U.S. economy was beginning to recover from the Global Financial Crisis.

But that didn't stop him. He's used to challenges - and how to handle them:

"… in our journeys through life, circumstances become available or doors open than can give us great opportunities to grow, prosper, and enjoy life, if we make sensible choices. My choice was to do what I enjoyed."

Some of the darkest hours in our life can be used to make us stronger… as I found out in 2009, when my exceptionally successful business as a real estate developer crashed and burned in the onset of the Great Recession.

Like Shaffer, I've witnessed my fair share of adversity. As a result though, I can confidently say that the most durable education really is self-education.

And self-education is worth a lot.

The Rise and Fall of Empires

A commitment to theorizing and testing and trying out likely ventures is a must-have trait. If you want to be successful in life, that is.

Sure, that means you're inevitably going to fail sometimes. But even in those failures, you can gain valuable experience. I know I have. And the same is true of Shaffer, as he readily admits.

Once we forget to learn and grow and adapt in worthwhile ways, we run the risk of failing for good. As evidence of this, Shaffer points out such enormous historical examples as:

Ancient Greece - "once the ruler of the ancient world. The fall of the ancient civilization was from their inability to let their egos go and unite as one."

- "once the ruler of the ancient world. The fall of the ancient civilization was from their inability to let their egos go and unite as one." Ancient Egypt - "A climatic change that altered the water supply and the lakes along with the Nile River's reduction in flood cycles is considered the force that destroyed the civilization of the ancient Egyptians."

- "A climatic change that altered the water supply and the lakes along with the Nile River's reduction in flood cycles is considered the force that destroyed the civilization of the ancient Egyptians." The Roman Empire - "a great example of a fallen civilization because of its decline in morals, ethics, and values."

That second one might sound uncontrollable. But Shaffer explains how each set of people "had their flaws that led to a conclusion of not only their societies but their powers."

Different circumstances. Same refusal to reconsider. Same consequence.

Given these similarities - and compared to the U.S. environment at the time - he concluded:

"My posture in this continuing economic storm is to stay defensive and nibble. We don't know what is around the corner. But staying defensive and using alternative investment vehicles to either hedge your current positions or take outright bets is what I'm suggesting here. A good idea is to be against the herd."

That's not a new idea. It's a fairly timeless one, mainly because we never seem to really learn the lesson.

Don't Follow the Herd

In his 1986 Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) shareholder letter, Warren Buffett wrote:

"Occasional outbreaks of those two super-contagious diseases, fear and greed, will forever occur in the investment community. The timing of these epidemics will be unpredictable. And the market aberrations produced by them will be equally unpredictable, both as to duration and degree. Therefore, we never try to anticipate the arrival or departure of either disease. Our goal is more modest: We simply attempt to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful."

Of course, Buffett used the term "super-contagious disease" as a metaphor, not to predict COVID-19. However, the investing implications are spot on." Which makes the "don't follow the herd" mentality more relevant than ever.

We won't know for a few years how Buffett's coronavirus bets pay off. But The Wall Street Journal reported in October 2013 that, in the last recession, he raked in "$10 billion. And counting."

That was from "greedy" buys of blue-chip companies like Mars, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, and Dow Chemical.

History has shown that economic crisis are the best times to invest in stocks. The secret is to first focus on quality. Or, as Buffett said, "Buy companies with strong histories of profitability and with a dominant business franchise."

As for iREIT on Alpha, we've decided to triple down on our research. In a few days, we'll be launching our all-new iREIT IQ scoring system. It's our way of separating high-quality REITs from mediocre ones. And it allows members to maintain real-time watchlists of opportunities that can be purchased with a margin of safety.

To quote Warren Buffett again:

"Long ago, Ben Graham taught me that 'Price is what you pay; value is what you get.' Whether we're talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down."

And so do we.

3 REITs We're Buying in the Chaos

In celebration of our upcoming debut, we're providing you with a few of our highest-quality picks screened for value.

Physicians Realty

Physicians Realty (DOC), for one, is a pure-play medical office building (MOB) REIT. Featuring a diverse portfolio of 268 assets spread across 31 states, no MSA represents over 8% of leasable square footage.

And no tenant represents more than 6% of annual base rent.

DOC has one of the most durable revenue models in the healthcare REIT sector. That's thanks to its focus on essential medicine and investment-grade tenants that keep rent collection levels high… even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DOC's long-duration leases and careful capex management have enabled it to achieve historical cash flow growth that outpaces its peers. Its portfolio generates 59% of revenue from investment-grade tenancy. And it exceeds its closest peers in:

Credit quality

Occupancy (96%)

Remaining lease term (7.2 years).

DOC also has a strong balance sheet that's rated BBB-, with around $690 million available on its revolving credit facility. Its debt maturities are well-laddered, and it has no material-term debt maturing until 2020.

Back in Q1, the company generated same-store net operating income (or NOI) growth of 1.6%. And analysts forecast funds from operations (or FFO) per share growth of 7%.

The payout ratio, which is currently at 87%, has been improving as well. As such, we believe it will be able to increase the dividend in 2021.

Shares now trade at $17.45, with a dividend yield of 5.3%. That's a 12% discount to its normal P/FFO (17.1 versus 19.4).

We maintain a Buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

STORE Capital

The stability of net-lease REIT STORE Capital (STOR) makes it another "profit in economic storm" pick - and one favored by Warren Buffett.

Back in June 2017, Berkshire Hathaway invested around $377 million in STORE. At the time, that represented just under 10% of the company's outstanding shares.

Given the effects related to COVID-19 and social distancing… many of STORE's tenants have, admittedly, experienced rent delays. In April, for example, tenants only paid 68% of rent due. Meanwhile, about 75% of deferrals came from six industries experiencing high closure rates:

Restaurants (14% of base rent)

Education (7% of base rent)

Furniture (6% of base rent)

Health clubs (5% of base rent)

Movie theaters (4% of base rent)

Family entertainment (4% of base rent).

Several risk mitigators should be considered, however, as it relates to the shutdowns.

For instance: diversification. STORE has 2,552 properties, with 491 tenants across 49 States. It utilizes master lease contracts, and most all agreements require tenants to provide unit-level sales information.

Because of this granular screening process, STORE is able to gain valuable insights into real estate quality and essentiality. In June, it said that cash receipts were about 76% of scheduled June rent and interest (as of June 15th) and improvement since April (68%) and May (70%).

Two other risk mitigators for STORE is its dividend growth history - which is the highest in its peer group - and low payout ratio, which is the lowest in its peer group. The company has maintained the latter at around 70% since listing, and this cushion is now critical to maintain its dividend.

The analyst consensus forecast for 2020 FFO/share is -5%. Yet the future looks brighter in 2021 and 2022, with analysts forecasting 5% in each year.

Shares now trade at $23.95, with a dividend yield of 5.9%. That's cheap compared to the -25% discount it's currently featuring in P/FFO… 12.3x versus a norm of 16.5x.

We maintain a Buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

Essex Property Trust

Our final pick is Essex Property Trust (ESS), the only publicly-traded multifamily REIT dedicated to the West Coast. Established in 1971, it focuses on markets such as the:

Seattle metro area

Northern California (San Francisco, Oakland, and Silicon Valley areas)

Southern California (Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego).

In a recent article, I explained how:

"We continue to be bullish on ESS' focused geographic stance. In our recent exclusive interview with management, ESS CEO Michael Schall continued to express a high degree of conviction with regard to the strong long-term demand that he expects to see in those areas due to chronic underdevelopment and increased job demand."

Since its IPO in 1994, Essex has generated compound annual dividend growth of 6.4%. And it's grown its dividend by 26 years in a row, making it an official S&P dividend aristocrat.

Recently, Raymond James downgraded the stock over rent collection concerns "in California and the state's tenant-friendly political climate." That's because "cash rent collections and pricing in some of California's markets, especially Los Angeles" were "under increasing pressure through the first week of June."

These concerns have driven prices down for Essex shares. However, we believe the company's disciplined capital markets decisions will drive shareholder value.

Its properties enjoy superior demographics with limited supply… not to mention a larger market that's difficult and costly to build in.

Essex also has a strong balance sheet (rated BBB+) that consists of:

Debt to total assets of 38%

Secured debt to total assets of 5%

5.9x net debt to EBITDA

Unencumbered NOI to total NOI of 90%

Total liquidity of $1.24 billion.

We recently added shares to our Cash Is King Portfolio. And we maintain a Buy.

Shares now trade at $226.43 with a dividend yield of 3.7% and a payout ratio of 63%. Analysts forecast growth (FFO/share) of 5% in 2021 and 4% in 2022.

Source: FAST Graphs

In Closing

These aren't easy investing times we're dealing with, to be sure. The markets aren't going up, up, and away like they were through much of 2019.

Instead, they're crashing and advancing, only to crash - and then to advance - all over again. Sometimes that's only by small increments, but oftentimes it's through stomach-churning moves that leave us lacking all enthusiasm to ever invest again.

Fight that reaction though.

Don't give up.

If that sounds ridiculously optimistic and maybe even downright cheesy, so be it.

But in that case, consider how Warren Buffett has made literal millions by being "cheesy." Many other men and women have too.

And others - the kind of regular Janes and Joes who don't have millions to start out with - have made thousands, tens of thousands, and even hundreds of thousands by going against the grain.

We're still preaching caution. We always do, regardless of whether we're operating in a bull market, bear market, or something chaotically in between.

But caution can still lead to some intensely intriguing picks like the ones up above… and those we'll no doubt be recommending going forward.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STOR, ESS, DOC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.