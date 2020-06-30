A larger than 2.3% increase in COVID 19 cases explains very little of why BRL depreciated, and I would feel very uncomfortable only using this data to trade BRL.

A couple of weeks ago, I wrote an article where I estimated that iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EWZ) would remain stagnant in the short-term. Since then, EWZ's price has fluctuated around $29, which is less than my estimate of $31. The FX rate was responsible for the majority of EWZ's volatility and underperformance, which, according to Reuters, was due to the increases in COVID 19 cases.

In this article, I will cover two main points. Over the past couple of weeks, I have read several articles by different news sources, citing that the Brazilian Real price fell today due to an increase in COVID 19 cases. Is this true, is there a strong correlation between increases in coronavirus cases and the depreciation of the Real? After analyzing the FX rate, I will present my updated Grinold-Kroner Model used to estimate the future performance of the MSCI Brazil 25/50 Index.

Increase In COVID 19 Cases Vs. BRL

Since late April of this year, when there is a move in the Brazilian Real, the media credits this move to a larger than expected increase in COVID 19 cases in Brazil. To see if there is a correlation between COVID 19 cases and the Brazilian Real, I conducted a binary correlation analysis on the data.

Assumptions used in this analysis:

Traders are trading on the data published the day before.

The percent increase in COVID 19 cased over the weekend is calculated as follows: (Friday + Saturday + Sunday) / 3

I used less than or greater than 0% (for BRL) to decide if the binary factor would be 1 or 0, respectively.

The sample size is relatively small, n = 19.

Figure 1 - BRL Vs. Increase In COVID 19 Cases

Source: Brazilian Ministry of Health and Yahoo Finance

After running a series of tests, I found that there the strongest correlation between an increase in COVID 19 cases and the depreciation of the Brazilian Real is when the increase in cases is greater than 2.3%. When the growth in cases was more than 2.3%, there was a binary correlation of 36%. According to my analysis, an increase in cases by more than 2.3% explained only 13% of the change in BRL. A larger than 2.3% increase in COVID 19 cases explains very little of why BRL depreciated, and I would feel very uncomfortable only using this data to trade BRL.

Figure 2 - Heat Map Of Coronavirus Outbreaks

Source: Brazilian Ministry of Health

Since a significant increase in new coronavirus cases does explain a little of why BRL depreciates, it would be irresponsible of me not to show you the data from figure 2. The five Brazilian states in figure 2 are responsible for a little over 50% of the country's total coronavirus cases. For the five states in figure 2, the population-weighted average of coronavirus cases per percentage of the total population is 0.32%. In my opinion, there is a high possibility that the number of COVID 19 cases will continue in the short-term. This is one of the first times in my life that I would be happy if my analysis were wrong.

Future Performance Of EWZ

Figure 3 - Grinold-Kroner Model

Grinold-Kroner Model (2020E) Div1 Yield Inflation Earning g% +/- Shares P/E CHG% Total r% 2.5% 1.6% -39.7% -2.4% 9.6% -28.4%

Source: Analyst's Estimates plus market inputs

The two most important inputs in the GK model is earnings growth and changes in the P/E ratio. The earnings growth input I use comes from Yardeni, and their information is based upon sell-side analysts' expected earnings growth for each stock in the MSCI Brazil 25/50 Index. For my base-case scenario, I reduced the earnings growth expectations data by 10% (-44.1% * 0.90) to account for analysts being too pessimistic during times of economic turmoil. Based on past P/E data that I have collected, the average P/E ratio for MSCI Brazil 25/50 Index is 13x. I believe that by the end of this year, the index will be trading at 13x.

Figure 4 - Target Price and Future Performance

Source: Analyst's Estimates

My worst-case scenario for EWZ took into consideration the following assumptions to arrive at a target price of $31.51.

That sell-side analysts' earnings growth expectations are not overly pessimistic and will occur a 44.1% drop in y-o-y earnings for the index.

That the BRL will close the year at $0.01769, which is my #2 resistance in my technical analysis of BRL.

The best-case scenario for EWZ is a 38% upside based upon the following assumptions.

That sell-side analysts' earnings growth expectations are overly pessimistic, and I discounted their earnings growth expectations by 15% instead of 10% (used in my base-case scenario)

That BRL will close the year at $0.01866, which is my #2 support in my technical analysis of BRL.

Conclusion and Risks

The current Brazilian President Bolsonaro is being threatened with a possible impeachment trial due to his possible involvement in his son's possible involvement with a corruption scandal that occurred in Rio de Janeiro. There are also some concerns about how the President handled the coronavirus pandemic. Besides these political risks, EWZ's return is composed of equity returns and FX returns, of which these two components are strongly correlated.

My worst-case, base-case, and best-case scenario have possible returns of about 12%, 32%, and 38%, respectively. My base-case scenario has an estimated alpha of 14.45% in the short-term (based upon 06/26/2020 closing prices for EWZ and the S&P 500).

If you like what you read, please follow me via Seeking Alpha. I typically only cover the Brazilian markets, the Robotics Industry, and the Food Industry.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EWZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.