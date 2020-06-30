As the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, the subsequent economic fallout, and the risk of a second wave, I wanted to look at a series of stocks that are more "recession-resistant". I thought of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) while speaking to some friends who recently repainted their apartments during the pandemic. I wanted to do some due diligence on the company and see if it is worth an investment.

Just a brief background on the company, Sherwin-Williams is a retail and commercial paint and industrial coatings (i.e. coatings for wood products, cars, etc.) manufacturer and distributor. The company sells its paints and other supplies via company-owned retail outlets. The company has 4,758 company-owned stores that carry the company's products under the "Sherwin-Williams" brand. These stores service the needs of home building contractors and "do-it-yourself" remodelers.

On the other hand, industrial coatings are sold directly to global manufacturing companies. Despite dealing with large OEMs, Sherwin-Williams has disclosed that it has no concentrated customer risk (i.e. no loss of a single customer would greatly hurt profitability). In 2019, the retail segment of the company consisted of about 71% of revenues, while the Industrial Coatings segment made up the remaining 29%.

Despite the pandemic, Q1 2020 net sales for Sherwin-Williams increased by 2.6% compared to the same period last year. The initial impact of the coronavirus pandemic was offset by higher architectural paint sales in the Americas, which increased by 7%. However, these results do not take into account the full impact of the pandemic especially during the early stages of the lockdowns. The company guided for a decrease in revenue of 10-15% compared to Q2 2019. By most accounts, the construction industry was hard hit despite being determined to be an essential service due to the slowdown in new home sales and home remodeling activities.

While typically paints are seen as a "recession-resistant" business, the coronavirus pandemic is a special situation. Despite the improvement, the unemployment rate in the US is still at an unprecedented level at 13.3%. The number of people filing for unemployment slowed down in June but is still a staggering 1.5 million. Given the economic uncertainty, consumer confidence is at an all-time low. This would imply a lot of belt-tightening, and I would imagine that any sort of home repainting is put on hold for the time being.

Given the tough economic environment, it is imperative that the company has enough cash liquidity to survive. Apart from examining the business, as investors, we need to look at the company's balance sheet as well. The company has a cash position of $238.5 million with a $2.5 billion credit facility. The company disclosed a total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.1x in Q1 2020. In terms of the debt schedule, the majority of the company's medium-term debt is coming due 2024 -2027. Looking at the numbers, I believe the company has sufficient liquidity.

Two Major Potential Long-term Tailwinds for the Company

The first major trend is the surge of demand from millennial homebuyers. Prior to the pandemic, millennials were the largest share of the home-buying market in the last few years. Millennials have been purchasing their first home at a later age than their parents. High housing prices, debt, and lack of finances are cited as the most common reason, not a lack of desire to purchase a house. However, as this particular cohort continues to age and starts to have better control of their finances, they will eventually settle down and start purchasing homes.

This year alone, a large portion of millennials, roughly 4.8 million, will be turning 30, which is considered "peak home-buying age," according to the report. As millennials mature and start to have families, with the oldest members of the generation reaching 39 years old in 2020, their priorities are shifting toward affordability.

Millennials to drive housing market in 2020

Remodeling is also part of the home selling process for older houses, and millennials have their own preferred style. As millennials purchase their first homes, remodeling and repainting to make the house "more their own" will be among the first things they do. The healthiness of the housing market is reflected in the data as well. Prior to the pandemic, new home sales have been rising, and existing home sales have been healthy. Housing market activity has been a good proxy for determining the overall demand for paint from the retail sector.

The second tailwind is the effect of historically low crude oil prices. As disclosed in the company's 10-K, Sherwin-Williams' paint is made using Titanium Dioxide and other petrochemicals such as propylene and ethylene. These chemicals are obtained from the refinement of crude oil and petroleum. Crude oil derivatives and crude-linked products account for around 60% of raw materials for paint. Crude oil prices have been at an all-time low and have been trending downward for the past few years due to industry dynamics; in particular, the abundance of supply from fracking. As crude oil prices decrease, so will the cost of petroleum and petrochemicals. This will then in turn lower the raw material costs of paint, improving the margins for the company.

I believe that Sherwin-Williams is the best way to invest in this dual trend. The Global Coatings industry is concentrated with the top 10 suppliers making up around 55% of the market, giving incumbents economies of scale. The other dominant players in this space are PPG (PPG), Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOF), Nippon (OTCPK:NPCPF), Axalta (AXTA), and Kansai (OTCPK:KSANF). PPG and Axalta are mostly focused on the industrial and OEM paint market and thus would not be able to benefit as much from growth in the paint retail market. Akzo Nobel has been suffering from declining revenues. Nippon and Kansai are primarily focused on the Asia Pacific markets which have different market dynamics. Sherwin-Williams generates a substantial portion of its revenues from the retail market and the US.

Looking forward to the next 5 years, I see the possibility of pent-up demand resulting in remodeling and housing activity due to millennials entering late into the housing market and delays due to the coronavirus lockdowns. This will coincide with the expansion of margins due to lower raw materials cost which will benefit Sherwin-Williams.

Valuation

In terms of valuation, Sherwin-Williams has been steadily growing its revenues and earnings. The company has a 5-year CAGR of 9.6% for revenue, a 5-year CAGR of 8.1% for earnings, and a 9.9% 5-year CAGR for operating cash flows, which is impressive for a company in a growth industry. These growth rates are much higher than the overall industry CAGR of 4.9%, indicating the company's superior offering as they are able to steal some market share.

The company has decent margins and return on assets and enough liquidity to make it through a possible second lockdown. These factors make me confident in the stock as a long-term hold.

In terms of valuation, the company is trading at a 2019 P/E of 33.8x and a forward P/E of 27.7x. Most analysts are estimating an EPS of between $18.8 and $21.2. The fact that analysts are still forecasting growth in earnings speaks to the resiliency of the industry (paint tends to be recession-resistant) and the long-term trends discussed above. Although I am not quite as bullish due to the macroeconomic conditions, I believe the slight premium to 2019 earnings is justified. Sherwin-Williams is a long-term buy, in my opinion.

