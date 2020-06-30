Preamble

Recent reports have proven that plastic can enter the typical diet via fruits and vegetables. This plastic can originate from the air, landfill sites, or the water used for irrigation. Soon, people will demand that these sources of plastic contaminants be replaced, and Covanta (NYSE:CVA) is well placed to take advantage of this dire situation.

Latest news on microplastics

Back in March 2019, I wrote an article about WestRock (WRK) that included a very brief outline of the harmful effects of both plastic and microplastics on both human health and the environment. Since then, further unfortunate consequences of humanity's love affair with plastic have come to light.

A recent study has shown the presence of both microplastics (less than 5 mm in length) and even smaller nanoplastic particles (less than 100 nm in size) in common fruits and vegetables such as apples, carrots, pears, broccoli and lettuce. This, despite the fact that biologists have for years asserted that it was impossible for plastic to be drawn into the roots of plants as the plastic particles are too large to fit through the tiny pores of the roots of plants.

Of course, there have now been calls for further investigation into the effects of these micro and nano plastics on human health. My guess is that such studies won't reveal that these plastics are a kind of "superfood" or that they have a powerful anticancer effect in the human body. Unfortunately, I think it's fair to assume that these man-made pollutants adversely impact our health.

Certainly, the recent research has shown that plants exposed to these nanoplastics are severely affected, and not in a good way. It seems that when plants absorb these tiny pieces of plastic through their roots, it slows their growth, and in all likelihood, it reduces crop yields and nutritional value.

I recently took a trip to the supermarket, and I realised that every single item was touched by single use plastic. Even the produce in a glass jar had a lid lined with plastic. So, it should come as no surprise that, according to some estimates, around 330 million tons of plastic are produced annually with large amounts likely ending up landfill sites. Once in the landfill, these plastics break down into ever smaller particles and then, with the passage of time, find their way into waterways and soil. From there, into everything from grass to grapes and then onto your plate.

How Covanta could benefit

For those unfamiliar with Covanta, it is a world leader in providing sustainable waste and energy solutions. Each year, Covanta's Waste-to-Energy facilities convert around 21 million tons of waste from municipalities and businesses electricity with minimal pollution. Covanta also provides comprehensive industrial material management services to companies looking for solutions to environmental challenges.

As the deleterious effects of plastic in the environment become more widely understood, the pressure will mount to find alternatives to landfill as a method of disposing of plastics. Upon listening to the latest quarterly results conference call, it would appear that the demand for the Covanta solution is beginning to gather pace. On the call, Steve Jones, CEO, mentioned the numerous opportunities in the US currently under discussion to replace landfill with Covanta waste-to-energy sites. As you may note from the infographic, the possibilities for expansion are enormous.

Infographic courtesy of Covanta

Covanta's prospects for development not only exist in the US, but globally. At present, the company has facilities in the UK, Europe, and China and so are also able to expand and offer their services around the world as the hazards of microplastics become ever more apparent.

Financials

As you may imagine, one of the biggest concerns for investors is the level of debt Covanta holds. A high level of borrowings is not surprising, given the high cost of building a waste to energy site. However, it must be remembered that these facilities are not constructed willy-nilly, but are backed by long-term contracts.

Table courtesy Covanta

In a sense, the Covanta's debt represents a large barrier to entry into the waste-to-energy market. Competition for a company such as Covanta does exist; however, there are huge barriers to entry into their market. Once a facility is built accompanied with long-term supply contracts, it's hard to envisage a loss of business. The question then becomes whether Covanta can use the asset to generate a good return and produce a decent cash flow so that money can be returned to shareholders.

First of all, let's look at cash flow. A fairly easy to understand ratio is the free cash flow per share. This metric is considered one of the most important measures of a company's earnings power by value investors since it is not dependent on estimates of depreciation, depletion, and amortization. However, as with many measures, we need to consider a long-term perspective as this will give a better idea of the earnings power of the company.

From the table, you can see that Covanta's cash flow per share is consistently improving over time, thus giving confidence that the company is able to generate cash over the longer term. Also encouraging is the generally upward trend in revenue per share.

Dec-15 Dec-16 Dec-17 Dec-18 Dec-19 TTM Cash Flow Per Share ($0.92) ($0.74) ($0.27) $0.25 $0.52 $0.77 Dividend Per Share $0.32 Revenue Per share $12.46 $13.17 $13.48 $14.37 $14.27 $14.39 Basic EPS $0.52 ($0.03) $0.44 $1.17 $0.08 ($0.21)

Table produced by author from data available at Seeking Alpha

Now that the stock price has declined to $9.70, the annual $0.32 dividend represents 3.4%, which these days is not too bad, considering the nature of Covanta's business. The question is whether the dividend is sustainable. In my view, the dividend is sustainable for several reasons. To begin with, from the table, it can be seen that cash flow per share is on an upward trend. Also, several new projects will be coming on stream in the near future, thus producing cash from investments to support a dividend payment. Next, I believe the CEO when he says that the prior reduction in the dividend will allow the company to reduce leverage, which will then reduce interest payments and so lower pressure on ability to pay the reduced figure.

Takeaway

Given the nature of Covanta's business, it is easy to understand that it is relatively stable due to the contracted nature of the industry. For reasons I have outlined and confirmed during the last quarter conference call, Covanta's services are experiencing good demand. I firmly believe that this demand will grow in the future. On top of that, the company pays a reasonable dividend which looks to be secure.

