Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) is an undercovered, yet interesting stock to keep track of. A year ago, I wondered if the company and its shares offered appeal after the company made an acquisition which could have been timed better, yet price action meant that I saw appeal improving.

Stabilization throughout 2019 and, more recently, real top-line and bottom-line growth have driven a rather impressive recovery in the share price, as I still have a constructive long-term view on the shares.

The Past Take/Business Overview

Ultra Clean has been enabling semiconductor technology for nearly 3 decades and has consistently outperformed its markets. Organic growth, operating in already growing markets, and the pursuit of acquisitions mean the company grew and generated in excess of a billion in revenues in 2018. What followed was a year of consolidation in 2019, following a setback in the semiconductor market.

Core markets served by the company include front-end processing tasks such as CMP, implant, etch, deposition and wafer cleaning, while the company operates in some other markets as well, including epitaxial, lithography and inspection. Even as the company has grown diversification between memory WFE, foundry & logic WFE and service, in terms of end clients it is still Lam Research (LRCX) which makes up nearly half of revenues and Applied Materials (AMAT) making up nearly a quarter of sales. The company has aggressive goals to gain more clients and improve diversification to both end markets and customers.

When I looked at the shares last April, I looked at the past, as the company operates in a growing yet cyclical industry. Between 2012 and 2016, sales fluctuated in a $400-600 million range, as margins are very slim, averaging between 3.5% and 5.5% of sales.

Strong demand, consequential shortages and strong pricing, as well as impact of bolt-on deal-making caused the sales to rise to $900 million in 2017, with margins coming in excess of 10%. Deal-making, with the $342 million purchase of Quantum Global (adding more than $200 million in annual revenues) allowed for record sales of $1.1 billion in 2018, yet margins fell back to still an impressive 8%.

In terms of the price action, shares traded at $20 in 2007, fell to just $1 and change during the economic crisis which followed, and trading around $5 in 2015. Strong operating momentum pushed shares up to levels in the mid-thirties in 2017, as the business was enjoying strong operating momentum. Shares fell back to high single digits late 2018 as the momentum turned, and when I looked at shares in April of last year, shares traded around the $12 mark.

In April of last year, the 2018 results were announced two months before. Full year sales rose 19% to $1.10 billion as operating margins plunged from 9.7% to 5.5%. Nonetheless, expectations were low with reported GAAP earnings totaling $0.94 per share for the year, while adjusted earnings came in at $1.66 per share as deal-making meant that net debt came in at nearly $200 million.

With reported EBITDA around $82 million, the slow momentum caused some leverage concerns as well, as the fact that 2018 earnings performance likely came under pressure (at least in the near term) pushed up leverage ratios, making me wonder why the company felt the need to announce another $30 million bolt-on deal in April last year.

At the same time, I noted that other parts of the semiconductor were already showing signs of emerging strength, as I recognized the appealing situation amidst low valuations as leverage concerns could quickly come down, yet I was somewhat concerned, given the customer concentration risks and management being a bit aggressive with the usage of leverage. These concerns only let me to acquire a tiny position, nothing more than a "watch" function.

Trends Ever Since

In May 2019, first quarter revenues of $260 million were largely in line with expectations, as the guidance calling for second quarter sales of $245-265 million implied stability. While second quarter sales of $265 million were at the high end of the range, the third quarter outlook calling for sales of $235-$255 million indicated some weakness. Again, the results came in at the high end of the guidance, with sales of $254 million, yet more important was the fourth quarter guidance calling for sales between $260 and $280 million.

The company ended 2019 on a strong note, as the results show when they were released in February, with revenues coming above the high end of the range at $286 million. Revenues of $1.07 billion for the year were down slightly compared to 2018, yet the company ended the year strong. Problematic is that operating profits were cut in half to $30 million on an operating basis as high interest expenses and taxes resulted in a $9 million net loss based on GAAP accounting, with adjusted earnings falling from $1.66 to $0.91 per share. Most of the adjustment stems from amortization charges, which I am happy to adjust for, complemented by some restructuring charges, among others, as net debt has been reduced to $130 million already despite the pressure on margins.

With the company guiding for first quarter 2020 sales between $290 and $320 million, this pushed shares up to levels in their twenties, marking for solid 70% gains in less than a year despite only stabilization delivered upon in 2019, after the year started on the softer side, with UTC ending the year on a strong note and having deleveraged the balance sheet quite a bit.

Despite COVID-19, first quarter sales (as reported in April) came in at $321 million, as the company was happy to guide for second quarter sales of $290-$330 million, quite impressive. The company reported net quarterly earnings of $9 million, or $0.23 per share, and adjusted earnings of $0.52 per share, for earnings close to $2 per share per annum, with stock-based compensation not playing a major role.

The strong guidance and current performance show that shares held up well, and despite a dip to the low teens, they now trade around $22 per share, meaning the shares have nearly doubled over the past year.

Current Take

With debt overhang essentially disappearing over the past year driven by deleveraging and improved earnings power, the situation actually does look better than it did a year ago despite COVID-19. This kind of recovery scenario was exactly what I hoped for and saw as potential realistic when I looked at the shares last year, yet I only kick myself from not having a meaningful position.

Right here and now, the company is demonstrating on solid improvements as, based on the current realistic earnings performance of close to $2 per share, this shows that multiples are non-demanding at a low double-digit multiple, while leverage is no major concern at all.

Hence, I see shares as roughly fairly valued here, yet I believe the true long-term outlook remains very sound. Recognizing this is a cyclical stock, shares now largely trade in my neutral zone, yet I feel no action to add to a tiny position, nor feel the need to sell the shares here and now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.