Stein Mart, Inc. (SMRT) CEO Hunt Hawkins on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hunt Hawkins

Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us. With me today are our President, MaryAnne Morin; our Chief Financial Officer, James Brown and our Director of Investor Relations, Linda Tasseff and we certainly hope you and your families are safe and well.

As we operate through uncharted territory caused by the COVID-19 pandemic our first priority is the health and safety of our customers and our associates. Next, we're taking actions to preserve our business continuity. We're not alone in this crises. All of retail has been challenged to different degrees. You probably listened to many other earnings calls before ours. The common takeaway is that everyone, every business is facing situations they have never faced before and are doing the best they can.

I'll begin today's call by touching on our first quarter results and discussing the current environment. MaryAnne will then talk about Omni sales and actions we've taken related to inventory and after that, James will discuss our debt position measures taken to preserve liquidity.

Let's start by going back to the beginning of the year. Sales trend in January and through most of February improved from the fourth quarter. Then as the pandemic emerged, we saw a sharp decline in business and closed all of our doors on March 19 to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Shortly thereafter, we shut down our supply chain network and closed our corporate offices.

We began to reopen our stores on April 23 and all stores were open by June 15, but continued to operate with reduced staff, hours and sales. During the first quarter, sales declined 57%. There is not much more to be said about our result on this call as highlights were presented in today's release. Simply put the quarter's loss was the direct result of lost sales from the temporary store closures, partially offset by reduced operating expenses from cost-saving measures we took in response to COVID-19.

Turning to the state of our business since we reopened, we continue to see traffic steadily increase and omnichannel sales remained strong. However, while sales are exceeding our expectation, they continue to be down to last year from decreased traffic in our stores. We expect it will take some time for our customers to feel totally comfortable shopping in this environment, so that may be a while before our sales fully recover.

The most immediate issue that we are currently facing is liquidity. Availability under our credit facilities has diminished due to our borrowings seasonally higher amounts to cover cash shortfall that were initially caused by the temporary store closures and then by lower sales since reopening.

We have however charted a path forward to proactively address these near-term challenges and preserve our business. James and MaryAnne will discuss our action steps shortly and while these challenges we face are significant, they are not insurmountable but will require much from our teams as well as the continued support and cooperation of our external partners.

Now I've been with this company for 26 years and during that time, have received many calls, email and letters from our incredibly loyal customers. However, the outpoint of support we've all received as we reopened their store has been truly special. It's the kind of support only years of exceeding our customer's expectations can generate and I thank them for being part of the Stein Mart family.

And now I'd like to turn the call over to MaryAnne.

MaryAnne Morin

Thank you, Hunt. Good afternoon everyone. The past several months have been unlike anything any of us to their experienced. Through it all, I am proud of how all of our teams rose to the challenge of navigating in a business and world impacted by COVID-19.

Before I began, I'd like to thank our vendor community. This crisis has created financial hardship for all of us and we're navigating through this situation together. Because of our strong vendor relationships, we've negotiated extended payment term and adjusted orders that are helping us manage our inventory level. We appreciate their partnership and continued support.

Our digital results in Q1 were up 17% through the quarter and nearly 50% in April. We saw almost 15 million visits to our website and a substantial increase in conversion during the quarter. As stores began to reopen Omni sales have continued to be strong and are trending more than 50% higher than last year in the first half of the second quarter.

While we are pleased with this demand, we are cognizant that it only replaces a small portion of the sales loss while stores were temporarily shattered. When our stores were closed in response to COVID-19 we quickly focused our attention on our Omni business at the best way to engage with our customer until stores reopened. Over the past two years, we have expanded our Omni channel capabilities. This had as well positioned to continue to serve our customers during the store closure period.

Initially we utilized shift from store fulfillment where allowed to meet higher web sales and to reduce store inventories. Then as stores began to reopen, we expanded our buy online, pickup in-store capability to include curbside pickup, providing our customers another safe and convenient way to shop.

Our e-commerce supply chain and store chains quickly adjusted to fulfill the higher Omni demand while our marketing team pivoted to create meaningful messaging to encourage customers to shop online and to use our new curbside pickup service.

During this time, our buying teams diligently worked with their vendors to discuss modified terms and merchandise flow that were acceptable to both. While these conversations were sometimes difficult to have, their efforts allowed us to end the quarter with 7% lower average store inventories and maximize our open to buy for future selling period. We are finding great deal in direct marketplace right now and are placing product appropriately.

Looking forward we know our Omnichannel capabilities continue to be an essential component of our business. Earlier this year we began to work to upgrade our e-commerce platform and will be launching our new website in September. Steinmart.com is being redesigned with new functionality to provide our customers a faster, easier and more personalized way to shop. These enhancements include site layout and navigation that is more mobile friendly and improving speed for quicker browsing.

It will be easier for our customers to review products and increase purchases through personalized recommendations. We've also added a new state for later shopping bag and an after-pay option to check out. All of these features are expected to increase conversion.

While we've been appropriately focused on the immediate challenges caused by the pandemic for the past few months, we've never lost sight of our ongoing initiatives that are important for us to deliver results. We continue to expand our product offering with more modern and national brands as well as product categories such as the addition of kid and fine jewelry last fall. We are growing our smart rewards loyalty programs and increasing the personalization of our marketing messaging with an emphasis on value.

This continue to be our strategic priorities and will provide you with a thorough update on our neck call. As I think about the coming months it's clear that the environment we operate in will continue to have considerable challenges however, as an authorized retailer with a strong Omni business I truly believe there is opportunity as well.

I will now turn it over to James to talk about our dept position and liquidity.

James Brown

Thank you, MaryAnne and good afternoon, everyone. Total borrowings increased $44 million to $197.8 million at the end of the first quarter of 2020 compared to $153.8 million at the end of the first quarter of 2019. As Hunt indicated, borrowings were higher during the quarter to cover cash shortfalls caused by the impact of COVID-19.

Total unused availability inclusive of amounts available to borrow under life insurance policies was $22.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2020 compared to $117.2 million at the end of the first quarter of 2019. First quarter availability was lower primarily due to the higher borrowing as well as the reduction due to failures caused by a covenant related to the fixture charge coverage ratio under our credit facility and a lower inventory advance rate on our term loan during the quarter.

As the crisis hit, we made preserving liquidity and reducing cash outflow a high priority. We reduced payroll by furloughing associates and eliminating or decreasing salaries as well as spending Board compensation. We began and continue to negotiate modified terms, cost reductions and payment deferrals with our external business partners. We're constantly evaluating the Cares Act for ways to improve our liquidity and have utilized the provisions that we are eligible for.

We filed for net income tax refunds related to the provision under the act that allows for the carryback of net operating losses to prior years. We deferred payment on certain payroll taxes and last week secured a $10 million paycheck protection program loan under the small business administration alternatives sized standard.

Our real estate team to solve relationships and collaboration with teams substantial rent deferrals from our landlords. To date we've negotiated amendments for 226 of our properties to amend lease terms to defer a portion of the rent or other expenses due during the time that our stores were closed. We continue to actively negotiate with the majority of the remaining landlords.

We appreciate all our business partners and the cooperation and support they're showing us as we work with them towards a solution. We're keenly aware that they've been hit financially as well. We'll continue to communicate with them frequently in the coming months.

As noted in today's release, this month we amended our credit facility in term loan. The amendments did not change overall commitment amounts but to provide for slightly higher availability. In addition they provided various waivers including one related to the going concern qualification on our fiscal year 2019 annual report, which was an event of default under our credit agreements.

While we continue to work closely with our lenders it is prudent that we explore additional sources of financing and other strategic alternatives including a potential sale of the company. We will continue to take these and other actions necessary to preserve our liquidity as we prepare for what will certainly be a tumultuous year.

Now back to you Hunt.

Hunt Hawkins

Thank you, James. So before I wrap up today's call, I'd like to leave you with a few final thoughts. First, like so many other retailers, COVID-19 has materially impacted our fiscal 2020 results. Second, after the health and safety of our people, our priority is to preserve liquidity and last, while our challenges are significant but they're not instrumental.

With continued support of our business partners, and vendors that are helping us to navigate through this crises and I'd be remise if I did not thank our associates for their hard work and dedication that enabled us to safely reopen our stores and for the resilience of our frontline store teams who continue to welcome our customers every day.

So thank you for joining us today and we look forward to talking with you next quarter.

