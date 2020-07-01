A new player, flush with cash, is emerging in the clean transportation industry. That firm is Hyliion, a company that up until now has remained outside of the reach of investors in publicly-traded securities. Now, with a merger into shell company Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL), Hyliion will present investors an interesting growth prospect to consider. If the company's technology and the growth prospects for it are as good as management has indicated, it could offer significant upside potential in the years to come. That said, the price of that growth today is astronomical and exposes investors in the firm with significant downside if management is off.

A look at the deal

Most companies, when they feel ready to go public, do so by means of an IPO. This can be a time-consuming process, and it's anything but cheap. An alternative way to do this is to merge with a company that is already traded on the public markets. This is often quicker, and it's sure to be less expensive. In the case of Hyliion, the company picked out a partner with assets made up almost entirely of cash. In all, Tortoise Acquisition has about $236.61 million worth of cash held in a trust. In addition to that, a PIPE (private investment in public equity) transaction bringing in $325 million in proceeds will add together to provide the combined entity $520 million in cash (following $40 million in transaction fees).

*Taken from Hyliion

Upon completion of the transaction, shareholders of Tortoise Acquisition will own 14% of the combined entity. This is on top of 4% owned by Tortoise AC Sponsor shareholders. 20% of the equity will be owned by private placement investors who contributed capital for the transaction. The remaining 62% will be owned by existing Hyliion shareholders. At a price of $10 per unit for the transaction, the equity in the company is being valued at $1.62 billion. With cash and no material amount of debt on hand, the firm's EV (enterprise value) on a pro forma basis will be $1.10 billion.

A rich deal with great potential

Hyliion has an interesting business model. At first glance, you get the impression that its goal is to build environmentally-clean semi-trucks. After all, why not? According to management, 10.6 billion tons of the world's 36.6 billion tons of emitted carbon dioxide each year comes from the transportation sector. The firm's real business model, though, is a bit more niche. Instead of working on the trucks, they plan to sell powertrains for them at first. The first units worked on by the firm are its Hybrid Diesel and Hybrid CNG units. These systems can be connected to any truck and work to reduce emissions and improve operating efficiency. They are also fuel agnostic. The real technology the firm is excited about, though, is its Hypertruck ERX (Electric Range Extender). This can be pictured in the image below.

*Taken from Hyliion

Hyliion's ERX powertrain system will operate in a way that, management claims, will result in 2.6 times the range that a Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Semi can and about 1.7 times what Nikola boasts. With a payload capacity of 53,000lbs, Hyliion's solution is projected to haul 23.3% more than Tesla's Semi and 10.4% more than Nikola's. The decreased weight associated with the powertrain systems helps to permit the trucks outfitted to haul more. The longer range, at 1,300 miles, comes from the RNG fuel generator. What happens is that the generator charges the battery on board, which then powers the e-motor. The e-motor, in turn, drives the rear axles and promotes regenerative braking. As the vehicle drives, it's given the opportunity to keep its battery recharging. Eventually, the truck will need to stop, but refueling should take just 10 minutes or less to complete.

*Taken from Hyliion

In addition to the ERX, Hyliion is working on other technologies that can benefit its customers. This includes a cloud-based system that can record and transfer data, update on-the-go, and provide analytics for each vehicle driven. The software being worked on will allow Hyliion to offer subscription packages to its fleet owners that will provide preventative maintenance feedback. Management also hopes to use algorithms to optimize fuel economy and to improve battery usage.

*Taken from Hyliion

So far, transportation giant Agility has ordered 1,000 units, but the path forward for Hyliion will not be easy. This year, it's expected for the firm to sell just 20 hybrid units, bringing in revenue of about $1 million. In 2021, revenue of $8 million should be generated from the sale of around 300 hybrid units. It won't be until 2022, at the earliest, that the firm can really sell its ERX unit. That year, it's projecting 2,500 ERX units to be sold, in addition to 4,100 hybrid. If this comes to fruition, the company would see revenue that year of $344 million. By 2024, the revenue is projected to rise to $2.09 billion. It's really unclear whether the firm will succeed in growing this rapidly, if it will succeed at all. It's certainly possible, with the market estimated to be worth around $800 billion globally, but investors should take any sort of projections by management with a huge grain of salt. If the firm does achieve this aim, though, the results for the environment will be undeniably positive. After all, every 335 ERX's sold will help to reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions by 1 million metric tons.

*Taken from Hyliion

Takeaway

Right now, the opportunity presented by Hyliion is really appealing. It wouldn't be unreasonable, if the company can capture the kind of sales growth it's forecasting beyond this year and next year, to see tremendous upside. Even so, the valuation as it stands on a pro forma basis is awfully high, and any shortfall in terms of growth could prove painful for investors. As a high-growth prospect with negligible revenue under its belt, this is a very binary type of situation, and investors should treat it accordingly.

