I put the boycott in terms of revenue numbers and share price value to find out what the true impact is on the company.

Facebook (FB) is in a back-to-back cycle of tough conditions. First it was the closure of businesses around the world, particularly in the US, from COVID-19. This grew engagement on the platform as almost everyone was home, but advertisers withdrew marketing spend as many couldn't operate or were generating less revenue. Then the news cycle changed to protests and riots, hate-speech and racism. This is where a boycott started to gain legs, and now dozens of major companies have suspended advertising on Facebook - mostly for July only.

But the stock's initial reaction was an overreaction.

There's a method to understanding the impact and then relating it to a share price to know where this boycott is priced in and where it's not. Furthermore, companies can be sucked into political mirages - better known as virtue signaling - which further deadens the blow of a company-to-company boycott.

The Boycott Impact Meets The Numbers

The first thing to assess is what companies are boycotting and what their roles are in revenue contribution for Facebook. The next is to evaluate how long and what the impact is as Facebook recovers from the ad hit it took in Q1 with COVID-19 - is this reduced spend related to the boycott already priced in?

Starting with the companies who are boycotting, let's assume no matter what - for worst-case scenario purposes - these advertisers all belong in the 'top 100' group. What is the 'top 100' group? As of four years ago, the top 100 advertisers made up 25% of revenue for Facebook. That was trending down (as in more diversified), so I estimate the top 100 advertisers make up 20% of Facebook's revenue today. That's not aggressive considering Facebook's overall number of advertisers has grown from 3M in Q1 of 2016 to 8M in Q1 of 2020. Twenty percent is probably too conservative still, but management has said it's likely better than 25% as an analyst asked this question on last quarter's conference call. So to keep it in worst-case mode I've left it at 20%.

Ross Sandler (Barclays): I think about four years ago, you mentioned that the top 100 advertisers were just under 25% of revenue and coming down. So I guess, how does that mix look today? ... David Wehner CFO: I would say in terms of the diversity of our business that's, that remains very high. We're not concentrated. But we haven't updated that specific stat that we gave back four years ago. We remain very diversified from an advertiser perspective.

So, I'm happy to go with 20%.

All the companies who have boycotted I will also assume are in the top 50% of the 20% group. This includes Verizon (VZ), Unilever (UL)(UN), Coca-Cola (KO), Hershey (HSY), and several others - PepsiCo (PEP) may have joined as well. But taking the top half of the top 100 advertisers should be plenty to understand the impact and likely goes well beyond it as Procter & Gamble (PG), the largest marketer in the world and on Facebook, hasn't signed onto this boycott. Analysts believe PG makes up 0.5% of FB's revenue. Therefore, it should be conservative enough to figure out Facebook's revenue situation in a dire scenario.

This means more than 10% of Facebook's revenue is set to drop, let's say 12% given the top 50% combined likely spends more than the bottom 50%. But for what duration? The boycott is for one month, but Unilever has said the remainder of 2020. However, I'll tackle the one month window since it has garnered the most support. For Q3, analysts estimate Facebook will bring in $18.9B, and if the boycott is for the first month of the third quarter, it means 4% of Q3's revenues are at risk. This translates to about $750M. That's pretty meaningful in the middle of the tough times Facebook is in with advertisers already cutting budgets. Estimates could drop down to $18.15B, going from 7% year-over-year growth to 2.8% year-over-year growth.

The impact to the year is much more minuscule as advertisers ramp back up and move beyond the boycott and the news cycle. Remember, this is the worst-case scenario I've laid out for Q3.

A contributing factor to the boycott could be virtue signaling from companies who already were looking at cutting ad budgets with tight economic conditions upon them - this means analysts' expectations may already factor in this expected drop in spend. In which case, I'm not falling for the principle-over-profits mantra. As soon as less marketing impacts revenue for the companies who are boycotting, all bets are off, and these companies return to the marketing they were doing. The pandemic has given them ample excuse to try this, but it won't last for long.

It's a double-edged sword for Facebook: the reduction in marketing by companies due to COVID has already impacted it and will continue, as revenue growth is well below what the company guided for in Q4 of 2019 - roughly 21.5% growth (versus the 17.6% growth it reported in Q1 of this year). This means the boycott may simply be a minor difference in what companies were already planning on spending - a lower bar essentially. The other edge of the sword is if this occurred sans-COVID, Facebook would see a deterioration but from a place of strength. Either situation is not great, but the former means the impact may already be mostly factored in.

Revenue Expectations Versus Drop In Share Price

Now, let's look at what the share price has done since the first boycott was announced on June 19th or thereabouts. It closed that day at $238.79. Last week it saw a closing low of $216. This means Facebook's market cap was reduced by a little over $63B. Based on a TTM price-to-sales ratio of 9.2 as of June 19th, the market expects Facebook's revenue to be impacted by $7B for the year. If I extrapolate the $750M quarterly impact for the full year, it equals $3B. This means the market has overreacted by $36B in market cap. In other words, the stock should be trading around $225 to account for this. Only if this boycott lasted for 12 consecutive months (from July 2020 to July 2021) would the market be correct in seeing a $7.4B revenue impact ($620M multiplied by 12 months). In any case, the impact of this situation is about where it should be. Anything lower than the current $225 area would be buying with more reward than risk.

The next shoe to drop would be Procter & Gamble joining in the boycott, and at what length - just July or the rest of 2020? This would drive my estimates for revenue impact in-line rather than conservative. The other way this plays out is Facebook quells the uprising and makes good with its advertisers by implementing a system both parties agree on.

Still, there shouldn't be a reason for Facebook to trade near $215 for this boycott alone. Should the boycott be mostly virtue signaling and not much in the way of large spending differences between what advertisers planned and the zero level, then the stock should head back toward highs. The stock has recovered nicely since last week already, and I see it being undervalued should the economic situation get better at a rate faster than the market expects.

