The current economic outlook is slightly worse than the forecasts the management used to determine provisions for credit losses. Hence, provision expense will likely remain above normal in 3Q.

Earnings of National Bank of Canada (OTCPK:NTIOF) declined to C$1.01 in the April-ending quarter, down 40% from the first quarter of the fiscal year 2020. The earnings decline was attributable to a surge in provision expense due to expected credit losses. A jump in loan balances partially offset the pressure on earnings from provision expense in the second quarter. Earnings will likely recover in the remainder of the year due to a decline in provision expense from the second quarter’s peak. However, I’m expecting the provision expense to remain above normal in the remainder of the year because my economic outlook is slightly worse than what the management incorporated in its allowances for credit losses in the second quarter. Further, I’m expecting a slight decline in net interest margin and a slowdown in loan growth to reduce net interest income sequentially. For the full year, I’m expecting earnings to decline by 13% year over year to C$5.52 per share (US$ 4.09 per share assuming an exchange rate of C$1.35 per US$). Actual earnings may differ materially from the estimates because the impact of COVID-19 on future provision expense is uncertain. The fiscal year-end target price suggests a 12% upside from the current market price, which is not high enough to compensate for the high level of risk. Based on the limited price upside and the risks, I’m adopting a neutral rating on NTIOF.

Provision Expense Likely to be Higher than Usual in the Third Quarter

NTIOF’s provision expense surged to C$504 million in the second quarter from C$89 million in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2020. The management based its estimate of allowances for credit losses on certain macroeconomic factors, including Canadian and Quebecois GDP, unemployment, housing price index, and WTI crude oil price. As mentioned in the second quarter’s shareholders' report, the management assumed GDP contraction of 32% annualized in the July-ending quarter, followed by GDP growth of 42% annualized in the October-ending quarter. Further, the management expected average economic growth of 1.4% for twelve months ended April of next year. The following table from the shareholders' report gives the base-case assumptions the management used to determine the allowances.

In my opinion, the GDP rebound assumption for the July-ending quarter is too optimistic. I’m expecting the economic recovery to be swoosh-shaped over several quarters. Consequently, I’m expecting NTIOF to substantially add to its allowances in the third quarter of this fiscal year. For the full year, I’m expecting the bank to book provision expense of C$1.0 billion, up from C$0.3 billion in 2019.

The severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic are highly uncertain, which creates the risk of a surprise in the year ahead. However, NTIOF has limited exposure to vulnerable industries, which makes the bank less risky than peers. As mentioned in the second quarter’s investor presentation, COVID-19-sensitive industries, including retail, car dealerships, hotels, and restaurants made up just 4.2% of total loans as of April 30, 2020. Additionally, the oil and gas sector made up 5% of total loans. Although NTIOF’s level of risk is low compared to peers, it is high from a historical perspective due to the pandemic.

Slight Margin Compression and Loan Growth Slowdown to Pressurize Earnings in the Second Half of the Year

The 150bps cut in the Canadian target policy rate will likely put some pressure on the net interest margin, NIM. However, the NIM is not very rate-sensitive because NTIOF’s yields are stickier than costs. As mentioned in the shareholders’ report, the management’s rate-sensitivity analysis shows that a 25bps rate cut can increase net interest income by C$5 million. To put the impact in perspective: C$5 million is just 0.14% of net interest income in 2019. Considering management’s analysis and the historical trend, I’m expecting NIM to decline slightly in the remainder of the year. For the full year, I’m expecting average NIM to be 12bps above the average NIM for 2019 due to the hike in NIM in the second quarter. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

NTIOF’s loans grew by a strong 4% sequentially in the second quarter due to the high demand for relief loans. Loan growth will likely decelerate in the year ahead because the economic downturn will keep credit demand subdued. As mentioned in the second quarter’s conference call, the management does not expect loan originations to come back to the pre-COVID-19 level before the end of the year. Consequently, I’m expecting loan growth to slow down to 0.5% in the third and fourth quarters from 4% in the second quarter. Based on the quarterly expectations, I’m estimating a year-end loan balance of C$164 billion, up 7% from the end of the fiscal year 2019. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Expecting Earnings to Decline by 13%

I’m expecting earnings to recover in the remainder of the year due to a drop in provision expense, which will be countered by a dip in NIM and a slowdown in loan growth. For the full year, earnings will likely decline due to the elevated provision expense in the second and third quarters and a slight dip in NIM. The second quarter’s loan growth will likely support earnings. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to decline by 13% year over year to C$5.52 per share in the fiscal year 2020 (US$4.09 per share). The following table presents my estimates for income statement items.

There is a chance that actual earnings will miss estimates because the impact of COVID-19 on future provision expense is uncertain. Due to the uncertainty surrounding the severity and duration of the pandemic, NTIOF has a higher level of risk now than it did in the past. However, compared to peers, NTIOF’s risk level is low because of its limited exposure to vulnerable industries.

Year-end Target Price Suggests a Limited Price Upside

I'm using the historical price-to-book ratio, P/B, to value NTIOF. The company has traded at an average P/B of 1.71 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of US$29.6 gives a target price of US$50.6 for October 2020. The price target implies an 11.7% upside from NTIOF's June 30 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B ratio.

Apart from the price upside, NTIOF is also offering a dividend yield of 4.6%, assuming the bank maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of C$0.71 per share (US$0.53 per share). There is very little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 51% for this year, which is sustainable.

As discussed above, NTIOF is facing a high level of risk due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In my opinion, the upside is not high enough to compensate for the elevated risk level. Based on the limited price upside and high risks, I’m adopting a neutral rating on NTIOF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.