It’s been an exciting start to the year for investors in the junior gold space as we’ve seen the best performance for the group in over a decade, with over thirty names putting up triple-digit returns year-to-date. While a good chunk of these names is soaring on the back of heavy promotion and mineralized structures that are more akin to moose pasture, others have earned their stripes, releasing drill intercepts that most miners would salivate over. Musgrave Minerals (OTCPK:MGVMF) belongs to the latter category, and the holes drilled into its Starlight discovery would have some questioning if they had set their drill pad up atop Fort Knox. The new highlight hole, 20-MORC-037, intersected 42 meters of 77.3 grams per tonne gold, one of the best intercepts reported in the sector in years. Based on Musgrave’s continued drill success and a massive land package neighboring three operating mills, I see the company as one of the top takeover targets in the sector.

(Source: TradingView.com)

Just a few weeks ago, I wrote on Musgrave Minerals, noting that the company was onto something big at its Moyagee Project in Western Australia. At the time, the company was only beginning to uncover a significant discovery next door to its Break of Day [BOD] deposit, with the stock valued very reasonably for the drill intercepts the company was reporting. Since then, we've seen the stock nearly double in value on the back of multiple thick intercepts that are reminiscent of the grades we saw out of previous significant discoveries like Ventana Gold, acquired by Eike Batista, and Mariana Resources, acquired by Sandstorm Gold (NYSEMKT:SAND). It's easy to throw around comparisons like this to promote a junior, but I don't do it loosely, and Musgrave's results below speak for themselves:

Musgrave Minerals Top Intercepts:

20-MORC-037: 42 meters at 77.3 grams per tonne gold

20-MORC-031: 61 meters at 12.7 grams per tonne gold

20-MORC-036: 22 meters at 21.0 grams per tonne gold

20-MORC-033: 12 meters at 112.9 grams per tonne gold

20-MORC-050: 6 meters at 54.4 grams per tonne gold

19-MORC-037: 45 meters at 11.8 grams per tonne gold

20-MORC-018: 42 meters at 6.8 grams per tonne gold

Ventana - Significant Intercepts:

32 meters of 24.6 grams per tonne gold

45 meters of 24.5 grams per tonne gold

28 meters of 11.5 grams per tonne gold

17 meters of 8.5 grams per tonne gold

23 meters of 8.9 grams per tonne gold

Mariana Resources - Top 5 Intercepts

83 meters of 15.9 grams per tonne gold

95 meters of 32.1 grams per tonne gold

71 meters of 32.7 grams per tonne gold

61 meters of 82.2 grams per tonne gold

69 meters of 62.7 grams per tonne gold

(Source: Company Presentation)

If we compare samples of significant intercepts from each company, it is clear that Mariana has beaten both companies. Still, it is not a stretch to say that Musgrave’s early drilling at Starlight is similar to what we saw from Ventana. For those who know its history, the company proved up 3.9 million ounces in Colombia, before getting bought out by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista for $1.43 billion. While I wouldn’t dare make the leap Musgrave is a Ventana 2.0 yet, Musgrave does have one massive advantage compared to Mariana and Ventana; it sits in a Tier-1 jurisdiction. Despite these Tier-2 jurisdictions, though, suitors forked more than US$200/oz for Mariana and Ventana at sub $1,500/oz gold prices. Therefore, I could see Musgrave commanding a similar valuation given its premium jurisdiction and the higher gold price. Enough with the history lesson and sector comparisons, though, let’s take a closer look at Musgrave below:

(Source: Company News Release)

Musgrave Minerals is an ASX-listed gold junior exploring in the Murchison province of Western Australia, a well-endowed gold region with several multi-million-ounce gold deposits for neighbors. The company had a significant land package in the area (green-shaded area above) and is exploring a 20-kilometer plus gold corridor that’s home to its flagship Cue Project. Musgrave has delineated a 613,000-ounce resource at the southern area of its project, with the most significant portion of this resource being at the Lena deposit, which hosts over 300,000 ounces at an average grade near 2.5 grams per tonne gold. The most exciting part of this project, however, lies just south of Lena. The Break of Day deposit, which is the higher-grade portion of the resource, is currently home to 199,000 ounces of gold at an average gold grade of 7 grams per tonne. Just outside of this deposit is where Musgrave stumbled upon Starlight, and the company has had a landmark spot on the resource sector map since.

(Source: Company News Release)

As we can see in the long section below, Starlight has been drilled over a strike length of roughly 125 meters and up to 200-meter depths, and the grades have been nothing short of incredible. Based on the less than 100 holes plugged into the area to date, it’s looking like this area could easily rival the grades at the neighboring BOD deposit, and potentially come in even higher if we see more holes like 20-MORC-033. Based on this current mineralized footprint, I believe that Musgrave should be able to prove up 375,000 ounces or more at Starlight at an average grade above 8.25 grams per tonne gold, and this is advanced economically as it gets for a near-surface deposit. Assuming the company can achieve this feat, Musgrave’s total resource at Cue would grow to roughly 1 million ounces, a 50% increase from the current resource estimate.

(Source: Company News Release)

However, just yesterday, Musgrave reported that it’s made a new discovery that’s to the south and parallel on strike with Starlight, with this area labeled the White Light Lode. The most significant intercept in this area was 6 meters at 54 grams per tonne gold in 20-MORC-050, and this current area remains open with a current strike length of 100 meters. While it’s far too early to suggest this area has the same potential as Starlight, which sits to the north, the initial drill holes out of this area show similar bonanza style grades. Therefore, it wouldn’t be a leap to assume that we might have another 100,000 plus ounces at White Light if results continue to come in above 5 grams per tonne gold.

(Source: Company News Release)

Based on the continued exploration success at the Cue Project, I am upgrading my resource target in the next 12 months to 1.25 million ounces above 6.0 grams per tonne gold. This upgrade stems from my belief that we could see a 400,000 to 650,000-ounce contribution from Starlight and White Light at an average of 8.0 plus grams per tonne gold. Based on Musgrave’s 460 million shares outstanding and a share price of A$0.46, the current valuation is A$212 million [US$148 million]. If we subtract out US$5 million in cash, this gives us a US$143 million enterprise value. Given that fair value for high-grade open-pittable ounces in Australia should command a valuation of US$175.00/oz, Musgrave Minerals is still undervalued. This assumption is based on my belief that the company can conservatively prove up 1.10 million ounces in the next 12 months, with a stretch target of 1.25 million ounces. Currently, Musgrave is trading at US$130.00/oz on an enterprise value per ounce basis. Therefore, I would argue that there is still more long-term upside here, and investors already in from lower levels should hold.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Every year we see a discovery come along in the gold sector that stands head and shoulders above the rest, and Musgrave Minerals looks to be the junior gold story of 2020. While there are no guarantees that the discoveries continue at Cue, the best place to find high-grade gold is right next to thick intercepts of high-grade gold, and I believe this story is only just getting started. Based on the company’s exploration success to date in the top-ranked mining jurisdiction globally, I believe Musgrave is a takeover target for mid-tier and senior Australian gold producers. Therefore, I would view any pullbacks below A$0.415 as buying opportunities. At current levels of A$0.465, I see the stock as a Hold.

Musgrave Minerals trades over 10 million shares per day on the Australian Stock Exchange but trades very limited volume on the OTC Market. Therefore, the best way to buy the stock is on the Australian Stock Exchange and there is significant risk to buying on the OTC due to wide bid/ask spreads, low liquidity, and no guarantee of future liquidity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.