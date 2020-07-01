Time To Short The U.S. Dollar

Shorting the U.S. Dollar and preparing for its devaluation make more sense today than any other time over my 34 years of trading.

It’s kind of the third rail of investing in the last few decades – a stronger to flat U.S. dollar value is something to count on, because foreign currencies and economies are in worse shape. I am sure you have heard forms of this argument any time someone suggests out-of-control money printing by the Federal Reserve (Fed) or equally catastrophic Treasury borrowing levels are going to logically hurt the value of each paper dollar unit. Guess what? Despite the rapid and record rate of advance of currency in circulation, M-1 money stock and the Fed’s balance sheet holdings in 2020, who is brave enough to actually prepare portfolios for the end of U.S. dollar stability? Few if any is the answer, despite sound reasoning and facts right in front of your face.

Contrary to all the bullish and confident gibberish you hear on CNBC or read in the WSJ, the U.S. dollar is already falling in value vs. foreign paper currencies. You can review on the charts above the large 7% dip in our local currency, after the temporary March spike caused by the coronavirus financial panic. Believe it or not, another 7% drop would put the U.S. Dollar Index at a 2-year low and a 10% decline would reach a 6-year low valuation.

Why is the dollar falling? There are new dollars being printed daily in the billions is the quick answer. Below you can review the record rate of paper dollars entering circulation to offset the COVID-19 economic shutdown and shock to demand all around the world. The red boxes highlight the latest three months of money printing. The Federal Reserve's balance sheet of assets has increased $3 trillion, or about +65%. Actual currency in circulation has jumped $190 billion, about +10%. And M-1 money supply, including checking accounts, has spiked $1.1 trillion, roughly +27% since March.

Overall, it's getting tougher to claim with a straight face the U.S. paper currency has sound underlying value. What if the coronavirus pandemic lasts longer than expected into the middle of 2021, and money printing remains at sky-high levels to prevent economic catastrophe? What if M-1 ends the year 40-50% higher than when it started? Will the inflation rate match the devaluation through new currency supply at 40%+?

Experts Turning Bearish

A growing number of experienced and respected economists, hedge fund leaders and even some brokerage analysts are starting to openly wonder if the U.S. dollar is heading for a wipeout soon, when measured against other fiat currencies.

Hedge fund mastermind, Ray Dalio started the ball rolling with his investment “paradigm shift” prediction in July 2019. Dalio believes an investor shift away from fiat paper currencies toward hard assets like gold for currency and stores of value is the coming reality for years. Basically, negative interest rates from central banks all over the world, excessive debt levels in the economy, and stock/bond markets priced for perfection tell him the old rules of investment and currency pricing will morph into a different reality.

Image Source: CNBC August 29, 2019, Interview

Stephen Roach, a truly successful mainstream economist over the decades, mentioned on CNBC several weeks ago, he is convinced a 30-40% dollar crash is inevitable this year or next. His logic is the horrible U.S. savings rate, high current account deficit in trade, and the explosion in government deficit spending will invariably lead to a major dollar swoon. Every other currency in history has declined to correct serious national economic imbalances - so will the U.S. version of paper money.

Image Source: CNBC June 15, 2020, Interview

Then, a Bloomberg interview this week with crazy but insightful Hugh Hendry, a former hedge fund macro trading titan, has me wondering if I shouldn’t get more serious about the dollar’s future against foreign currencies. His idea is an “intentional” dollar reset in value dramatically lower will allow all central banks around the world to print even greater sums of paper money, without worry of the effect on devaluing their local currencies. His point was a radical change in sentiment toward the dollar was necessary to stave off a depression globally, with the appearance of the coronavirus recession.

Hendry’s best analogy was to the Fed’s exaggerated spike in U.S. bank interest rates during the early 1980s to halt the escalating spread of inflation, caused by excessive lending in the economy and spending by consumers. A radical but necessary medicine for the financial system that laid the groundwork for the 1980s miracle economic period of declining inflation/interest rates and stabilized bond/stock markets vs. the 1970s calamity.

Image Source: Bloomberg June 29, 2020, Interview

The fascinating and scary part of his argument is the substantial increase in U.S. money creation since the 2007-09 Great Recession has not been enough to shake confidence in the value of each paper dollar. His suggestion of yet greater money printing and an outward demand by Fed governors for a lower dollar is shocking. He believes the only way to prevent a breakdown in worldwide trade, political goodwill between nations, and the cooperation of western society generally is through a drastically lower dollar. Below are charts to ponder from a Zero Hedge story posted yesterday. Image Source: Bloomberg Chart

I have been successfully advocating gold/silver investments for years on Seeking Alpha to hedge U.S. money printing first, and related rising rates of inflation about to appear as a secondary problem. What I have not done is specifically shorted the dollar against other paper (fiat) currencies, until this week. Below is a chart of the sharp devaluation in the dollar against gold since 2018, that has not occurred against the major paper currencies … yet.

Image Source: Bloomberg Chart

Well, if we have reached a point where "the powers that be" DEMAND a lower U.S. dollar, perhaps now is the time to prepare for such an event, far removed from the experience of the last three decades. Of course, gold and silver bullion and coins are starting to move to the upside. I continue to recommend them as the best, lowest expense, long-term investment choice to hedge money printing and currency devaluations.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index ETF

However, the smartest way for the small investor to prepare for a sharp drop in the U.S. dollar vs. overseas paper currencies is directly shorting the U.S. Dollar Index, and its investment vehicle incarnations. For me, the lowest cost avenue for shorting paper dollars is to bet against the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP) product. I bought some put options expiring later in 2020, paying only minimal premiums vs. the extraordinarily high premiums on regular equities today. Since a big dollar drop is such an outlier event in the minds of U.S. and foreign investors, an actual decline of just 5-10% will generate sizable gains in my put position, much less a 20% or greater tank into December.

If you short the U.S. Dollar Index Bullish ETF directly, you will be responsible for paying the dividend of about 2% annually on borrowed shares, plus whatever interest expense and trading commissions your broker charges. On the positive side of the short-selling ledger, cost setup, 0.75% in ETF management fees yearly, will hurt the price over time.

Below is a 12-month chart of trading in the U.S. Dollar Index ETF. Notice how the price has been falling for months, and is now below the simple 50-day and 200-day moving averages. If we get a large second wave of coronavirus economic shutdowns soon, the country risks even crazier fiscal deficits, money printing and economic downturn later in the year, far more disruptive than the optimistic view on Wall Street in June.

The chart above compares the UUP product to actual changes in the theoretical U.S. Dollar Index. Including dividends and expenses, the ETF has outperformed the index by roughly +1.6% the past year. The daily Accumulation/Distribution Line and On Balance Volume creations have faded significantly since peaking in March, and appear to be leading price lower.

Final Thoughts

Remember, a stable to flat U.S. dollar vs. foreign fiat currencies has underpinned our economy and the stock/bond bull market since 1987. The funding of our sovereign fiscal deficit all but requires such a condition to find the equivalent of trillions in new U.S. dollars yearly to keep Uncle Sam from actually defaulting on Treasury bills/notes/bonds coming due. Changing the dynamics of how our reserve currency functions will reverberate through a list of understood and little understood consequences for everyone.

As an investor and consumer, the problem with a markedly lower dollar will be we import dramatically higher inflation rates on all internationally traded commodities and goods manufactured overseas. A 30-40% hit to the dollar against foreign currencies (Roach’s estimate) could easily bring CPI increases annually of 10%+ for several years. For retirees, pensioners, the working poor and even the middle class, a big jump in inflation not matched by an equal increase in wages will sharply degrade one’s living standard. The desire for a dollar devaluation by large debt issuers like corporate America and Uncle Sam is becoming quite real today, a mathematical exercise/statistical effort to lower relative amounts of debt to sales and income.

But, how will the U.S. government fund its structural deficit approaching $1.5 trillion annually after the coronavirus recovery, and “refinancing” requirements of $5-10 trillion borrowed in short-term maturities each year, if the politicians in DC are forced to PAY INTEREST rates above ZERO, maybe even approaching 10%? In the end, I fear a sharply lower dollar will lead to even lower dollar values, faster than anyone thinks possible, as investors of all types realize the U.S. government is all but insolvent with $26.3 trillion in debts that can never be repaid in full.

Fed chairs, Greenspan, Bernanke, Yellen and Powell since the 1980s all deserve some of the blame for the financial predicament of 2020 America. Instead of truly independent guidance of the economy, with balanced, prudent and long-term thinking at its core, the Federal Reserve bank has chosen to juice the economy and markets in an endless merry-go-round game. They failed to raise interest rates to keep debt levels throughout the economy in check, including government, business and consumer sources. And the coronavirus pandemic plague on the world (especially continuing in the U.S.) during 2020 may be the final straw that pushes reality and free markets back into the economic picture. Failures of the state-controlled bubble blowing in markets and the economy over the decades will finally have an undesirable and catastrophic result, one we all knew was coming.

At the very least, investors need to start seriously contemplating how a lower dollar will affect portfolios, standards of living and livelihoods. I hope this article can start you on this important financial journey.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your research process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is suggested before making any trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are short UUP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

