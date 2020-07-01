Introduction

The Nest Egg Portfolio is still suffering from dividend suspensions, and although some cash dividends are still being paid out (with almost 700 EUR coming in in the past two months), the incoming cash flow is not as high as I had hoped for and anticipated on.

It’s also interesting to see more companies using stock dividends to give their shareholders some perception of getting a dividend, while making sure the cash outflow out of the company remains moderate. Interestingly, energy giant Total (TOT) also allows its shareholders the option between taking the recent quarterly dividend in cash or stock. The stock dividend is priced very attractively (at a 10% discount), so Total is clearly steering its shareholders towards taking the dividend in new stock.

One other possibility to generate additional cash income is writing put options, and in this edition of the Nest Egg Portfolio, I am writing two new put options on existing positions. Additionally, I made the decision to increase the position in Eurocommercial Properties after some encouraging (but still vague) comments made by the company in recent updates.

Eurocommercial Properties: The first half of the year was excellent, but then COVID-19 hit

Back in February, when the impact of COVID-19 on the European markets remained limited, I already provided an update on Eurocommercial Properties (OTC:EUCMF), a Dutch REIT focusing on prime commercial real estate assets in Belgium, France, Italy and Sweden (no assets in the Netherlands). Due to its focus on Tier-1 assets, the REIT has long enjoyed a premium valuation but hasn’t been able to escape from the recent weakness in the commercial REIT sector, and its share price has lost approximately 40% in just two years before COVID-19 hit. Looking at the current 2-year performance, Eurocommercial share price is down almost 70%, as the slide was accelerated by the COVID-19 outbreak.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Eurocommercial reported a 1.5% increase in its gross rental income, which came in at almost 103 million EUR, and the company was able to keep this increase relatively stable in its net property income as well - although the service charge expenses increased by almost 10%, but Eurocommercial was able to pass on a large part of these charges to its tenants. What was more interesting is that the property expenses actually decreased (despite the higher revenue) due to a reduced marketing expense account and lower management fees. That being said, the expenses related to bad debt, insurance and maintenance efforts did increase slightly. But overall, Eurocommercial was able to keep a lid on the expense increases.

(Source: Financial statements)

Eurocommercial was planning to extend its financial year to December 31st to end up with a financial year equal to the calendar year (instead of having a financial year from July 1st to June 30th) and aimed to pay an interim dividend rather than just one annual dividend. Needless to say, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic made Eurocommercial's management withdraw those plans until it has a better insight on how the rental income will be impacted. As the REIT extended its financial year until December 31st, I'm not expecting an interim dividend anymore and expect Eurocommercial to just pay a final dividend in H1 2021 to meet the minimum distribution requirements for REITs.

In the most recent few updates, Eurocommercial sounded cautiously optimistic

Now that the European economies have reopened, all eyes are on the impact on the rental income, as some tenants undoubtedly will have asked for leniency. Eurocommercial Properties promised more clarity when it announces its H1 CY 2020 results (which will probably happen in August), but a recent update (June 18) contained a very interesting sentence (Note: Eurocommercial’s website mainly contains "direct download" links, so I linked to the page with the overview of all press releases.

(Source: Press release (highlighted by author))

While Eurocommercial obviously will have to deal with a reduced footfall, the final sentence of that press release is very encouraging. Of course, we still lack the details to become very bullish (as for instance, not expecting rent reductions doesn’t mean some tenants can’t go bankrupt), but I consider this sentence to be very encouraging, especially as this June update allowed Eurocommercial to include all data from the lockdowns in March to the gradual reopenings in May and subsequent increase in footfall numbers.

Investment thesis

I missed the sub-10 EUR bottom but am averaging down the position in Eurocommercial Properties. I purchased 125 additional shares at 11.40 EUR (the Tuesday closing price), which reduces the average purchase price to 23.54 EUR. The position is still sitting at a loss, but the situation isn’t as dramatic as the share price leads one to think.

I hope the current weakness in the commercial real estate sector will force Eurocommercial to take the stock dividend option more seriously and provide more attractive terms in order to keep more cash inside the company to keep the balance sheet healthy. Not just rent reductions will harm the REITs, but the potential revaluation of the real estate assets could push LTV ratios to high levels, and REITs like Eurocommercial should proactively work on strengthening the balance sheet.

New orders and incoming dividends

As we have had two option expiry dates since the last edition of the Nest Egg Portfolio, it’s about time to see which options expired in the money and which ones have fallen off.

The P10 May on Euronav (EURN) expired in the money, so the portfolio was forced to buy 100 shares at 10 EUR (for a total cash outflow of 1003 EUR). The P7.5 that was written with an expiry date in June expired (barely) out of the money, so our position remains limited to just 100 shares. Since the May expiry date, Euronav has paid two dividends (83 EUR net cash coming in on the 100 shares), but at the current share price, the position is still slightly under water.

I expect Euronav’s Q2 to be exceptionally strong as well, but as the charter rates have come down, Q3 and Q4 will be much worse than the financial performance in the first semester. Euronav will very likely declare a final big dividend based on the Q2 results, but income investors should realize the dividend party is almost over and future quarterly dividends will be lower. Considering Euronav is trading at just over 7 EUR per share, I hope the company uses the Q2 cash earmarked for shareholder rewards to buy several millions of shares on the open market to further enhance the value per share. I considered writing an additional put option on Euronav (to reduce the average purchase price and subsequently write a call option if/when the Q2 dividend will be announced), but I haven’t decided yet, as I also don’t want to jeopardize the current cash position.

The other put option, a P27 June on Total, expired way out of the money (the closing price on Euronext Paris on June 19 was almost 36 EUR. This means the put option expired worthless, and we can just pocket the 44 EUR we received as an option premium. I am writing a new Put option with a strike price of 26 EUR, expiring in September for an option premium of 0.44 EUR, and record a 41 EUR net cash inflow after taking the 3 EUR transaction fee into consideration.

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

BT Group (OTCPK:BTGOF) had a negative surprise, as it suspended its dividend payments for two years. Although I have repeatedly argued a dividend cut doesn’t change the investment thesis, as it means the incoming cash flow will be used to repair the balance sheet (which, in turn, will reduce the net debt and, subsequently, the interest expenses, leading to a higher free cash flow), it is an issue for the Nest Egg Portfolio, which has an overweight position in BT Group. I’m not selling stock right now, but I could write some call options if/when the share price moves up a little bit. Writing a Call at 140 pence with an expiry date towards the end of the year doesn’t bring in a high enough option premium to justify writing one. The investment thesis hasn’t changed, but a complete suspension where I was expecting a dividend cut will have an impact on the incoming cash flows in the Nest Egg Portfolio.

I am writing 1P 7.5 ArcelorMittal (MT) with an expiry date in December for an option premium of 0.83 EUR (80 EUR net cash inflow) in an attempt to reduce my average cost base on the company.

Dividends

Although several companies are suspending or postponing dividends, we still have a relatively decent incoming cash flow from dividends in the Nest Egg Portfolio, and this will help us to selectively average down certain positions. Since the previous update on April 30, the next dividends have been paid out. Note: Atrium European Real Estate (OTCPK:ATRBF) will allow shareholders to take the next few quarterly dividends in stock. Atrium is already trading ex-dividend, and shareholders can elect to receive one new share per 39.6623 shares of Atrium, indicating a conversion price of less than 2.68 EUR per share. I intend to take a full allocation in stock. Given the current position of 1300 shares of Atrium, I will receive 32 new shares of Atrium, as well as the remainder of 2 EUR in cash. Atrium is structuring the dividend as a capital repayment, so there will be no withholding taxes on either the cash or stock dividend.

Total has also declared a dividend of 0.68 EUR, but what’s more intriguing is the stock dividend option. Shareholders can convert dividend rights to acquire new stock at 28.80 EUR per share (a discount of 10% to the average opening prices during a pre-determined time window). This means that per 42.353 dividend rights, shareholders will receive one new share. With 130 shares in the Nest Egg portfolio, we will receive 3 new shares and a cash payment of around 2 EUR. However, given the 12.8% dividend withholding tax which will be applied on the total payout, there will be a total net cash outflow of 9 EUR after making all relevant dividend tax payments.

The other incoming dividends are summarized in the table here below. Rubis (OTCPK:RBSFY) has declared a 1.75 EUR dividend, but this dividend will only be payable on July 17 and has not been included in the summary below. Rubis is once again offering the option to receive the dividend in stock and priced the stock dividend at 37.37 EUR (1 new share per 21.354 shares owned), so I will elect the stock dividend here as well. Vodafone (VOD) also promised to pay a final dividend of 4.5 eurocents per share in August (cash only).

(Source: Table compiled by author based on dividend payment schedules)

The Portfolio

The portfolio is based on the closing prices of Tuesday, June 30.

Interesting news from Europe

Hardly surprising, Wirecard (OTCPK:WRCDF, OTCPK:WCAGY) is the talk of the month in Europe, as the company "lost" about 2 billion EUR (which very likely never existed). The Financial Times was right to be stubborn on this story, as the newspaper basically was the whistleblower. The German parent has now filed for insolvency, while several subsidiaries are looking for a buyer.

COVID-19 seems to have a different impact on different post companies. Dutch PostNL (OTCPK:PNLYY) has actually raised its full-year guidance, while its Belgian competitor Bpost (OTC:BPOSF, OTCPK:BPOSY) has yet to announce an update on its parcel volumes and the evolution of its financials. The underperformance of Bpost versus its close competitor is frustrating, and either Bpost is a horrible communicator or PostNL has a much more efficient parcel division. The following chart shows the massive divergence of both postal service companies. Bpost saw its share price decrease by 3% in Q2, while PostNL reported an 84% share price increase.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Conclusion

The Nest Egg Portfolio has been hit hard, as the exposure to commercial real estate has had a very negative impact, and the entire sector remains pretty weak, as there are no clear bullish (or bearish) indicators right now. I have bitten the bullet and added to the position in Eurocommercial Properties after seeing some optimistic wording in the recent press releases.

Although we still see dividends coming in, 2020 will be a tough year for the Nest Egg Portfolio, as I was actually counting on the incoming cash to expand some positions. Tough choices will have to be made, and I will have to prioritize which positions I will have to expand.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EUCMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional long positions in ATRBF, BPOSF, BTGOF, EURN, MT, PNLYY, TOT.