The price of gold has changed materially, and IAMGOLD is working with its partner, Sumitomo Metal Mining, on a final decision on the project.

The project was put on hold back in 2019, as investors did not want to see the company investing in a high-capex project.

Back in 2019, the market cheered IAMGOLD’s (IAG) decision to put Cote Gold project on hold. Investors feared that Cote Gold, which has significant capital requirements, will be another case of “burying money underground”. At that time, the price of gold was $1300 per ounce. Today, the situation has completely changed, since gold is close to $1800 per ounce, and it looks like Cote Gold project is close to the investment decision.

IAMGOLD has recently reported that it received key federal approval for the project and that the formal decision on the project could be delivered in the upcoming months. IAMGOLD’s CEO commented: “A key part of the future of IAMGOLD is our organic growth pipeline, starting with the Cote Gold Project in northern Ontario [...] Our current financial position supports our proposed growth plans, with over $800 million in cash on hand, access to a currently undrawn $500 million committed revolving credit facility, and expected stronger cash flows from our current mining operations [...]”.

In my opinion, this is a very straightforward statement on the company’s strategy. In addition, the CEO indicated that IAMGOLD was not in a hurry to proceed with the Boto Gold project in Senegal for which it had received permits at the beginning of this year: “In Senegal, we are actively engaged in advancing Boto through a disciplined, staged approach, building essential initial infrastructure to secure access to the site, and further de-risking the Project as we have successfully done for Cote”.

So, IAMGOLD is close to making the formal decision on the construction of the Cote Gold project. This project is a 70/30 joint venture with Sumitomo Metal Mining which should be capable of producing 460,000 ounces of gold per year at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $700 per ounce. Cote Gold is expected to have a mine life of 16 years. IAMGOLD estimates that its share of capex is $875-925 million.

IAMGOLD has long carried a significant amount of cash on the balance sheet, and it’s obvious that management feels the pressure to put this cash to work. There are two main options - IAMGOLD can invest in a new project or pay down its long-term debt ($415 million). At current gold prices, the company will surely choose to invest in its flagship project, arguing that the high gold price and the perspective for further gold price upside offset any risks.

The key practical question is whether the potential decision to invest in Cote Gold will bring upside to IAMGOLD shares. The first-quarter report was simply disappointing, as the company failed to report a profit in the high gold price environment. In addition, it has problems with COVID-19 at the Rosebel Mine in Suriname, which will put more pressure on the company’s performance in 2020. Put simply, IAMGOLD has consistently failed to deliver on its promises and show solid execution. On the other hand, the company cannot just sit still with the huge amount of cash on the balance sheet and do nothing in the current gold price environment.

In my opinion, the decision to proceed with Cote Gold would be a positive catalyst for IAMGOLD shares, since the project looks significantly more attractive at $1700+ gold compared to the times of $1300 gold. The investment in Cote Gold will increase the company's leverage to gold prices, which is what investors are looking for at times of gold price upside. However, a lot will depend on the company's execution, so it is possible that the market will stay cautious until IAMGOLD reports real progress.

I have long waited for the breakout of the key $4.00 level, but IAMGOLD has consistently lacked catalysts for such a breakout. With plenty of gold mining stocks to choose from, investors will demand tangible evidence of improvements from IAMGOLD. In the near term, additional gold price upside is the main hope for IAMGOLD shareholders, although Cote Gold looks interesting at current gold prices and may ultimately serve as the catalyst that makes the move above the $4.00 level possible.

