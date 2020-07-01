The two insights covered here virtually secure a $100 share target. The only question is how long Mr. Market takes to digest this: 12 weeks or 12 months. But digest this it shall.

A specific investor concern is Micron’s exposure to the political 5G football called Huawei. Micron has skillfully pivoted away from Huawei without losing sales momentum.

Four weeks after material insights provided at a conference, the CEO augments a promising future in the 3Q F’20 conference call yesterday. This article is a short but essential extension.

As many companies disown earnings projections ravaged by Covid, Micron shows its pedigree by raising guidance and reiterating an improving future.

Less than four weeks ago Micron (NASDAQ:MU) offered a promising outlook at a Bernstein conference. This induced me to write a report on the paradigm shift in the digital memory industry: Micron: The New Paradigm Unfolds Jun. 8, 2020. In sum, I provided empirical support on how a disciplined handful of oligopolists are entering what could be termed a Golden Era of Memory. I urge readers to go through the article first, as this one provides corroborative support on two significant points.

Here’s a summary excerpt:

Well, that 20-year tale brings us to today, arguably, the Golden Era of Memory, where a handful of players in both DRAM and NAND are finally in a position to capitalise on the enormous legacy investment, both in intellectual property (patents, know-how) and cutting-edge manufacturing capacity. Yet since the capital outlay is so huge, each player is far more sensitive to the overall supply/demand profile before embarking on a new plant. Feast-to-famine cycles of yesteryear will not recur; this is already sealed by corroborating recent data.

Huawei Exposure

I will be the first to admit the politicisation of Huawei makes any assumption prone to be wildly wrong each passing day. The only prudent strategy would be for Micron to minimise its exposure, as Huawei was its largest customer (13% of sales) in F ‘19.

This is exactly what was shared by the CEO on the CC

We do not supply into the networking side of Huawei’s business. We never sought that license. So, the entity list placement that had happened several months ago did impact some of our outlook, but we have been operating under the licenses that we have already received. So as far as we are concerned, that we have improved our revenue diversity. We have significantly expanded and strengthened our product portfolio. So you can make the assumption that Huawei sales in our mix was below 10%.

Micron’s Cash-flow Spigot

Since the capital investment necessary for a marginal improvement in productivity is so large, capital expenditure to remain technologically relevant is both enormous and can be lumpy.

This point was elaborated by Mehrotra, Micron’s CEO, in the conference call yesterday (emphasis added)

Our fiscal year ‘20 front-end equipment Capex is down more than 40% from fiscal year ‘19 and is at its lowest level in the last 5 years. While we expect to increase fiscal year ‘21 Capex to support high ROIC node transitions, this Capex will be meaningfully lower than our pre-COVID-19 plan. We have also made changes to our DRAM utilization to align with the current lower demand in the automotive market. As end-market conditions evolve, we will remain flexible to make any needed adjustments to our supply. As we enter the final quarter of FY20, we are projecting fiscal year 2020 Capex to be approximately $8 billion. Our FY20 front-end equipment Capex will still be down more than 40% from last year.

Make no mistake, Micron is a cash-spewing dragon.

Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 Capital Expenditures (USD) ‘000 9,780 8,879 4,734 5,817 4,021 3,107 1,442 1,699 2,550 Cash from Operations (USD) ‘000 13,189 17,400 8,153 3,168 5,208 5,699 1,811 2,114 2,484

Source: Annual Report

The counterpoint is that enormous capex is required to fulfil two requirements. In simple terms to:

fund the highly complex manufacturing capacity to expand output

fund the research (R&D) to stay at the bleeding edge of current technology.

Remember, once the manufacturing wafer plant has been built (1) above, it accommodates incremental capacity expansion for a number of years.

This leads to the Eureka moment of Micron’s earnings call. To simplify the CEO’s statements, the scale expansion funded in F’18 and F’19 will permit a material reduction in future capex. Although F’20 target is still a hefty $8bn (down from $9.8bn in F’19), Micron will not incur a massive jump in F’21 or F’22! Granted R&D budgets will still be expended, but this is modest in relation to a step jump in output capacity.

Note Micron has insisted on this latitude, leaving the door open to step up to a new fab if the other oligopolists wish to upset the Apple (AAPL) pun intended)) cart and distort market share. Micron’s sagacity was loudly broadcast by CFO Zinsner to the other DRAM suppliers (Samsung Hynix)

Analyst Question

Just on Capex. It seems like this year, there was some concern that maybe lowered it 1 billion. I guess, when you look at next year, I don't know where your starting point was. So, I was wondering if you could walk us through some of your moving pieces. You talked about 5G as being the big tailwind. That makes sense. I'm curious what you would highlight that you're taking in account for next year on the other way?

CFO Dave Zinsner (emphasis added)

The one thing to keep in mind is so Capex spending this year had a fair amount of construction expense. And actually, we drove the front-end equipment expense down quite considerably on a year-over-year basis. So, as I said in the prepared remarks, it was down more than 40% in both DRAM and NAND. So, we cut back pretty heavily on the front-end equipment side this year. Next year, we would expect some of that to come back. In particular, we're going through a full rotation into our second-generation replacement gate that certainly will drive some cut back increases. And offsetting that, we'll have to look at construction and see what directionally we want to do there. I think we haven't firmed up on the Capex plans quite honestly for the year. As you know, we maintain a lot of flexibility around Capex. We take a hard look at the demand profile of bits over the next few years and we kind of manage the front-end Capex accordingly to make sure that we're staying aligned with that.

Digression: The Digital Giants’ Poker Game

It’s approaching midnight. The wannabes have all been cleaned out. Pockets empty, smiles even emptier, the only ones left behind are the three veteran wolves.

Markson ($MU) stands up and deals. He yawns loudly, looking at his wristwatch for greater effect.

For two rounds, chips leave their owners’ stacks and gather in the middle.

Markson's turn. He swirls his chip expertly between his fingers but then puts it down instead. He looks directly at the other two.

“If you raise, I match you Samson ($SNLF) or you HiJinx... so why raise at all?When we all have our cigars, a tidy gain... basically we cleaned them upstarts with their probability crap right out!"

“Whaddamoredawewant?” Samson agrees. “Let's get some Rib-eye while we're all ahead. Right?”

“Hell yay” says HiJinx ($HYNX), gathering his loot.

They all start packing up.

Valuation

I believe cash flow from operations will total $10bn in F’20, but $8bn will be absorbed for the construction of capacity, leaving little liquidity for the share buyback program which began in May ‘18. It’s worth noting the share buyback plan was bound by a ceiling of 50% of free cash flow. I estimate only $3bn has been used for repurchases of the $10bn approved due to the capex commitments.

Remember Micron has not explicitly stated a capex number for F’21, but has stated total capex will represent primarily just the R&D; I estimate this will total $5 bn for F’21 and F’22. Given the rising secular memory demand post-Covid (data centres, 5G smartphones, autonomous driving), my model yields an operating cash flow +$14bn in F’21 bn; after capex of $5bn, Micron will have $10bn of free cash flow at its disposal for share buybacks.

To repeat for emphasis, I estimate Micron will generate about $10bn of post-Capex cash flow in F’21 and F’22. As illustrated in the graph above, Market Cap/free cash flow multiple of 10X might be overly prudent, particularly in light of Micron’s tailwinds that replace the headwinds of past (often leading to negative operations cash flow).

But even this conservative multiplier (Market Cap/free cash flow = 10X) yields a current price target of $100, or 100% from today's price. The only question: How long will Mr. Market take to understand?

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.