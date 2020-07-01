Epizyme (EPZM) advanced from a clinical-stage company to a commercial stage company in January 2020 when Tazverik (tazemetostat) was approved by the FDA for advanced epithelioid sarcoma. Revenue from the sale of the drug was minimal in Q1 2020 but should ramp significantly over the next few years. More importantly for long-term investors, Tazverik is proof that its novel epigenetic therapies can work. I believe Epizyme could become a major pharmaceutical company over the coming decade as its platform generates more potential therapies and they progress through its pipeline. This article will review the recent FDA approvals and the finances as of the end of Q1. The main argument is for the potential value of epigenetic therapies, with Epizyme positioned to become the leader in the field.

Data by YCharts

Tazverik Approvals

On January 23, the FDA approved Tazverik for treating patients with ES (epithelioid sarcoma). On June 18, this was followed up with approval for FL (follicular lymphoma) for relapsed or refractory patients. This caps the multi-year process of bringing a therapy from preclinical experiments to commercial therapy status. Tazverik, originally tazemetostat, is a small molecule that inhibits EZH2 (enhancer of zeste homolog 2), an enzyme that aids in histone methylation. EZH2 helps normal cells maintain function, but mutant EZH2 helps cancer cells proliferate.

Sales of Tazverik initiated in Q1 2020, but were minimal, at $1.3 million. This is partly because metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma is a relatively rare cancer. Current literature says ES has just 800 patients, with just 300 metastatic, though Epizyme believes ES may be underdiagnosed. Another reason is getting doctors and insurers onboard. FL has a larger target population. Third line annual rates are about 12,000 in the US and 8,000 in the EU. In earlier lines, there are about 45,000 patients in the US and the EU.

Because Tazverik was given accelerated approval for FL by the FDA, Epizyme is required to complete a confirmatory Phase 3 monotherapy trial. Several FL trials are in the pipeline, as shown by the following graphic. A global, randomized, controlled confirmatory trial assessing the combination of Tazverik plus doxorubicin compared with doxorubicin plus placebo as a front-line treatment for ES is ongoing. Phase 2 studies in combination with chemotherapy are underway for FL and DLBCL. Earlier trials have been started in molecularly defined solid tumors, notably prostate cancer.

Source: Epizyme Pipeline page

Q1 2020 results and Q2 outlook

The Epizyme Q1 2020 press release and analyst conference [or read the transcript] show a firm that is well-capitalized as it embarks upon its first commercialization. While revenue was just $1.4 million and GAAP expenses turned the net loss to a substantial $51 million or $0.52 per share, cash and equivalents ended at $377 million. If the cash burn rate runs between $50 and $60 million per quarter before substantial Tazverik revenue kicks in, that still allows for about 6 quarters. I do not expect much Tazverik revenue until Q4 2020, when FL revenue is in its second full quarter.

Guidance issued in the Q1 press release was that existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities would fund the company’s operations into at least 2022. Epizyme expects its non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses for 2020 will be between $235 million and $255 million, which excludes any non-cash items, such as stock-based compensation and amortization or depreciation of intangibles.

Epigenetics and the Epizyme platform

While Tazverik alone is a good reason to invest in Epizyme stock, I like to think big-picture and look at how things might work out over a decade or so. There are a number of therapeutic fields that are going to have a big impact on the practice of medicine in the coming decades: RNA therapies, gene therapies, novel antibodies, and T cell therapies, to name a few. Much of this new therapeutic industry is based on the paradigm first proven in the late 1950s: genes to messenger RNA to protein. But every cell in the body has the same set of genes, while different cell types (liver cells vs. brain neurons) express those genes differently. The reason for that is epigenetics. Most of the DNA in a human cell does not code for proteins. The sections that do code for proteins can be turned on an off by chemical markers. These typically remain in place when cells divide. Epi is Greek for "outside of." So one definition of epigenetics refers to the process of turning genes on or off at the chromosome level. For therapies, genes that are inappropriately turned on (cancer genes, for instance) could be turned off. Or genes that are turned off, causing a deficiency, could be turned on. Note that there are sometimes other mechanisms of action, like gene therapy or RNA therapy that can achieve a similar end result, by intervening at a different point in the DNA to mRNA to protein paradigm.

Tazverik works as a cancer therapy by silencing genes cancer cells use to escape the normal biological feedback systems that keep cells normal. Ultimately, it prevents the methylation (epigenetic marking) of histone H3 at the 27th amino acid position, H3K27. This in turn alters gene expression patterns of cancer pathways, making proliferation more difficult. To achieve this end, Tazverik inhibits EZH2 (enhancer of zeste homolog 2), an enzyme that aids in histone methylation. EZH2 helps normal cells maintain function, but if mutated it can help cancer cells proliferate by methylation of the histone H3.

Clearly, the epigenetic mechanisms involved are complex and some are just beginning to be understood. Tazverik is not the first approved medicine that can be classified as epigenetic. The previously approved drugs fall into two groups: histone deacetylase inhibitors and DNA methylation inhibitors, more commonly called hypomethylating agents. These include decitabine (Otsuka Pharmaceutical's Dacogen) and azacitidine (Celgene's Vidaza). Tazverik takes advantage of a deeper understanding of epigenetic interactions. My hope is that Epizyme will be able to generate more epigenetic drugs that can provide safer, more effective cancer therapies. A review article in Nature, Epigenetic targets are a rich vein of innovative drugs, gives a good overview of hopes for epigenetic medicine.

State of the Pipeline

Epizyme has concentrated heavily on Tazverik, so doubtless over the next 2 to 5 years, the emphasis and stock value will be in label expansion for that drug. But there are some known earlier-stage assets that are worth mentioning. There is an undisclosed G9a (aka EHMT2) inhibitor, which means all we know is it regulates a different amino acid on histone H3 than Tazverik does.

In partnership with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Epizyme is developing GSK3326595, an inhibitor of PRMT 5, and GSK3368715, an inhibitor of PRMT 1. The former is in a Phase 2 trial for AML (acute myeloid leukemia) and MDS (myelodysplastic syndrome) and 2 other early stage trials. Any drug that makes it to the Phase 2 stage might have some value. The collaboration with GSK began in 2011 and entitles Epizyme to milestone payments and royalties if the drugs are commercialized.

Epizyme signed a deal with Celgene for 3 undisclosed, preclinical targets. That is now presumably under the Bristol-Myers (BMY) umbrella. Another collaboration was created in 2018 with Boehringer Ingelheim, again preclinical, but we know the targets are enzymes within the helicase and histone acetyltransferase families that have been linked to the development of cancers.

Conclusion

Often, early investors take profits after a first FDA approval. There can be a pause before substantial revenue for a new cancer drug kicks in, which is dangerous short term but can be a buying opportunity for long-term investors. As I write, Epizyme is well below its 52-week high of $27.82, but also well above its 52-week low of $9.74. With a current market capitalization of about $1.6 billion, it is still a relatively small company. The main factor affecting the stock price over the next year or two is almost certain to be the sales ramp of Tazverik. Until there is a solid ramp, I expect the stock to be volatile. Like any smaller pharmaceutical company, it might also be a good target for a takeover.

Risks of failure abound when dealing with complex biological systems, but Epizyme has derisked itself by bringing Tazverik to market. While that does not prove anything else in its pipeline will bear fruit, it certainly gives Epizyme a shot at a much higher stock price. I believe the potential rewards of buying at the current price greatly outweigh the risks (mainly volatility) for long-term investors. If I am right about the potential of epigenetic therapies, Epizyme could become one of the big pharmaceutical winners of this decade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPZM, BMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.