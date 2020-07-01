The Competing Market Narratives Make Sense: Don't Feel Forced To Choose Between Them

Jim Sloan (here) and Lyn Alden Schwartzer (here) explained it all in their posts on June 29. If you have not read their posts, please do.

I have one thing to add - and it echoes what Jim said about his own asset allocation: this is the kind of economy and market (pulling in opposite directions, both for good reasons) where one’s asset allocation should depend heavily on one’s objectives. Unless one has a strong conviction, one should not feel compelled to choose between the two compelling narratives.

I last wrote about the market on March 23, after articles on March 15 and February 23. In those articles, I explained what I was doing in my own portfolio and my reasoning. Basically, I said that I had reduced by equity portfolio on February 19 and was being cautious, partly because of the COVID-19 impact on the economy and partly because I am 80 years old and can better afford not to make money than to lose it. The future path of the market and the economy, I said, depended on the Congress. And in the March 23 article, I said Congress had gotten the message and was doing what was necessary. Therefore, I thought that maybe in a month, a time to buy might come. And when that time comes, one should be careful about balance sheets.

Hoo boy! I did not reckon with the Fed. I did not foresee the Fed buying every debt instrument in sight and propping up the weak companies as well as the strong. And when the Fed did act, I did not fully understand the magnitude of what it was doing. And therefore, adhering to my thought about not losing money, I bought very little - and still avoided the highly indebted.

What I did buy was pretty good. Zoom (ZM), Teledoc (TDOC), several video game companies - Activision (ACTI), NetEase (NTES), Electronic Arts (EA), and Zynga (ZNGA) - added to Amazon (AMZN), added to Masimo (MASI) and PJT Partners (PJT). My reasoning was that they would do well in lockdown and that PJT would be in demand for corporate restructurings. And they all have done well. But they all were bought in small amounts.

(I have been silent since March mostly because I am working on a new history of the savings industry in the U.S. to take the themes of my 1991 book High Rollers: Inside the S&L Debacle and bring them up to date. It is a large project, but a very good one to undertake when one’s summer travel plans have been cancelled. Maybe I will be done by Christmas.)

Now I am wondering what to do with my stock portfolio. The lockdowns are fading, though not over, but maybe some of my lockdown companies are just fine for the long term. I think I will stick with most of them for a while. But I have noticed that the U.S. market has been having risk-on and risk-off days that I can identify by the days that my lockdown portfolio outperforms and the days when it underperforms. The two scenarios that Jim Sloan described are fighting it out right in front of us.

In the long run, I believe the enormous amounts of money the Fed is pumping out will have to result in general asset inflation, which suggests that for younger investors with longer horizons, it is time to stay the course, even though probably it will be bumpy. Will it cause runaway inflation? I do not know. The U.S. and China both have been experimenting with MMT for about three years, and so far, it seems to hold up, even though I suspect that in the long run inflation will result. And there is enough in the financial press about MMT these days that you do not need my two cents' worth.

The Fed cannot stop flooding the world with dollars, even if its members really would like to do so. The Federal deficits cannot be brought under control, and the world does not want as much U.S. government paper as the government has to issue, so the Fed must be the buyer of last (first?) resort, unless it is prepared to see interest rates rise - which I think it is not. My guess is that that situation does not change for at least five years. And such a wall of money is not to be ignored.

Nevertheless, even though I hope to live another decade or so, prudence should come first for me. Like Jim Sloan, I am about 30% in stocks. If I thought I saw a great opportunity, I might increase that somewhat, but I missed the great opportunity in March and feel none the worse for it.

If you missed that March opportunity, I hope you are not too regretful either. It is a time to count our blessings and spend time with our friends and grandchildren (via Zoom, of course).

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZM, TDOC, ACTI, NTES, MASI, PJT, AMZN, EA, ZNGA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.