Tatneft is an excellent stock to hold and pick up during major drawdowns. However, due to the uncertainty around oil prices, I prefer to take a Neutral stance for now.

Source: RBC; edited by Author

Tatneft (OTCPK:OAOFY) is a company that puts investors first. Steady performance? Check. High dividends? Check. Strong balance sheet? Check. This "ideal" checklist has a caveat, though: all this is being done also for the government of the Republic of Tatarstan and influential folks who own the stake in the company and live there.

Anyway, on par with Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY), I consider Tatneft one of the best options in the Russian O&G sector. If you bought the stock during the March crash or owned the stock earlier, you won't be disappointed with future dividends and stock growth. However, the near-term oil market outlook is not encouraging, so proceed with caution if you decide to buy the stock.

Q1 Results Quick View

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Revenue declined by 12.8% to 198.3 billion rubles compared with 227.3 billion rubles in the first quarter of 2019.

Net profit decreased by 58% YoY to 25.3 billion rubles vs. 60.2 billion rubles in Q1 2019.

Free cash flow, on the contrary, increased by 17.9% YoY to 48.8 billion rubles vs. 41.4 billion rubles a year earlier.

Net debt increased by 34.8% QoQ to 21.7 billion rubles. Even though we now see a clear trend in debt load increase, in absolute terms, there's nothing to worry about: the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio as of the end of Q1 was just at 0.09x.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Tatneft withstood the oil market turbulence with relatively minor losses. Thanks to almost no debt, Tatneft's financials haven't suffered from negative revaluations of the debt due to exchange differences, unlike some of its less lucky peers.

Cut Capex, Increase Dividends, Rinse And Repeat

The company held a shareholder meeting recently where the CEO of the company Nail Maganov was present. By Tatneft's tradition, the CEO usually doesn't participate in shareholder meetings, so this seems to be a very special occasion for the company. Here are the key points from the meeting:

Under the OPEC agreement, the average reduction in production will be 20% YoY. From January to May 2020, the oil production amounted to 80.5 million barrels, which corresponds to a decrease of 8.2% YoY. The forecast for capex for 2020 has been reduced by 20% due to the OPEC+ agreement, while the reduction will mainly affect the production segment. The company also continues to optimize operating expenses.

Tatneft confirmed its commitment to its current dividend policy. When recommending dividends, Tatneft will continue to pay all its FCF with the minimum threshold of 50% of net profit.

Tatneft noted that it considers initiating a buyback program, but not in 2020.

The company looks pretty anxious about raising dividends and the market capitalization, and here's why:

1. The Republic of Tatarstan, the Russian region where the company is located, is highly dependent on Tatneft's dividends. The government of Tatarstan controls about a third of the company, and the budget of the region heavily relies on the company's dividends.

2. Tatar elites, who keep in control all valuable assets in the Republic of Tatarstan, are quite dependent on Tatneft as well. Rumors say that Tatar clans own stakes of Tanteft worth tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars. Many of them use Tatneft shares as collateral for obtaining loans. With that being said, it's unsurprising why Nail Maganov himself participated in the shareholder meeting.

Weighing Pros and Cons

Tatneft is a cash cow to the core with all inherent positive and negative sides.

Pros:

Under more favorable market conditions, it pays a lot of dividends.

The company is well-managed within its existing asset base.

The business of Tatneft is well-diversified, with a considerable share of value-adding oil refining.

Tatneft's balance sheet is still strong with barely visible debt.

The management is tightly focused on making the company interesting for investors.

Cons:

Like any other cash cow, Tatneft is a mature company, so don't expect spectacular production growth.

There's a risk that, in the pursuit of investment attractiveness, Tatneft may eventually fall into short-termism by prioritizing things that are beneficial in the short term but damaging for the company from a long-term perspective. Paying dividends or doing buybacks using borrowed funds fall into this category.

Despite all the advantages, Tatneft is still an oil company with its total dependence on oil prices. Amid the production cuts and lower oil prices, analysts expect a 5-6% dividend yield to current prices for 2020, which is twice as lower compared to what the company usually pays. Although, the estimates may improve when further quarterly results are published.

Summing up, the only factor that holds me back from upgrading Tatneft to Bullish rating is the oil market outlook. I shared my concerns on this matter in my recent article about Lukoil. In short, there's still too much oil stored around the world. Moreover, the acceleration of the COVID-19 pandemic doesn't add bullish points regarding the recovery of the global economy and oil demand in particular.

Final Thoughts

Tatneft has been one of the most yielding stocks of the Russian stock market in the last 10 years, and the company is very serious about retaining this status. This aspiration is highly pragmatic due to the presence of stakeholders who are very interested in the high share price and dividends. I find this a little bit concerning in the context of long-term perspectives of the company, but even still, investors who appreciate steadiness and stability should feel comfortable with holding Tatneft.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.