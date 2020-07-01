How Markets Set Prices, Part IV

The efficiency of the market makes betting against it a loser's game - one that it's possible to win, but the odds against doing so are so poor, one should not try.

We began this series by showing how the market for betting on sporting events sets prices through the metric known as the point spread. We ended Part I by explaining that in economic terms, a market in which it is difficult to persistently exploit mispricings after the expenses of the effort is called an efficient market. In Part II, we also showed that the sports betting market was highly efficient. Part III demonstrated that valuation metrics for stocks are the equivalent of the point spread. In the final episode, we’ll examine the evidence demonstrating just how difficult it has proven to be for investors, both individual and institutional, to outperform because equity markets are highly efficient.

Individual Investors

University of California professors Brad Barber and Terrance Odean have produced a series of landmark studies on the performance of individual investors. One study found that the stocks individual investors buy underperform the market after they buy them, and the stocks they sell outperform after they sell them.1 They also found that male investors underperform the market by about 3 percent per annum, and women (because they trade less and thus incur less costs) trail the market by about 2 percent per annum.2 In addition, they found that those investors who traded the most trailed the market on a risk-adjusted basis by over 10 percent per annum.3 And to prove that more heads are not better than one, they found that investment clubs trailed the market by almost 4 percent per annum.4 Since all the above figures are on a pretax basis, once taxes are taken into account, the story would become even more dismal. Perhaps it was this evidence that convinced Andrew Tobias to offer this sage advice: “If you find yourself tempted to ask the question what stock should I buy, resist the temptation. If you do ask, don’t listen. And if you hear an answer, promise yourself that you will ignore it.”5

Institutional Investors

Institutional investors don’t fare much better than individual investors. Eugene Fama and Kenneth French found that only managers in the 98th and 99th percentiles showed evidence of statistically significant skill.6 A study by Philipp Meyer-Brauns found similar results.7 Importantly, the research consistently finds that there is no persistence in performance beyond the randomly expected. And if there is no performance persistence, there is no way to identify the few future winners ahead of time. The figures here are all on a pretax basis as well. Thus, the effect of taxes on after-tax returns would make the story even worse.

For those interested in learning more about why outperforming the market on a risk-adjusted basis is so difficult, I recommend "The Incredible Shrinking Alpha."

The Moral of the Tale

All good stories have morals. So, what is the moral of this tale? It is that betting against an efficient market is a loser’s game. It doesn’t matter whether the “game” is betting on a sporting event or trying to identify which stocks are going to outperform the market. While it is possible to win by betting on sporting events, because the markets are highly efficient, the only likely winners are the bookies. In addition, the more you play the game, the more likely it is you will lose and the bookies will win. The same is true of investing. And the reason is that the securities markets are also highly efficient.

If you try to time the market or pick stocks, or hire managers to engage in that activity for you, you are playing a loser’s game. Just as it is possible you can win by betting on sporting events, it is possible you can win (outperform) by picking stocks, timing the market, or using active managers to play the game on your behalf. However, the odds are poor. And just as with gambling, the more and the longer you play the game, the more likely it is you will lose (as the costs of playing compound). This makes accepting market returns (passive investing) the winner’s game.

By investing in passively managed funds and adopting a simple buy, hold and rebalance strategy, you are likely to not only earn market rates of returns, but you will do so in a low-cost and relatively tax-efficient manner. You are also likely to outperform the majority of professional and individual investors. Thus, it is the strategy most likely to achieve the best results. The bottom line is that while gamblers make bets (speculate on individual stocks and actively managed funds), investors let the markets work for them, not against them.

This quote sums up this tale: “Information isn’t in the hands of one person. It’s dispersed across many people. So, relying on only your private information to make a decision guarantees that it will be less informed than it could be.”8

Epilogue

Sometimes, bookies lose their way and forget the winning strategy. Trouble begins when bookies are unable to “lay off” bets - make sure that an equal amount of money is bet on Duke and Army (in our running example from this series). Thus, they end up making bets instead of taking them. And as we have seen, that is a loser’s game. Consider the example of one bookie, the owner of the online casino Aces Gold.

The bookie had lost some money when he could not maintain a balanced book and ended up on the wrong side of the bet. Instead of trying to catch up gradually, he abandoned the winning strategy of only taking bets, not making them. He began to tilt his point spreads (relative to other bookmakers) to one team. This ensured that he would attract a lot of bets on one team and little to none on the other. Unfortunately, he kept losing. By the time of the 2002 NFL Super Bowl, the most heavily wagered sporting event, he owed his clients more than a million dollars. So, he went for the proverbial “Hail Mary.” Prior to the game, the standard line favored the St. Louis Rams over the New England Patriots by 14 points. In order to attract a large number of bets, Aces Gold offered those betting on the Patriots an extra one-half point, placing the spread at 14 1/2 points. Predictably, Aces Gold Casino took in a large number of bets on the Patriots - and made no effort to “lay off” those bets. “Not only did the Rams not cover the spread, but they also lost the game in a stunning upset. Aces Gold owed gamblers more than $3 million, money they would never see. The bookie is now rumored to be living somewhere in Texas.”9 Or perhaps he is wearing “cement shoes.”

______________

