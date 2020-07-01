EV Company News For The Month Of June 2020

Led by Tesla, electric vehicle sales predicted to surge in 2021. Toyota accelerating its EV plans by 5 years. GM electric van for fleets due by 2021. Nikola goes public.

EV market news - Germany doubled electric car subsidies and all fuel stations will be required to provide electric vehicle charging. World's largest all-electric aircraft makes successful first test flight.

Global electric car sales for May 2020 were down 23% on May 2019, with Europe as the only bright spot with sales up 23% YoY in May.

Welcome to the June 2020 edition of Electric Vehicle [EV] company news.

The big news this month was Germany doubling electric car subsidies and California's new zero-emission truck program. Also the realization that Tesla is building factories capable of producing 1.8 million Model Y BEVs by 2022.

Global electric car sales as of end May 2020

Global electric car sales finished May 2020 with 144,600 for the month (up on April 2020 figure of 110,000), down 23% on May 2019, with market share 2.8% for May 2020, and 2.7% YTD. YTD sales are down 14%. Due to COVID-19 conventional car sales are down about 34% in May 2020, showing EV sales are doing relatively better if a very tough environment.

Of note 67% of all global electric car sales in May 2020 were 100% battery electric vehicles [BEVs], the balance being hybrids.

China electric car sales were 73,000 in May 2020, down 32% on May 2019 but the best month so far in 2020 (down due to a high number in the May 2019 rush to beat subsidy cuts). Electric car market share in China for May was 4.4%, and 4.3% YTD.

On March 31, 2020 China extended the subsidies for 2 years. Then in April 2020 subsidies were announced to decline by 10%pa for BEVs, 15% pa for PHEVs through to 2022. The China's Zero Emission Vehicle credit system (NEV credit scheme) in 2020 required 12 points of credits from new energy vehicles [NEVs]. In June 2020 it was increased to 14 in 2021, 16 in 2022 and 18 in 2023. A December 2019 report from Reuters stated: "China wants new energy vehicle sales in 2025 to be 25% of all car sales."

Europe electric car sales were 46,800 in May 2020, 23% higher than in May 2019. Europe electric car market share was 7.5% in May, and 7.8% YTD. Norway still leads the world with an incredible 66% market share in May 2020.

US electric car sales were not reported by EV Sales in May 2020 as it appears many ICE brands don't want to publish their EV sales numbers.

Note: The above sales include light commercial vehicles.

Note: An acknowledgement to Jose Pontes of EV Sales and EV Volumes for his excellent work compiling all the electric car sales quoted above and below.

Global electric car sales by manufacturer for May 2020

Source: EV-Sales Blogspot

EV sales forecast to really take off from 2022 as affordability kicks in

The chart below aligns with my research that electric car sales will really take-off after 2022, when my model forecasts electric and ICE car price parity.

Source

BloombergNEF 2020 forecast for annual electric vehicle sales have just been released during May. They are:

10% share by 2025 (~9m pa)

28% share by 2030 (~24m pa)

58% share by 2040 (~54m pa)

BNEF updated 2020 EV forecasts

The BNEF 2020 forecast with the raw numbers and country share

Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance [BNEF] 2020 EV report

EV market news

On May 29 CNBC reported:

Led by Tesla, electric vehicle sales are predicted to surge in 2021. A new report by Cairn Energy Research Advisors, a research firm focused on the battery and EV industries, predicts a surge in electric vehicle sales in 2021 as countries around the world push new programs to encourage consumers to buy battery powered vehicles. Cairn estimates global sales of EVs in 2021 will jump 36% and top 3 million vehicles for the first time ever. “There’s pent-up demand for electric vehicles,” said Sam Jaffe, managing director of Cairn Energy Research Advisors. “We will see a combination of factors make 2021 an inflection point for the sale of electric vehicles.......

On May 29 SBS News reported: "World's largest all-electric aircraft makes successful first test flight."

Source: Includes a video

On June 1 BNNBloomberg reported:

Chargers are the final roadblock to America’s electric car future. Speed is another problem: Of the 64,000 vehicle-charging plugs in the U.S., only about one in five can juice a dry machine in less than an hour, a Bloomberg News analysis of U.S. Department of Energy Alternative Fuels Data Center figures shows.

On June 4 Reuters reported:

Germany rebuffs gasoline auto lobby with radical electric plan. Berlin’s 130 billion euros coronavirus stimulus plan follows French President Emmanuel Macron’s pledge to make France the top producer of clean vehicles in Europe. Germany doubled electric car subsidies, lowered value added tax (VAT) to 16% from 19%......German fuel stations will be required to provide electric vehicle charging. Electric cars, which made up only 1.8% of new passenger car registrations in Germany last year, will be boosted by a 6,000 euro incentive for electric cars that cost below 40,000 euros. This brings consumer incentives for electric cars in Germany to 9,000 euros once a 3,000 euro manufacturer stipend is included.

On June 9 Investing News reported:

Lux Research: EV price and range improving, profitability still a challenge. The firm, which just released “The Electric Vehicle Inflection Tracker: 2020 Edition” report, says consumers are focused on how far a car will go and how much it will cost, with range improving at a compound annual growth rate of 13.7 percent since 2011. “Prices have also gone down, with the average vehicle’s base manufacturer’s suggested retail price in 2019 at US$33,901, down from US$42,189 in 2016. These changes are making it easier for consumers to own an electric vehicle,” said Chris Robinson, senior analyst at Lux Research. But Lux Research believes automakers should focus on their battery supply chains, as battery shortages have already caused some automakers to reduce their BEV production plans. “To fix this issue, which will only be exacerbated over the next few years as more electric vehicles come to market, automakers should secure raw materials like cobalt and lithium for their future vehicles..... As automakers continue to improve charging speed and minimize battery size, more consumers are expected to seek out electric vehicles. In fact, Lux Research predicts that between 2035 and 2040, electric vehicles will make up more than half of all vehicle sales.”

On June 10 Argus media reported:

China's Hainan to end oil-fuelled vehicle sales in 2030. The plan, which has been mooted previously but never officially confirmed, was announced by the state council this week. Hainan's provincial government aims to replace fuel vehicles with new energy vehicles (NEVs) and has offered a subsidy of 10,000 yuan/unit ($1,414/unit) to NEV buyers for the rest of this year in an attempt to boost sales. The province is on target to have 30,000 NEVs in use and build more than 28,000 charging piles this year. It will also offer subsidies and free parking and charging to promote the use of NEVs.

On June 15 Reuters reported:

Charging points surge ahead of electric car boom. The number of publicly accessible charging points for electric vehicles [EV] jumped 60% in 2019, the biggest increase in three years.....In its annual Global EV Outlook, the IEA said the number of public slow and fast charging spots reached 862,118 globally, with China, the world’s largest car market, taking a 60% share. Fast chargers accounted for 31% of the total.

Source: Reuters

On June 15 Argus Media reported:

EV sales in 2020 to match 2019 despite Covid-19: IEA. Global sales of electric vehicles [EVs] are expected to grow in 2020, driven by the momentum provided by supportive government policies and technological advances, despite the negative impact of Covid-19 on the wider automotive market. EV sales are expected to match or slightly exceed figures from last year and should be close to the 2.3mn sold in 2019 despite an expected 15pc drop in sales for the wider automotive market, according to a new report by the International Energy Agency [IEA]. This would amount to around 3pc of total global vehicle sales......Global EV sales rose consistently over the past decade, by at least 30pc every year apart from 2019, when sales grew by 6pc. The slowdown was attributable to changes in China and an overall slowdown in the car market. Since the outbreak of Covid-19, several countries have increased or extended incentives for EVs.

On June 19 Mining Weekly reported:

Electric vehicle rally to maintain demand for battery metals despite Covid-19. Although subdued as a result of Covid-19, demand for battery metals, including cobalt, lithium and copper, will remain strong as a result of growth in the global electric vehicles [EVs] market, business intelligence company CRU UK cobalt, lithium and battery markets senior analyst George Heppel said this week......However, Heppel pointed out that, interestingly, although the automotive market as a whole had been hit hard by Covid-19, the EV sector had actually had a few good months, all things considered......He highlighted that although many European countries had already been in a lockdown, first-quarter EV sales in Europe had been the highest on record. In April, the European automotive sector was down 78% year-on-year. However, demand for plug-in EVs was only 16% lower. “This is astonishing when you consider that a lot of people would not have been able to leave their house, let alone visit dealerships to buy cars,” stated Heppel.

On June 22 Argus Media reported:

China issues NEV credit scheme for 2021-23. The new scheme is to ensure average fuel consumption of new passenger cars at 4 litres/100km by 2025, down from 5.5l/100km in 2019. The proportion of NEV production and sales is targeted at reaching 20pc of total auto production, according to MIIT. The new programme will raise the NEV credit to 14pc in 2021, 16pc in 2022 and 18pc in 2023, from 10pc in 2019 and 12pc in 2020.

On June 24 CNBC reported:

A battery-electric plane takes to skies over England in latest example of ‘zero-emission’ flight. The Piper M-class six-seater flew a round trip of roughly 60 nautical miles.

On June 26 Electrek reported:

Electric trucks get real boost from California with new zero-emission truck program.....The program is similar to CARB’s ZEV program for passenger cars, which has made California the leader in EVs in the US. The clean truck program will force manufacturers of Class 2b (larger pickup trucks) to Class 8 chassis (semi trucks) to gradually increase the percentage of electric trucks they sale starting in 2024......"Manufacturers who certify Class 2b-8 chassis or complete vehicles with combustion engines would be required to sell zero-emission trucks as an increasing percentage of their annual California sales from 2024 to 2035. By 2035, zero-emission truck/chassis sales would need to be 55% of Class 2b – 3 straight truck sales, 75% of Class 4 – 8 straight truck sales, and 40% of truck tractor sales." It’s estimated that the regulation will bring over 300,000 electric trucks, including 17,000 semi trucks, to California by 2035.

EV company news

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla is currently ranked the number 1 globally with 18% global market share. Tesla is number 1 in Europe with 9% market share, and number 2 in China with 14% market share. Tesla is still assumed to be the number 1 electric car seller in the US.

On June 5 The Driven reported:

Tesla Battery Day looms as rumours of new lithium-ion partnership emerges. Tesla CEO and co-founder Elon Musk has promised a battery that will last one million miles (1.6 million kilometres), and in September 2019 Tesla’s head battery researcher Jeff Dahn of Dalhousie University in Canada published a paper outlining the significance of a single crystal cathode patent that would bring the promised battery significantly closer. .....research and development of battery chemistry from Chinese battery maker CATL and Tesla’s battery research team would bring the cost of electric car batteries below $US100/kWh, the magical number that analysts say will make electric cars as cheap to make as petrol and diesel cars.

On June 9 Seeking Alpha reported:

Tesla building factories capable of 1.8 million Model Y BEVs by 2022. Tesla 2022 sales ~1.2 million units MY and gross sales ~$136B. Tesla stock price today $900 is about right and by 2022 >$2,000.

On June 11, Bloomberg reported: "Tesla approaches milestone of world’s most valuable carmaker."

On June 12, Green Car Reports reported:

Musk says yes: Tesla Semi reportedly being pushed toward mass-production. Tesla revealed the Semi back in 2017, and there have been no significant recent updates on its progress. In the memo, Musk urged employees to go "all out" on ramping up production, but did not specify a target launch date. He said production of the battery pack and powertrain would take place at Tesla's Nevada Gigafactory, with production of other components "probably occurring in other states." Tesla did not directly comment on the CNBC report, but when asked on Twitter is the memo was real, Musk answered with a simple "yes."

Prototype for Tesla Semi electric semi-trailer truck

Source

On June 15 Teslarati reported:

Tesla receives approval to become an electric utility provider in the UK. Reports indicate that the approval paves the way for Tesla to establish a virtual power plant in the region, which would be managed by its custom Autobidder software, a real-time trading and control platform that enables power producers to monetize battery assets.

On June 16, Bloomberg reported:

Tesla strikes deal to buy cobalt from Glencore for EV plants....The deal could involve Glencore supplying as much as 6,000 tons of the metal a year for lithium-ion batteries used in electric cars, the person said.

On June 18, Green Car Reports reported:

Tesla and Panasonic renew battery commitment, but no Gigafactory expansion yet. Tesla and Panasonic are deepening their partnership with a three-year battery-pricing deal.....Tesla and Panasonic have also reportedly been in talks to expand the Gigafactory, which has become somewhat of a sticking point for the two companies.

On June 19, Bloomberg reported:

Tesla homes in on Austin, Texas, for Cybertruck plant site.....Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive officer, announced in March the Silicon Valley-based carmaker has begun scouting for sites to produce its Cybertruck, which is still in development, and Model Y crossover for customers on the East Coast.

On June 22 Seeking Alpha reported:

Cybertruck expected to hit the market strong. Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives says pre-order levels for Tesla's Cybertruck are over 650K based on the firm's estimate. Production on the Cybertruck is expected to begin in late 2021 with the trifecta-motor version not starting production until 2022. Austin is expected to win out over Tulsa as the site of Cybertruck production.

Investors can read my June 2019 Blog post: "Tesla - A Look At The Positives And The Negatives", where I rated the stock a buy. It was trading at USD 196.80.

June 18, 2020: Tesla's $20,000 Compact Car Is Coming Soon (video) - ?Model C ('Compact') or ?Model 2 (price may be closer to US$25,000 in my view)

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Mini

BMW is currently ranked the number 2 global electric car manufacturer with 7% global market share. BMW is number 4 in Europe with 8% market share.

On June 2, Green Car Reports reported:

Report: 2024 BMW M5 electric car to rival Porsche Taycan Turbo S, Tesla Model S Plaid. The BMW M5—one of the most recognizable sport-sedan nameplates, could become an electric car as part of an upcoming redesign, reports Car magazine. The M5 is a high-performance version of the BMW 5-Series, and the next generation of that model—codenamed G60—is due in 2023, according to the report. The electric M5 will reportedly follow a year later.

2019 BMW M5 Competition

Source

Volkswagen Group [Xetra:VOW](OTCPK:VWAGY) (OTCPK:VLKAF)/ Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF)/ Lamborghini/ Porsche (OTCPK:POAHF)/ Skoda

Volkswagen is currently ranked the number 3 top-selling global electric car manufacturer with 7% market share, and number 2 in Europe with 9% market share.

On June 1, Green Car Reports reported:

Audi team to create "highly efficient electric car" due in 2024, speed up EV development. Audi is looking for ways to speed up the development of future electric cars in what it hopes will serve as a model for the rest of the Volkswagen Group, the automaker said in a press release Friday. Recently-appointed Audi CEO Markus Duesmann has launched the "Artemis" project to create a more streamlined development process for new vehicles. The first task for the Artemis team is a "highly efficient electric car" scheduled to launch in early 2024.

On June 11, Green Car Reports reported:

Volkswagen ID.3 delayed to September for first European deliveries......Binding orders for the initial 30,000 1st Edition models can be made in Europe beginning June 17, VW said in a press release Wednesday.

Volkswagen ID 3

Source

On June 18, Green Car Reports reported:

Volkswagen boosts investment in solid-state EV battery firm QuantumScape......it will invest an additional $200 million in the U.S.-based battery company. VW has been collaborating with QuantumScape since 2012, and claims to be the company's largest automotive investor, with a previous investment of $100 million. In 2018, the two companies formed a joint venture to spur production of solid-state batteries for VW, beginning with a pilot factory.

Volkswagen ID Space Vizzion concept

Source

On June 26, CleanTechnica reported:

After 116 years, Volkswagen’s Zwickau factory produced its last fossil fuel vehicle today.

On June 29, Green Car Reports reported:

Porsche reveals base-model Taycan electric car—so far only for China. In China on Monday, Porsche revealed the first details for a version of the Taycan electric car it hasn’t officially shown anywhere else in the world: a rear-wheel-drive, single-motor version.

Porsche Taycan base model (China spec) - June 2020

Source

BYD Co. (OTCPK:BYDDY) (OTCPK:OTCPK:BYDDF) HK:1211

BYD is currently ranked the number 4 globally with 6% global market share, and is ranked number 1 in China with 17% market share.

On June 4, BYD reported:

A glimpse into BYD's blade battery factory in Chongqing. On June 4, 2020, over a hundred members of the media and industry experts were given on-site access to the FinDreams Battery Factory in Chongqing that produces the BYD Blade Battery.....The Han EV is BYD's flagship sedan model slated for launch this June. “BYD's Han EV is the first electric vehicle equipped with the Blade Battery, possessing a cruising range of 605 km with a single charge,” said Li Yunfei, Vice General Manager of BYD Auto Sales.

The BYD Han EV

Source

On June 17, BYD reported:

Nobina increases BYD eBus fleet with two separate deliveries. In a further demonstration of its confidence in the BYD marque, Nobina – Sweden's and the Nordic region's largest bus operator – has again increased the size of its pure-electric, 100% emissions free, BYD eBus fleet with two separate deliveries this week totaling 34 vehicles for operations with Public Transport Authorities in Linköping and Halland.

BYD 18-metre eBus fleet delivery in Linköping

Source

On June 26, CleanTechnica reported:

BYD bringing electric Tang & Yuan to Colombia!....In 2019, the country passed a law requiring that cities shift their public transportation systems to 30% electric by 2025. There are currently some tax incentives for buying electric cars, but there’s also a strong chance the government gets stronger on electric car requirements or incentives.

On June 30, BYD reported:

Chile keeps growing its electric bus fleet, adding 150 new BYD units. As part of the push for electrification in the Chilean public transport system, on Saturday, June 27, 150 new BYD electric buses were incorporated into the RED system. Operated by the transit company Metbus, which currently has the largest fleet of electric buses in the Americas, these buses will be incorporated in services that run through Avenida Bernardo O'Higgins, known as the Alameda, the historic central avenue in the Chilean capital. With a total of 455 buses in operation, BYD is firmly a leader in the country's electric bus market, with a 65% share.

The new BYD electric buses will be operated by the transport company Metbus (Photo: Enel)

Source

Beijing Automotive Group Co. (BAIC) [HK:1958) (OTC:BCCMY), SAIC Motor Corporation Limited [SAIC] [CH:600104] (SAIC includes Roewe, MG, Baojun, Maxus)

SAIC is global number 5 with 4% market share, and number 3 in China with 10% market share.

BAIC is currently ranked the global number 17 with 2% market share.

Renault (OTC:RNSDF)/ Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY)/ Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MSBHY, OTCPK:MMTOF)

Renault is ranked global number 7 globally with 4% market share, and is currently number 3 in Europe with 9% market share. Nissan is currently ranked number 11 for global electric car sales with 3% market share.

On May 29, Bloomberg reported:

Nissan shares fall as turnaround spending leads to massive loss. Nissan Motor Co. shares fell as much as 7.7% after the Japanese automaker posted a 671 billion yen ($6.2 billion) net loss for the latest fiscal year due to new restructuring measures and the coronavirus pandemic. The result, announced a day earlier, is the first loss in a decade and the biggest in 20 years. The carmaker’s new mid-term plan calls for the elimination of 300 billion yen in annual fixed costs, cutting capacity and reducing the number of vehicle models.....

On June 12, Bloomberg reported:

Renault rattled by threat from Chinese electric cars imports. A flood of Chinese electric cars coming ashore in Norway -- one of the biggest markets for battery-powered vehicles in Europe -- is a sign of the “ferocious competition” awaiting the region’s automakers.

Hyundai (OTC:HYMTF), Kia (OTC:KIMTF)

Hyundai is currently ranked number 8 in the global electric car manufacturer's sales ranking with 4% global market share.

Kia is currently ranked number 10 in the global electric car manufacturer's sales ranking with 3% global market share.

On June 9, Hyundai reported: "Hyundai and Kia turn up EV efficiency with new heat pump technology." Highlighys include:

"Hyundai and Kia’s heat management innovation maximizes EV driving range in low temperatures.

EV drivers can heat the cabin without a significant impact on electric driving range.

Industry-leading heat pump technology originally introduced on first-generation Kia Soul EV in 2014.

Kona Electric wins Norwegian Automotive Federation’s real-range validation test."

On June 24, CleanTechnica reported:

Hyundai, Kia, & LG Chem plan to suck the blood of EV & battery startups. EV battery giant LG Chem and automakers Kia and Hyundai. The three plan to inspire and tap into the creative and skilled minds of by hosting a startup competition and then sucking the blood of the most promising crews. Hyundai reiterated in the press release that it intends to have 23 electric vehicles on the market by 2025.

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTCPK:GELYY, HK:0175) (includes Polestar), Volvo Group (OTCPK:VOLVY), Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI), Proton, Lotus

Volvo is currently ranked number 9 in the global electric car manufacturer's sales ranking with 4% global market share.

On June 29, CleanTechnica reported:

Volvo factory in China runs on 100% renewable energy. Volvo Cars continues its march towards being a carbon-neutral manufacturing company by 2025 last week, when it announced that its vehicle assembly plant in Chengdu, China would make the switch to 100% renewable energy......

Group PSA - Peugeot SA [FR:UG][PA:PEUP](OTCPK:PEUGF) (OTCPK:PEUGY)/Citroen, Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU)

On June 24, CleanTechnica reported: "Electric trucks & vans from Fiat, Citroen, & Volvo coming soon...."

Fiat E-Ducato

Source

Daimler-Mercedes (OTCPK:DDAIF, OTCPK:DDAIY) (Smart - 50% JV between Daimler & Geely)

On June 4, Green Car Reports reported:

Mercedes-Benz has ambitious plans to produce 50,000 electric cars this year, and now the German automaker has offered more detail on how it plans to supply those cars with batteries. In a press release, parent company Daimler said it would establish a "global network" of nine battery factories at seven locations in Europe, North America, and Asia, primarily managed by battery-making subsidiary Deutsche Accumotive. Mercedes is investing more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to fund this expansion.

Daimler Mercedes-Benz battery production

Source

On June 19, Bloomberg reported: "Daimler plans green bond for electric cars amid auto slump."

On June 29, Mercedes reported: "Mercedes new models 2020-2023: more than half are EQ models."

Toyota (NYSE:TM) Lexus

On June 7, Electrek reported:

Toyota unveils images of upcoming all-electric cars, accelerates EV plans by 5 years. Toyota announced that it is accelerating its electric vehicle plans by 5 years and partnering with new battery makers to secure supply as it unveiled images of upcoming all-electric cars. However, the automaker’s electrification plan is still heavily focused on hybrids instead of all-electric vehicles. During a briefing with the press this week, Toyota Executive Vice President Shigeki Terashi said that the automaker plans for half of its global sales to be electrified vehicles by 2025 – 5 years ahead of previous plans.

General Motors/Chevrolet (NYSE:GM)

On June 4, Green Car Reports reported:

Report: GM electric van for fleets due as early as 2021. General Motors is reportedly working to develop a fully electric van that might be aimed at a potential profit center for vehicle makers: commercial delivery fleets. The model, according to Reuters, is code-named BV1 and due to start production in late 2021—placing it within a half-year of the arrival of the GMC Hummer pickup and SUV and the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV. Reuters expects the model to be built at the same Detroit-Hamtramck plant.

Source

On June 29, Green Car Reports reported: "GM teases design details for Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV, sets debut date. "

Future Cadillac long-range electric large luxury utility vehicle (rendering), 2019 Detroit auto show

Source

Ford (NYSE:F)

On June 2 Seeking Alpha reported:

Ford JV in China plans to build a hybrid with BYD batteries. Changan Ford Automobile plans to roll out a hybrid car model with batteries built by a unit of BYD, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The BYD battery deal is the company's first with a major global automaker. Changan Ford is a 50-50 joint venture between Changan Automobile and Ford. The JV is based out of Chongqing, China.

Rivian Automotive (private)

On June 14, Green Car Reports reported: "Rivian electric trucks' battery packs are ready for harsh environments—and a second life....."

On June 24, Green Car Reports reported:

Electric truck hopeful Rivian moving more of its workforce to California.....Other Michigan staff will soon be moved to Normal, Illinois, where Rivian plans to produce multiple electric-truck models—including the upcoming R1T pickup and R1S SUV—at a former Mitsubishi plant.

Rivian R1T

Source

Nio Inc. (formerly NextEV) (NIO)

On June 3, Green Car Reports reported:

Hey Tesla, China's Nio has completed 500,000 battery swaps. Tesla once promised battery swaps for its electric cars as a quicker alternative to charging, before abandoning the idea. Now Chinese automaker Nio has succeeded where Tesla could not, completing 500,000 battery swaps in its home market as of May 26, just over two years after the first battery-swap station opened.

Nikola (NKLA)

On June 4, Seeking Alpha reported:

Nikola goes public via VectoIQ merger. The deal provides Nikola with more than $700M in new cash, much of it from a transaction involving Fidelity Investments and P. Schoenfeld. Founded in 2014, the company has developed a series of all-electric Class 8 trucks that can be powered by batteries or hydrogen fuel cells. It has over 14,000 preorder reservations for the trucks, representing more than $10B in potential sales.

On June 12, Green Car Reports reported:

Nikola Badger electric pickup: Arriving in 2022, production partner TBA. The production-bound Nikola Badger fuel-cell-supplemented electric pickup truck hasn't yet been shown, and there's been no production plan yet announced. Nikola hasn't even delivered a single non-prototype vehicle. And yet the much-hyped company is now targeting a 2022 launch for the truck.

Nikola Badger fuel-cell-supplemented electric pickup truck

Source

Lucid Motors (formerly Atieva) (private)

On June 17, Green Car Reports reported:

Lucid Air electric sedan: Debut September 9, deliveries early 2021. The luxurious, long-range Lucid Air electric sedan is due to go into production by the end of 2020.....The Air will be made at the company’s Casa Grande, Arizona, assembly plant, currently under construction and due to be completed in what it calls Phase One later this year—with construction starting late this year and first deliveries in early 2021.

Lucid Air

Source

Xpeng Motors

On June 29, CleanTechnica reported: "XPeng expands its EV llineup with new P7."

Image of XPeng P7 courtesy of XPeng

Source

Tata Motors (TTM) group (Jaguar, Land Rover)

On June 24, Green Car Reports reported:

2021 Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV gets faster charging and new interface, not more range. The 2021 Jaguar I-Pace is likely to enter the new model year with a handful of tech tweaks, including an updated infotainment system and, potentially, a higher-power onboard charger......

2021 Jaguar I-Pace

Source

Other EV companies

Other EV companies I am following include Atlis Motors, Byton (private), Chery Automobile Co. Ltd. (private), Didi Chuxing, Dyson (private), Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO), Faraday Future (private), Fisker (private), Great Wall Motors, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [TSXV:GPV] (OTCQX:GPVRF), Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Honda (HMC, OTCPK:HNDAF), Mahindra & Mahindra (OTC:MAHDY), Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY), Nikola Corporation (private), Qiantu Motor, Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY), Suzuki Motor Corp. [TYO: 7269] (OTCPK:SZKMY) (OTCPK:SZKMF), WM Motor, Xiaopeng Motors, and Zhi Dou (private).

The list of countries and cities banning (or planning to ban) petrol and diesel vehicles include at least - Norway (2025), Netherlands (2030), China (25% EVs by 2025), Germany (?2030), Hong Kong (2030-40), Ireland (2030), Israel (2030), India (30% by 2030), Scotland (2032), UK (2035), France (2040), Taiwan (2040), Singapore (2040), Japan (2050); Rome (2024), Athens (2025), Paris (2025), London, Stuttgart, Mexico City (2025), Madrid (2025), and Amsterdam, Brussels, Hainan (2030).

Autonomous Driving/Connectivity/Onboard entertainment/Ride sharing

On June 25 Reuters reported:

Volvo Cars, Waymo partner to build self-driving vehicles. Waymo and Volvo Cars have agreed to develop a self-driving electric vehicle designed for ride-hailing use, as part of a new global partnership, the companies said Thursday.

BNEF 2020 forecasts by fleet type

Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance [BNEF] 2020 EV report

Conclusion

May 2020 global electric car sales were down 23% YoY, with 2.8% global market share. Electric car market share for May reached 4.4% in China, 7.5% in Europe, and no updated figures for the USA.

Highlights for the month were:

Cairn Energy Research Advisors - Led by Tesla, electric vehicle sales are predicted to surge in 2021.

World's largest all-electric aircraft makes successful first test flight.

Germany doubled electric car subsidies, lowered VAT. German fuel stations will be required to provide electric vehicle charging.

Lux Research says electric cars range and price have been improving. The average vehicle’s base manufacturer’s suggested retail price in 2019 was US$33,901, down from US$42,189 in 2016.

China's Hainan to end oil-fuelled vehicle sales in 2030.

Charging points surge ahead of electric car boom. The number of publicly accessible charging points for electric vehicles [EV] jumped 60% in 2019.

IEA - "EV sales are expected to match or slightly exceed figures from last year and should be close to the 2.3mn sold in 2019 despite an expected 15pc drop in sales for the wider automotive market."

Electric trucks get real boost from California with new zero-emission truck program.

Tesla building factories capable of 1.8 million Model Y BEVs by 2022, Tesla stock price today $900 is about right and by 2022 >$2,000.Tesla receives approval to become an electric utility provider in the UK. Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives says pre-order levels for Tesla's Cybertruck are over 650K based on the firm's estimate. Musk says yes: Tesla Semi reportedly being pushed toward mass-production.

2024 BMW M5 electric car to rival Porsche Taycan Turbo S, Tesla Model S Plaid.

Volkswagen boosts investment in solid-state EV battery firm QuantumScape.

Audi team to create "highly efficient electric car" due in 2024, speed up EV development.

BYD's Blade Battery capable of a cruising range of 605 km with a single charge. Nobina increases BYD eBus fleet with two separate deliveries totalling 34 vehicles. Chile keeps growing its electric bus fleet, adding 150 new BYD units.

Hyundai intends to have 23 electric vehicles on the market by 2025.

Electric trucks & vans from Fiat, Citroen, & Volvo coming soon.

Daimler to establish a "global network" of nine battery factories at seven locations in Europe, North America, and Asia.

Toyota is accelerating its electric vehicle plans by 5 years and partnering with new battery makers to secure supply.

GM electric van for fleets due as early as 2021.

Ford JV in China plans to build a hybrid with BYD batteries.

Nikola (all electric truck manufacturer) goes public via VectoIQ merger.

Lucid Air electric sedan: Debut September 9, deliveries early 2021.

Volvo factory in China runs on 100% renewable energy.

Volvo Cars, Waymo partner to build self-driving vehicles.

