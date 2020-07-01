2020 Markets: Stretched Valuations, But Still Buying Quality

Central banks have cornered the market with interest rates trending at the zero lower bound and unprecedented quantitative easing programs. Investors have been forced into the riskiest asset classes in the continued search for yield. The Federal Reserve has stated that they have been supporting credit markets and are committed to doing so with unlimited capacity during the coronavirus pandemic. Jay Powell recently stated that the board would never hold back on providing stimulus to the economy regardless of what they would or would not consider an asset bubble. Put another way, the Fed is committed to asset purchases despite that we have the largest corporate debt bubble in recorded history.

Not only are credit markets strained, but equity valuations also stand at nosebleed levels against the recent declines in global GDP, corporate revenue and profitability. In the United States, according to Yardeni Research, Inc., the price to sales ratio for the S&P 500 reached an all-time high in June at 2.3x:

Comparing the Wilshire 5000 Index, a broader measure of stocks, against U.S. GDP, valuations have also stretched to record levels and even higher than the peak of the Dot-com bubble at 140%.

According to the International Monetary Fund, their global outlook recently estimated that U.S. GDP would decline by 6.1% in 2020 and then subsequently grow by 4.7% in 2021. Using the U.S. GDP of $21.4 trillion for the end of 2019, GDP should trend towards $21.1 trillion by the end of 2021. If we compare today's Wilshire 5000 market capitalization of $32.3 trillion against that projected $21.1 trillion, the ratio stretches slightly further towards 153%. And that assumes equity valuations will remain flat over the next 18 months. If we apply a return of 10% (adjusted for an 18 month period), the Wilshire market cap to GDP ratio would reach 169%. For context, most benchmark indexes run between 80% and 100% over long-term averages, so valuations are broadly unattractive here. The caveat, however, is that equities are certainly cheap relative to corporate bonds, and that's the primary reason equity markets continue to hold their ground.

All that being said, it's hard to be a raging bull here with record equity valuations paired with weak economic indicators, where:

These points partially explain why certain investors, including Warren Buffett, haven't committed to being net buyers of stocks in 2020. It's hard to know for sure about what lies ahead, but the aforementioned data points suggest that investors may be too dismissive of risk. After all, some of these demand shocks take time before they meaningfully flow through the economy.

Keep Your Hedges

Nearly all of the Fed's purchases have been made in the treasury and mortgage-backed securities markets, with some but relatively limited activity occurring in the corporate bond market. The Fed's move into corporate capital markets was more or less jawboning and mostly served to placate credit markets. With the Fed finally tapering its purchases since June 3, equity markets are effectively floating on their own, so downside could materialize over the next year or so as new data and earnings reports are announced.

Nonetheless, I'm not advocating that anyone should sell their stocks. I have no idea where broader markets are headed. My own path forward has been holding onto my equity positions, selectively buying into high-quality companies trading at reasonable valuations, and also carrying a significant allocation of cash, short-term treasuries, and gold (gold equivalents, such as miners and streaming companies) to hedge against downside risk. U.S. inflation has effectively declined towards zero, making cash and short-term treasuries safe-haven assets. In preparation that inflation may return in 2021, investors have been rightfully piling into gold, gold miners, and streaming companies. I'm not a macro economist but having allocations to stocks, cash, and gold will offset the disparate risks associated with each asset class and can really help your mindset during periods of turmoil and euphoria.

Recently Added Positions

My investment strategy has been to only purchase companies that operate with durable competitive advantages, have seasoned management, and strong balance sheets. Stealing a page from Mr. Buffett, and to paraphrase, if you can buy an excellent company at a fair price, your holding period should be forever. That model has also worked very well for me over the years.

In 2020, I have made many new purchases and continue to add to my existing positions. Generally, I would characterize these companies as being leaders relative to their competitors that also:

Are in fairly defensible industries

Continuously provide stable and/or growing dividends

Carry solid credit ratings with limited risk of being downgraded

The table below is a partial snapshot of my portfolio. Each of the companies shown are sorted by their dividend yield as of June 29, from highest to lowest:

Company Industry Dividend Yield Credit Rating Exxon Mobile (XOM) Oil & Gas Major 7.8% AA AT&T (T) Telecommunications 6.9% BBB Metlife (MET) Insurance 5.1% A- Stag Industrial (STAG) Industrial REIT 4.9% BBB Verizon (VZ) Telecommunications 4.5% BBB+ Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Electric Utilities 4.3% A- Public Storage (PSA) Industrial REIT 4.2% A Nucor (NUE) Steel Manufacturing 3.9% BBB+ State Street (STT) Asset Management 3.3% AA- CVS Health (CVS) Healthcare 3.1% BBB General Dynamics (GD) Aerospace & Defense 3% A Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Healthcare 2.9% AAA Barrick Gold (GOLD) Gold Mining 1.1% BBB

I've written on many of these companies in the past, but one common denominator among them is that their chances of cutting their respective dividends is low, in my view. With more dividend stalwarts cutting dividends in 2020, investors have been actively searching for companies that generate stable cash flows. It's simply not enough to look at payout ratios, liquidity, and leverage alone. Markets are less efficient than you might think and there's really no substitution for deep fundamental analysis. Therefore, it is crucial to understand the economics of the business and try to estimate long-term performance; otherwise you will pick up unnecessary risk.

All that being said, hopefully, this list of companies provides readers with a starting point to pivot from and perform additional due diligence. Buying at today's prices with equal allocation to each would provide a weighted average dividend yield of 4.2%, slightly higher than the SPDR S&P500 Dividend ETF's (SDY) current yield of 2.96%. Overall, your income stream would be higher with this portfolio than most standard dividend ETFs, and if the total returns are stronger too, then that's icing on the cake.

Bottom Line

Circling back to previous thought, have you ever considering buy a stock with the intention of never selling it? Perhaps you should give it a try. At least for me, it only reinforces my mental calmness when managing my portfolio and it just so happens that holding stocks for longer periods of time statistically almost always leads to higher returns than if you were to trade in and out of your positions. It not only limits your opportunity to make emotional mistakes but also reduces portfolio turnover costs. Although, that's not to say that you should hold your shares even in the event the business takes a turn for the worse or is headed for bankruptcy. It's better to reap a little of something than all of nothing. As always, thank you for reading and please comment below. If you found this article interesting and want more research like this, click on the "Follow" button at the top of the page.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, VZ, T, STT, STAG, PSA, PNW, NUE, MET, JNJ, GD, CVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.