These very large market cap stocks are a unique extension of my MDA research for breakout stocks with high frequency 10%+ gains in 134 out of 163 trading weeks (82.2%).

The April portfolio is up +21.2% with all the picks in positive double-digits, led by KLAC +35.3%, BLK +23.7%, LLY +18.4%, AMGN +16.3%.

The May portfolio is up +7.48%, led by GRMN +20.1%, TROW +6.8%, CMI +5.9% and INFI +4.7%.

The June portfolio finishes the first month +2.10% with 3 of 5 selections positive, led by AMP +7.12%, LUV +6.48%, and AMGN +2.68% plus high dividends over 2% for each.

V&M Breakouts: Top Growth And Dividend Mega Cap Stocks For July 2020

Introduction

The Top Dividend Growth stock model expands on my doctoral research analysis on multiple discriminant analysis (MDA) adding new complexities with these top picks. Research shows that the highest frequency of large price breakout moves is found among small-cap stocks with low trading volumes offering no dividends and delivering higher-than-average risk levels. The challenge with the Top Dividend Growth model is to deliver a combination toward optimal total return with characteristics that typically reduce the frequency and size of price breakouts, but deliver more reliable growth factors for higher profitability longer term.

These 5 stocks have a minimum $10 billion market cap, $2/share price, 500k average daily volume and at least a 2% dividend yield. The population of this unique segment is approximately 330 stocks out of over 7,800 stocks across the US stock exchanges. While these stocks represent less than 5% of available stocks, their market cap exceeds $19 trillion out of the approximately $33 trillion (57.6%) of the US stock exchanges. Efforts are made to optimize total returns on the key MDA price growth factors (fundamental, technical, sentiment) for the best results under these large-cap constraints with high priorities for dividend growth and dividend yield.

Top Growth & Dividend Stocks For July 2020

Cummins (CMI)

HP (HPQ)

Unlike many other market-based selection approaches, these picks are based on a proprietary algorithm using key variables across fundamental, technical, and behavioral finance characteristics. The justification for the selections is detailed in the research analysis link above that explains the algorithm and variable approach. Much of the narrative detailed below has been added to provide readers with familiar measures to consider for your own due diligence.

Score Overview of the Growth & Dividend Stocks for July

(StockRover)

Dividend Calendar

(StockRover)

The factors shown are not necessarily the selection variables used in the MDA analysis and dividend considerations for growth and strong total returns. These additional financial perspectives are included to enhance your investment decisions for total returns.

Cummins

In addition to strong positive fundamental factors shown below, certain key technical and behavioral variables are very positive for CMI. For example, the high net inflows to CMI have returned to levels comparable to early January but significantly ahead of the same price recovery expected with degree of positive sentiment.

(FinViz)

(StockRover)

(StockRover)

(FinViz)

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

HP Inc.

HP is setting up for strong positive technical breakout conditions on very positive investor sentiment. Watch for a move above key 18/share resistance level and a resumption of positive reversal to 22/share levels consistent with strong fundamentals and prior February levels for this highly undervalued technology stock.

(FinViz) (StockRover)

(StockRover)

HP Inc. provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Personal Systems, Printing, and Corporate Investments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial and consumer desktop and notebook personal computers, workstations, thin clients, commercial mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services.

(FinViz)

Prior Long-Term Gainers to Consider

A sample of the prior MDA breakout Growth & Dividend stocks from the full portfolios exclusive to subscribers are as follows:

V&M Breakouts: Top Growth And Dividend Stocks for June 2020

Ameriprise Financial (AMP) +7.12%

Southwest Airlines (LUV) +6.48%

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) +2.68%

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) -0.84%

V&M Breakouts: Top Growth And Dividend Stocks For May 2020

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) +20.13%

T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) +6.81%

Cummins Inc. +5.97%

Infosys Ltd. (INFY) +4.66%

V&M Breakouts: Top Growth And Dividend Stocks For April 2020

KLA Corporation (KLAC) +35.3%

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) +23.67%

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) +18.35%

Amgen Inc. +16.34%

V&M Breakouts: Top Growth And Dividend Stocks For March 2020

The Clorox Company (CLX) +37.61%

The Kroger Company (KR) +20.33%

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) +10.93%

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) +5.44%

Conclusion

These stocks continue a live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research applied to large-cap, strong-dividend growth stocks. None of the returns listed above include the high dividend yields as part of the performance and would further increase total returns for each stock. These monthly top Growth & Dividend stocks are intended to deliver excellent total return strategies leveraging key factors in the MDA breakout models in the small-cap, weekly breakout selections.

These selections are being tracked on the V&M Dashboard Spreadsheet for members and enhancements will continue to optimize dividend, growth, and higher breakout frequency variables throughout the year.

All the very best to you and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

If you are looking for a great community to apply proven financial models with picks ranging from short-term breakouts to long-term value and forensic selections, please consider joining our 800+ outstanding members at Value & Momentum Breakouts Subscribe now and learn why members are hooked on the Momentum Gauge™ signals!

Members receive active trading alerts and live stock picks well ahead of published articles.

Now into our 4th year, this rapidly growing service has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 every single year!



See what members are saying now - Click HERE



Disclosure: I am/we are long NUGT NAIL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.