Investors should also have positions in gold and Bitcoin as negative rates drive investors out of bonds and if overuse of the printing press leads to hyperinflation.

The All-Weather Portfolio is a novel concept. Investors should construct a portfolio in such a way that maximizes risk-adjusted returns regardless of the macroeconomic environment. A typical all-weather quad chart is shown below. We currently have low inflation and low growth. What does the all-weather portfolio say? Gold and long duration treasuries. Gold makes sense as a store of value in the high volatility typically associated with a downturn in the business cycle.

(Source: theuglybudget.com)

Now, why are long duration treasuries a smart investment in a low growth, low inflation environment? It has to do with the Fed reaction function. In an environment of low growth, the Fed drives interest rates lower to spur growth again, making bonds a sure bet. What happens when this reaction function becomes overused and rates go negative? As sovereign bonds lose credibility as an asset class with a guaranteed negative return, the entire sovereign bond market becomes an exercise of greater fool theory. A buyer of bonds is betting on even more negative rates.

Furthermore, investors must ask whether there is a breaking point for the dollar as monetary authorities pursue QE infinity. QE infinity will drive up the prices of risk assets, devalue the dollar, and lead to more social unrest as excess liquidity is injected through the bond market and into risk assets.

What I offer in this article is a new conception from the all-weather portfolio that has worked for the past forty years. The original all-weather portfolio is based on the false notion of anti-correlation of stocks and bonds due to the Fed reaction function. Instead, I refer to this as the anti-fragile portfolio. As I will explain below, it is equal parts a continuation of the same policies and equal parts hyperinflation resistant, the main threat to the current system. If the first occurs, expect negative rates and a further inflation of the “everything bubble” that will elevate stock prices and subdue yields. If the latter occurs, expect an implosion of the 40-year bond bull market while gold and Bitcoin become the best assets to own.

Prolonged Fragility

Investors should have 30-40% $SPY and $TLT based on the first notion of continued multiple expansion due to Fed money printing. As the chart below demonstrates, multiple expansion is directly correlated to Fed balance sheet expansion regardless of valuation.

(Source: @NorthmanTrader)

Additionally, with little room for rates to decrease before hitting the zero bound, the Fed has expanded its QE programs at an astounding rate to provide more stimulus. Ex-Fed officials have also claimed that they expect the balance sheet to reach $10 trillion before the end of the current recession, giving credence to the idea that the S&P will roar higher despite its current detachment from reality. A persistent and pervasive drop in stock prices along with an insolvent junk bond market is what would happen if the Fed stopped supporting risk assets.

10-year bonds currently yield 0.62% and all roads lead to negative rates. Examine the forty-year channel of the 10Y and Fed Funds rate below. Both show a high likelihood of rates going negative. As mentioned in previous articles, increased liquidity will not solve insolvency issues from reduced cash flows. If deflationary busts continue, expect rates to hit zero or lower. Additionally, interest rates cannot go higher because doing so would increase U.S. debt service payments. Because the system cannot handle higher rates and will likely need lower rates, making the bond trade a near-term layup.

(Source: "The Unfolding." GMI April 2020 Newsletter)

(Source: Ibid)

Anti-Fragility

There are several threats to the current system that gold and Bitcoin solve. Therefore, I recommend equal weighting in these two assets. First, the Fed will have to let inflation run hot because yields cannot rise without forcing the government to curb fiscal spending. If inflation rises due to unsustainable levels of M2 growth or Universal Basic Income creating demand pull inflation, the Fed cannot raise rates without causing a deflationary bust. Stocks may rise and yields may remain pegged, but gold will perform exceptionally well in a highly volatile, low growth, excessive currency devaluation environment. $GLD year-to-date performance is already 14.53%, while the $SPY is at -5.89%.

The second gold catalyst comes from sovereign bonds in the U.S. going negative. Negative bonds provide “interest free risk” as many investors call it. Meanwhile, while gold has zero yield, it has proven itself as a store of value for over 5,000 years. The chart below of S&P 500 returns denominated in gold. The current stock market rally is mostly the result of a decrease in purchasing power of the dollar. In fact, when priced in gold, the S&P peaked two decades ago.

(Source: pricedingold.com)

The other Anti-Fragile investment in this environment is Bitcoin. Not only is Bitcoin an investment in an alternative financial future, but it is also the only perfectly scarce currency in existence as global Central Banks resort to currency devaluation to keep the asset bubble inflated. While gold is a proven store of value due to its scarcity, Bitcoin is more scarce, yet less proven.

Cash and Investable Opportunities

I recommend 10% cash and 10-30% investable opportunities to round out the portfolio. Every investor should keep cash on the sidelines in case he or she needs to put that liquidity to work. This includes both personal purchases and market events that require liquidity. Additionally, cash is the best position during a deflationary regime because it increases the real value of debt and allows for increased purchasing power in the future. With current debt levels, the system also cannot handle a deflationary wave as it would make borrowers insolvent. That means that the Fed would resort to currency devaluation before allowing deflation to take hold.

6-12-month tradable opportunities rounds out the portfolio. Currently, high growth equities thrive in an environment of excess liquidity and artificially low interest rates—examples include solar ETFs, marijuana ETFs, or technology. With increased inflation, I would recommend switching exposure to TIPS or commodities. Other potential investments include high-dividend stocks, value investments, sector ETFs, or emerging market equities. I do not currently recommend investing in emerging markets with the liquidity and interest rate differentials between the U.S. and rest of world.

Conclusion

The financial system cannot handle deflation or excess inflation. The pension system cannot afford for stocks to go down and governments cannot afford for yields to rise. The Fed will continue juggling these fragilities and keep the system afloat as a matter of policy. For that reason, investors should not stay away from stocks and bonds altogether. However, because this system is so fragile, investors should also load up on insurance in the form of gold and Bitcoin.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, GLD, BTC-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.