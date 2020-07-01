On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, Canadian midstream giant TC Energy Corporation (TRP) gave a presentation at the J.P. Morgan 2020 Energy, Power, & Renewables Conference. As is usually the case with presentations such as this, the company devoted a significant amount of effort towards discussing its operations and making an investment case in itself. Perhaps surprisingly though, the company devoted almost no effort towards discussing the broader trends in the industry. It is these broader trends that are frightening most investors so it is rather confusing that the company has opted not to discuss them. Fortunately, TC Energy is one of the better positioned midstream companies in the industry and this is something that investors should certainly appreciate.

TC Energy is one of the largest midstream companies in North America. The company boasts a total of 57,900 miles of natural gas pipelines and an enormous 653 billion cubic feet of storage capacity.

Source: TC Energy Corporation

As we can see above, TC Energy has operations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. This differs from most of the other midstream companies that I have discussed in this column as most of them are limited to only a single country. This gives TC Energy a few advantages over its peers. One of them is that it gives the company access to certain basins that its peers do not have. In particular, the company has operations in the West Canada Sedimentary Basin. This is one of the most natural gas-rich basins on the continent and it is one that few American midstream companies have access to. In addition, unlike the deposits in the United States, it is not considered a shale formation, although some parts of the basin do indeed contain shale formations. As such, the basin is somewhat cheaper to produce in than American shale plays, which means that the operators in the region are somewhat less vulnerable to a decline in energy prices than American producers. We can also see that TC Energy has a sizable position in the Appalachian basins, which have been a focal point of North American energy growth due to companies like Range Resources (RRC). The sheer mineral wealth of these basins combined with the scale of the company's infrastructure has enabled it to transport nearly 25% of all natural gas consumed in North America.

As anyone that was following the Keystone pipeline drama could likely guess, TC Energy does not exclusive transport natural gas. The company boasts 3,000 miles of crude oil pipelines that transport about 20% of West Canada's exports. While this network is nowhere near as large as its natural gas system, we can still see that the network transports a considerable proportion of the continent's oil production.

Finally, TC Energy is a utility, which is the business unit that many people overlook. The company owns and operates seven power plants located throughout Canada that are capable of generating a total of 4.2 gigawatts of electricity. The company sells this electricity to regulated power transmission companies under long-term power purchasing agreements. This has the advantage of being a relatively stable source of cash flows for TC Energy, which we might expect from a utility company. The fact that the company is selling this electricity under long-term agreements is also quite nice to see because it provides the company with protection against short-term fluctuations in the market. This business unit also provides the company with some protection against fluctuations in energy prices. Admittedly, midstream pipeline companies are largely insulated from these anyway but the presence of these power plants adds yet another layer of insulation.

The company's various business units do provide it with a certain amount of diversity to its cash flows. With that said though, the company's EBITDA is still largely weighted towards natural gas pipelines which we might expect considering that it is by far the largest business unit:

Source: TC Energy Corporation

The fact that the company's cash flows come from a diversified number of sources is something that we like to see as investors. This is because it provides us with assurance that if some event happens that causes the cash flows of any given business unit to decline then it will not end up bringing the entire company down with it. With that said though, we can clearly see that 92% of the company's cash flows come from sources that are either regulated or guaranteed by contract so we can see that TC Energy's cash flows should be relatively stable.

One of the nice things about having a stable cash flow is that it makes it easier to invest money into growth projects. As we can see here, the company has invested more than $100 billion into growth projects over the past twenty years including the complete buildout of its liquids pipeline business:

Source: TC Energy Corporation

In addition to diversifying the company's cash flow sources, these investments have also significantly boosted the company's revenues and cash flows. Indeed, the company has managed to grow its earnings at a 7% compound annual growth rate and its operating cash flow at a 6% compound annual growth rate over the period:

Source: TC Energy Corporation

This is certainly a reasonably solid growth rate, especially for the energy industry. While this may not be as impressive a growth rate as what small technology stocks, for example, can deliver, the fact that this period has included multiple periods of both low and high energy prices truly showcases the strength of the company's business model and its stability. This cash flow growth and stability has allowed TC Energy to consistently grow its dividend at a 7% compound annual growth rate over the period:

Source: TC Energy Corporation

The dividend growth strategy is one that is fairly popular here at Seeking Alpha for good reason. One of the biggest challenges facing retirees over the course of their retirements is the compounding effects of inflation. Investing in companies that grow their dividends at a rate faster than inflation is one way to overcome this problem because the dividends will more than maintain your purchasing power against the ravages of inflation. As we can see, TC Energy has a long history of growing its dividend at a higher rate than inflation so this is one investment that can be used for this purpose.

TC Energy is not resting on its laurels either. The company currently has $2.315 billion worth of new growth projects currently under construction. This represents a continuation of the $7.860 billion worth of new projects that it has put in service since 2016:

Source: TC Energy Corporation

As might be expected, these projects will have a positive impact on TC Energy's revenues and cash flow once they become online. One of the nice things about all of these projects is that TC Energy has already secured long-term contracts from its customers for the use of this new infrastructure. This is something that midstream companies frequently do because it provides a number of advantages for the company. First of all, it ensures that the company is not spending a great deal of money to construct infrastructure that nobody wants to use. It also essentially ensures that the midstream company will generate a positive return on its invested capital. This is obviously preferable than simply constructing the infrastructure on a speculative basis.

One of the company's most significant growth projects right now is the NGTL Capital Program. This is a $9.4 billion designed to add 1.7 billion cubic feet worth of capacity to the Western Canadian market:

Source: TC Energy Corporation

One of the biggest problems that has been facing the Canadian energy industry is a lack of sufficient pipeline capacity to transport resources away from the oil sands and the West Canada Sedimentary Basin. I discussed this in a previous article. This project therefore appears to be one of several ones that Canadian midstream companies have been undertaking in an attempt to alleviate this situation. One thing that we do notice is that this is a massive project and therefore takes some time to complete. TC Energy does not expect to complete this project until sometime in 2023, although the system as a whole does continue to operate while the company works on the project. This is nice because it implies that the system will continue to generate steady growth over the next few years while the company works to develop it.

TC Energy expects that these new projects will allow it to continue to increase its dividend on an annual basis:

Source: TC Energy Corporation

As we can see, this ambitious program is expected to allow the company to grow its forward annual dividend by more than the 7% compound annual growth rate that it has historically been able to. While is still appealing for the reasons that were discussed earlier, the higher rate of dividend increases will allow retirees to grow their income faster as well as allows for more rapid compounding. Thus, this is something that should be appealing to any investor.

In conclusion, TC Energy Corporation is one of the largest and strongest midstream companies in North America. The company enjoys remarkably strong positioning and growth prospects across three different countries. This has historically allowed it to grow its dividend at a respectable rate and this is something that looks likely to continue. Thus, the company may be a good play for anyone looking for a stable and growing company to ride out the current turbulence in the energy industry.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.