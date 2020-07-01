Prepared by Tara, Senior Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

We have been mildly bullish on shipping names in recent weeks following the uptick in online shopping thanks to the stay at home trends produced by COVID-19. FedEx (FDX) is a primary play in this space. Shares are still down over 100 points from highs seen in 2018, and are still lower year-to-date. While the outlook remains unclear, we think it is a fine long-term play. FedEx has had a number of questionable quarters in recent years, and this has helped keep pressure on shares compared to where they were a few years ago. However, with the most recent quarter having just been reported, we suspect the next leg up for the stock is underway.

Why? Well the company has just reported a solid set of results. Admittedly this was a tough quarter to handicap, and expectations were all over the place. While it was largely expected that sales would fall, the consensus expectations were met and exceeded handily. We believe this is bullish, and this the stock should rally well over $150 on the news. Just how good were the numbers?

Sales crush expectations

It was widely expected that sales would fall thanks to a tough March and April. Well, revenue was $17.4 billion, falling just 2.2% year-over-year and beating estimates by $880 million. These were of course down from $17.8 billion a year ago. That was a strong positive we thought. Performance was severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. all revenue and expense line items were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic during the quarter. While commercial volumes were down significantly due to business closures across the globe, there were surges in residential deliveries that really drove this better than expected number.

Margins better than expected leading to stronger than expected earnings

On a GAAP basis, reported earnings were actually a loss of $1.28 for the fiscal fourth quarter compared to a loss of $7.56 per diluted share last year, so that is strong improvement. Of course we need to consider adjustments when comparing year-over-year and as such adjusted operating income was positive, coming in at 907 million, thought this was down from $1.72 billion last year. This result saw a benefit from operating margins of 5.2%, well above consensus in the mid 3% range. Adjusted earnings were $2.53 per share, crushing expectations by $0.97. A rally is warranted on these headlines. The growing divergence in segment performance was notable. Segment-specific results were very telling. We knew that commercial volumes would be down significantly due to business closures across the globe. But we also saw big increases in residential deliveries at FedEx Ground and in transpacific and charter flights at FedEx Express. Of course these have associated costs to serve customers.

One source of ongoing costs has been the TNT Express integration. This is a multi-year process. We think that you can continue expect that FedEx will have a lot of expenses for the next two years as they continue the integration of TNT Express. It is expensive. Many of the adjusted metrics reported adjust for the significant TNT Express integration expenses. These adjustments are made as the expenses aren't part of so-called normal operations. They include professional and legal fees, salaries and employee benefits, travel and advertising expenses. It is expected that the company will continue to see big hits to GAAP results thanks to this. So it is something to keep in mind going forward.

Looking ahead

The COVID-19 disruption appears to have had a mixed impact on operations. We believe the stay at home trend will continue this year, and that will benefit the residential deliveries that have spiked. As global economies reopen, albeit slowly, we think the commercial side of things improve. We remain mildly bullish and think that so long as the overall market remains relatively strong, despite recession expectations, shares will continue to improve based on improving commercial deliveries. As we see a manufacturing recovery in Asia and smaller businesses getting back to work, we should see a surge in international air freight demand, and domestic commerce. Coupled with the ongoing TNT integration, we think the situation is less dire than many believe.

