Vroom trades for about 3x next year's sales, which is too cheap and makes it worthwhile considering.

The most important detail here is its ecommerce segment, the other segments are a distraction to the thesis.

Investment Thesis

Vroom (VRM) is growing at a breakneck pace. The key to the thesis here is to understand that while its total revenue grew by 60% in Q1 2020, its eCommerce segment is actually growing significantly faster.

Specifically, Vroom's eCommerce segment is growing at 159% in Q1 2020, but the remainder of its segments are dragging down its performance. By this time next year, its e-commerce segment will be much bigger, and it will be easier to understand just how fast Vroom is growing.

For now, the stock trades by my very conservative estimates at around 3x next year's sales. This makes the stock meaningfully underpriced.

Put Your Seat Belt On: This is Moving Very Fast

A month ago I wrote an article on Vroom titled, 'Vroom Readies For IPO, With A Reasonable Valuation'. At the time, the company had not done its IPO yet. And I argued that seeing as how the share price at the time was being possibly valued around $17 per share and I asserted that

...in the present market, I would not be surprised to see its P/sales expanding from 1x forward to 2x forward.

That valuation was clearly way too conservative on my part, and $17 per share is now a mirage and the stock has soared to more than $50. So is there any upside potential left here? I argue that there still is.

The Perfect Narrative

Vroom has a very appealing narrative that has a lot of potential to drum up excitement.

On this front, I'm suspecting that for now at least, it may go further. Vroom is a used car sales eCommerce platform. What could potentially be more exciting? The way I've come to think about online businesses are in two distinct buckets.

Those that Amazon (AMZN) can kill;

And those that for now Amazon will not kill.

Anything that Amazon presently won't kill is worth considering. Because otherwise, there's no point in getting involved.

Used is the New New

Vroom is attempting to grow its market share amidst the highly fragmented eCommerce space.

Source: finalized prospectus

As you can see above from Vroom's prospectus, used auto's market is immense. Up until now, consumers have preferred to go and visit cars online. Consumers had been more trusting of in-store visits, but this is likely to shift, as our economy goes increasingly digital.

Details Are Critical

Vroom has three segments, please see below:

Source: author's calculations

As I discussed in the previous article,

Vroom acquired Houston-based Texas Direct Auto (“TDA”), which is a physical location that has nothing to do with its eCommerce operations. Consequently, even if it does not add to the 'ecommerce' narrative, it adds to sales.

Accordingly, the ability of this segment, which is essentially a 'showroom' to grow significantly is small. After all, it's simple physics, right? You can only sell a certain number of cars through a physical location over a period of time.

What was sold last year, will more or less be sold this year, correct? Unless this year happens to be a COVID year! But I believe you get what I'm driving at.

There's no scalability to that operation. With no scalability, the ability to meaningfully grow revenues and benefit from positive operating leverage is nonexistent.

Thus, when considering Vroom, investors are actually better to disregard total revenues, as this includes its TDA revenues, which are not likely to grow significantly in time, and in fact, act as an anchor and camouflage Vroom's total revenue growth rates. This may sound slightly confusing, so bear with me.

Vroom's eCommerce Is off the Chart

Please observe below Vroom's eCommerce revenues:

As you can see Vroom's eCommerce segment is growing at a very attractive and rapid clip. But now let's look further, in more detail:

Source: author's calculations, finalized prospectus

Ecommerce revenue grew by 95% from 2018 to 2019. What's more, Vroom's eCommerce segment grew by 159% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared with the same period a year ago.

Furthermore, this was driven by a substantial increase in the number of units sold in Q1 2020. Specifically, eCommerce units sold increased 149% to 7,930 for the three months ended March 31, 2020, from 3,187 for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

This strong volume increase came from more inventory on the platform, a more efficient eCommerce platform, and national advertising.

Put another way, Vroom's eCommerce segment revenue is increasing mostly through more volume going through its platform, leaving pricing increases largely untouched. Leaving further upside potential for pricing increases later on down the road.

Moreover, as the chart above shows, the pace of revenues from Vroom's eCommerce segment was growing at approximately triple digits year-over-year starting mid-2019, before COVID. Although, there is a line in the prospectus that says

[...] during the last three weeks of March 2020, the escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic within the United States negatively impacted consumer demand and ecommerce revenue

My point here is that the pace of growth in revenues within its eCommerce revenues had little to do with COVID. In fact, the thesis here is that COVID is not the reason why consumers are going to its platform. Consumers have been going to its platform before COVID.

Valuation -- Large Upside Potential

Realistically, by my estimations, assuming that Vroom's eCommerce slows down significantly from roughly 150% all the way down to just 50% year-over-year, Vroom's eCommerce segment alone should see 2020 revenues reaching very close to $1 billion.

Moreover, looking out to 2021, the eCommerce segment alone should see its revenues minimally reaching $1.5 billion by the end of 2021.

Separately, Vroom would still have its TDA and Wholesale segment to contend with, which implies that by the end of 2021, at least, Vroom could be making around $2 billion in revenues.

Right now, the company is valued at $6 billion, which is not all that expensive, considering its growth rate. How many companies are growing at close to 60% year-over-year and still being priced at around 3x next year's sales?

The Bottom Line

I don't know of many stocks that are growing at close to 60% year-over-year, and possibly faster, and priced as cheap as this stock. As Vroom's eCommerce segment becomes an increasingly bigger portion of its revenues, this stock is unlikely to stay priced at just 3x forward revenues.

