Their liquidity is adequate, which further helps them remain a going concern but does not provide enough support to avoid lower distributions.

Their leverage is high, which further increases the probability of distributions being reduced but thankfully does not threaten their ability to remain a going concern.

Introduction

There is something particularly alluring about high yielding investments, whether it is from years of low interest rates or the prospects to be paid handsomely to simply wait, sitting back and collecting large paychecks feels excellent. On the surface, Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) seems like a worthy consideration with their very high distribution yield of 17%, however, like always investors are wise to dig deeper as the situation is not often as rosy.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that was assessed. The following sections all provide further detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*Whilst their economic sensitivity may be on the lower than average side, this rating was deemed to be flat since they are impacted by seasonal weather conditions that counteract any other benefit.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

After reviewing their cash flow performance from 2017, the reasoning behind their previous decision to reduce their distributions is apparent given their coverage was only 59.37%. Since taking this painful yet albeit sensible decision, their distribution coverage improved significantly to average a strong 125.15% across 2018-2019. This was also thanks to their operating cash flow and, thus, free cash flow increasing in tandem, but even with these increases it still would have been insufficient to cover their old previous distribution payments.

The first half of 2020 has not been particularly kind to them and saw their distribution coverage slide to only a weak 91.77%, primarily due to a challenging winter and economic impacts from the coronavirus. This caused management to make the following two comments during their second quarter of 2020 conference call, which seem to be softening unitholders for a reduction to their distributions. It should be noted that their financial year ends on the 28th of September and, thus, their quarterly results do not align with most organizations.

“This may include reevaluating manpower plans, CapEx spending and the level of our quarterly distributions in the future.” as well as “Despite the challenging winter and the uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, we will continue to make decisions and manage this business for the long-term.”

-Suburban Propane Partners’ Q2 2020 Conference Call.

Throughout the last three and half years there have been no major changes to their capital structure and thus their net debt has remained broadly unchanged. Since there have been no changes, given the current pressure on their earnings and thus distribution coverage, their leverage entering into this downturn will be of critical importance.

Image Source: Author.

After reviewing these financial metrics it can be seen that they entered this downturn with high leverage, as primarily evidenced by their net debt-to-EBITDA of 4.51 and interest coverage of only 1.91 for 2019. The maximum level for their net debt-to-EBITDA to consider their leverage only moderate would be under 3.50, which it clearly exceeds by a material margin.

Due to the seasonality in their earnings as a result of their reliance on cold winter conditions, their leverage ratios for the first half of 2020 are favourably skewed and thus should be ignored. Since their net debt has remained broadly the same but their operating income for the first half of 2020 decreased 17%, it stands to reason that their already high leverage is continuing to climb higher.

Although this level of leverage appears unlikely to threaten their ability to remain a going concern, it further increases the probability of a distribution reduction that management has already flagged. It will also act as a handbrake on their ability to reinstate their distribution in the likely event that it is reduced shortly.

Thankfully their liquidity is sitting in a relatively better position than their leverage and overall is adequate and thus it should not threaten their ability to remain a going concern, but nonetheless is still hardly something to envy. Although their current ratio of 0.85 is decent, their cash balance is very low and thus leaves them reliant on their $500m credit facility. Since they have already drawn $145m and $60m of letters of credit, they have a further $295m remaining available, which should be sufficient but when combined with their high leverage furthers illustrates the reasoning to reduce their distributions in the face of turbulence.

One final consideration helping their liquidity is that they are not facing any debt maturities until June 2024 at the earliest, as the table included below displays. Given their historical free cash flow it seems unlikely that they can repay these even if they reduce their distributions and thus they will require refinancing. Whilst this should be possible as they are fundamentally viable, it further highlights more reasons why they would not wish to push their leverage too high and thus risk losing any support from debt markets.

Image Source: Suburban Propane Partners’ Q2 2020 10-Q.

Conclusion

Although their very high distribution yield of 17% certainly looks extremely desirable in this low interest rate world, investors should expect a material reduction in the range of 25% to 50%. When suffering distribution coverage is combined with economic uncertainties and high leverage, it is not surprising that management appears to be softening unitholders for lower distributions. Given this situation, I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate until further results are released with the possibility of a later upgrade to bullish.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Suburban Propane Partners’ Q2 2020 10-Q (previously linked), 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

