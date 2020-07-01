The success of this venture will depend on both Intuit’s efficiency in integrating the operation with Quickbooks Online and Shopify’s retaliation against this new competitor.

In addition to the financial benefits of investing in one of the fastest growing industries, Intuit would also have huge benefits resulting from the synergies with the acquired company.

This competition can happen through an acquisition of an existing e-commerce software platform provider and integrating the acquired product with Quickbooks Online.

The overlap between these segments is remarkable, and this positions Intuit to start competing in the e-commerce software platform arena.

Intuit and Shopify are the leaders in their corresponding target markets: Intuit caters to SMBs and Shopify caters mostly to Manufacturers/Producers, small brick-and-mortar stores and small e-commerce retailers.

How did this article come to fruition?

Over the last four years, I have been quite actively following the stocks of both Intuit (INTU) and Shopify (SHOP), and trading on both of these companies. I am very bullish on Intuit for various reasons that I will talk about later. As for Shopify, I am bearish on the key segment of its client base, the smaller e-commerce retailers; while I am bearish on a key component Shopify’s target market and believe that it has an abnormally high valuation, I am trying to ride the momentum for the Shopify stock by writing out of the money put options on it.

Recently, I have been reading comments on Seeking Alpha that talk about how there are “no competitors to Shopify”. While there are some competitors like BigCommerce, Magento (ADBE), WiX (WIX) and WooCommerce, I found that these competitors, maybe with the exception of BigCommerce, are lacking a lot in their competitiveness. In addition, the omnichannel distribution network of Shopify puts it at a distinct competitive advantage compared to its competitors. In simple terms, Shopify is leading the market for e-commerce software platforms.

Last week, the weather was wonderful in Toronto (it still is), and I decided to take a siesta in my backyard. Before taking the siesta, I was reading about Shopify’s competition, and during the siesta I dreamt about Intuit being a Shopify competitor. I am blessed that I am able to remember my dreams very vividly, so I put a comment about my dream on Seeking Alpha. This comment drew its share of sarcasm and ridicule, but the more I thought about the potential of Intuit entering into the e-commerce software platform business space, the more it made sense.

This article explains the logic for Intuit to enter into the space of being an e-commerce platform provider and potentially being Shopify’s biggest competitor.

Thesis of the Article

This article looks at the potential for Intuit throwing its hat into the e-commerce software platform arena. It also looks at the impact of this new competition on the market leader, Shopify.

The article first dissects the e-commerce platform market place into five segments:

The Manufacturers/Producers, The Small Brick-and-mortar Retailers, The Smaller E-commerce Retailers and Drop-shippers, The Larger E-commerce Retailers, and The E-commerce Marketplace Providers.

The article looks at which of these five segments are target markets for both Intuit and Shopify.

The article then looks at the competitive position of Shopify and the difficulty that a new entrant would have in competing with them. At the same time, the articles presents the characteristics that would make a new competitor successful in this space, and how Intuit has all the characteristics of a successful competitor. The blueprint for how Intuit can enter into this market through an acquisition of an existing provider is then presented.

The article does not provide any numeric calculations as these calculations would be dependent on many internal factors associated with the acquisition that are not currently available. However, a brief review of Intuit’s balance sheet shows that such an acquisition is within its means without having to raise any additional capital.

What are the e-commerce platform market segments, and how are they different?

Before we address the main thesis of this article, we need to first understand the competitive landscape. Understanding the different e-commerce segments will position us to appreciate the vulnerabilities and strengths of both companies and why the entry into the business of e-commerce software platforms is an attractive option for Intuit.

There are five key segments for e-commerce, that is, the users of the e-commerce software platforms. Shopify currently caters to the first three of these segments and is trying to make inroads into the other two with limited success. Following is the detailed description of these five segments.

(1) Manufacturers/Producers

Description and Characteristics:

These are the companies that own, for example, factories, food processing plants and assembly establishments whose products are mostly sold through retailers. The product line for these companies rarely changes, and except for white-label manufacturers, they have well-established brands. Traditionally, these manufacturers and producers have been selling their products through their distribution channels rather than directly to consumers.

Prospects for Growth and Potential E-commerce Market:

The number of these manufacturers and distributors is expected to remain the same. However most of these manufacturers, especially the very small ones, do not yet have a viable e-commerce presence. Many analysts consider them, especially the ones with successful recognized brands, as the largest growth segment for e-commerce.

Platform Requirements

The e-commerce software platform requirements for manufacturers and producers are fairly limited. They do not normally resort to “pressure tactics” and do not normally need the “bells and whistles” that we sometimes find with smaller e-commerce retailers. The e-commerce platform for these manufacturers is mostly a complementary distribution channel, as most of them would rely on other distribution channels for selling their products.

Manufacturers utilize third-party software providers for their e-commerce platforms. E-commerce is not an integral component of their businesses and building their own e-commerce software platform from scratch is not a viable option in most situations. These manufacturers are seasoned business professionals and, as a result, they would be price sensitive; using a product like Shopify would make better business sense for them than building their own e-commerce software platform.

Of course, there are always exceptions. These exceptions would be giant manufacturers, and manufacturers who produce high cost items priced at tens of thousands of dollars or higher, like cars, heavy machinery and airplanes. Because of the long sales cycle associated with these products, together with the relatively high transaction costs, these manufacturers may not even need an e-commerce software platform, and if they need it (e.g. Tesla, (TSLA)), they would build their own.

(2) Small Brick-and-mortar Retailers

Description and Characteristics:

These retailers usually have a limited number of retail outlets in malls and shopping centres, and usually specialize in selling niche products. Many of these companies did not have an e-commerce retail presence prior to COVID-19, and only had static web sites. These stores have started to realize the importance of e-commerce after the pandemic hit us, and started creating e-commerce retail stores. Shopify's share of these brick-and-mortar e-commerce stores was higher than other providers because of both its reputation and because of extending the Shopify trial period from 14 days to 90 days (now back to 14 days).

Prospects for Growth and Potential E-commerce Market:

While the number of smaller brick-and-mortar stores is expected to drop with the pending bankruptcies resulting in COVID-19, it can still be considered a growth potential from an e-commerce perspective. Most of these smaller brick-and-mortar stores always had an Internet presence at least via static sites, and with COVID-19, they are now realizing the importance of e-commerce, and are creating new Internet outlets.

What would happen with these stores as we defeat COVID-19 is anyone’s guess. If these companies survive, they would retain their e-commerce retail outlets, as their cost is insignificant compared to that of the physical stores. These stores may completely go out of business, and abandon the retail business altogether. Also, these companies may choose to close their physical stores and turn to be small e-commerce retailers.

Platform Requirements

Similar to manufacturers, these smaller brick-and-mortar merchants would not consider their e-commerce outlets as their primary distribution channel, unless they close their physical locations as described above. As a result, they would not have highly sophisticated needs. They are, however, still a retail store with requirements that are higher than those of the manufacturers; their platform provider needs to have strong capabilities to handle their needs.

Because of their size, these merchants would utilize third-party providers for their e-commerce software platforms; Their size would not allow them to put in the investments to build or customize their e-commerce retail solution. These merchants are also seasoned business professionals and are price sensitive; using a product like Shopify would make better business sense for them than building their own e-commerce software platform.

(3) Small E-commerce Retailers and Drop-shippers

Description and Characteristics:

These are retailers who do not have a physical retail outlet. Many of these retailers do not even have a warehouse for the products they sell and rely on the drop-shipping business model. Some of these retailers are multi-employee companies, but most of them are a one or two person shop operating from their own home using drop-shipping as the core of their operation. Some of them may even be conducting their business on a part-time basis. Many of these retailers have a very limited number of products on their site, sometimes even a single product. With a single product, once it goes out of fashion, they close the e-commerce store and start a new one focusing on a different product. Many of these retailers have multiple stores running concurrently.

Prospects for Growth and Potential E-commerce Market:

I expect that this segment of the market will be declining over time for two reasons:

E-commerce will be converted to a commoditized industry where the same product will be sold at different e-commerce outlets; the price, delivery, and return policy will be the primary factors for the decision making process. With the high advertising costs and lack of the economies of scale for these smaller retailers, their prices would go higher, they would not be able to deliver as fast as larger e-commerce retailers, and would not be able to afford a generous return policy. As a result, their sales would drop dramatically. The customer education will improve significantly; customers will no longer fall to the sales tactics that are deployed by these retailers. Customers will no longer be impulsive buyers; if they encounter a product that they like, they would search the Internet to buy it from the least expensive source.

I believe that the COVID-19 crisis has accelerated this trend: the e-commerce increased with clients being locked down with lots of time on their hands to buy products online. However, they also now have the time to research products before buying them. So, the question is “where is this smaller e-commerce retailers revenue going to?” It would go either to the manufacturers who can afford dropping their prices as they cut out the middle-man (the retailer) or to the larger e-commerce providers like BestBuy, Amazon and Walmart who possess the proper economies of scale.

Personal Experience: I was just talking to someone today who had bought some “drawer separators” from Bed Bath & Beyond. Before receiving them, she found a similar product at a lower price from Amazon with next day delivery. She then decided to cancel her order with Bed Bath & Beyond and place the order with Amazon instead. This first-hand experience shows how e-commerce is already starting to be a commoditized business where price, delivery and return policies are the primary factors for the purchasing decision.

Platform Requirements

The key need for smaller e-commerce retailers from an e-commerce platform is the bells and whistles that can attract the buyers and get them to buy the products on an impulsive basis. They also need the omnichannel capabilities that would allow them to sell their product concurrently through multiple advertising venues. Because of their size, they would not build their own platform.

So far, these merchants are not price sensitive, as their margins are relatively large considering the very low startup costs that they have. I expect this to change over time as price wars hit these merchants and as their margins drop.

Because of its superior omnichannel capabilities combined with its affiliate marketing strategies, Shopify has practically owned the lion’s share of this segment.

(4) Large E-Commerce Retailers

Description and Characteristics:

These are the larger brick-and-mortar chains (e.g. Walmart (WMT) and Target(TGT)) together with the giant e-commerce retailers (e.g. JD.com (JD) and Amazon (AMZN)). These companies have massive supply chain management systems and sophisticated IT departments.

These companies have the economies of scale to keep the prices relatively low compared to smaller retailers. Most of these companies own their own fulfillment centres, which would allow them to have fast and efficient delivery. Moreover, because of their physical locations, they can afford having very friendly return policies that would be attractive to the buyers.

Because of the dynamics of e-commerce and the shift towards economies of scale and higher education for customers as described above, e-commerce products will be commoditized and these larger retailers would be the winners from this commoditization.

Prospects for Growth and Potential E-commerce Market:

I expect this segment to consistently grow as they take on the business from the smaller e-commerce retailers, amplified by the e-commerce market increases. As a result, I expect that their growth rate would be faster than the general e-commerce growth rate.

Platform Requirements

These companies require very sophisticated e-commerce platforms that are directly linked to their supply chain management systems. Most of these companies have deployed major customization to their supply chain management systems, and as a result cannot use off-the-shelf e-commerce platforms for their operations.

In addition, their sophisticated IT departments would be able to build the e-commerce systems needed for the company operations. Of course, if they can avoid building the e-commerce software platform from scratch and use some open-source software instead, it would be a good thing to save costs and expedite the development process.

The key point here is that these companies would consider the e-commerce software platform as one of their core competencies, and the possibility of outsourcing it is very remote.

(5) E-Commerce Marketplace Providers

Description and Characteristics:

These are companies that do not buy and sell products, but provide a marketplace for other manufacturers and retailers to sell through. Some of these marketplaces (e.g. Amazon and Walmart) are also direct retailers, while some are strictly marketplaces (e.g. Alibaba (BABA) and Etsy (ETSY)). Many of these marketplaces provide their retailers and manufacturers with fulfillment services that are directly integrated with their e-commerce software platforms. The number of these marketplaces is fairly limited compared to the other segments, but their Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) is massive. Their clients are either manufacturers (segment-1) or small retailers (segment-2 and segment-3).

Personal Opinion: I personally believe that Shopify has the long-term vision to operate in the e-commerce marketplace segment, and this is why they ventured into the fulfillment centre business. These centres would not only increase the revenue for Shopify but may also circumvent the slow down or death of the smaller e-commerce retailers.

Prospects for Growth and Potential E-commerce Market:

The decline in the small e-commerce retailers segment should be balanced with both the growth of manufacturers/producers segment and the overall growth in e-commerce. As a result, I expect the e-commerce marketplace provider segment to have a relatively slow growth. However, because of the economies of scale that this segment possesses, most of the growth would go directly to the bottom line.

Platform Requirements

The software for this segment is its core competency, and its requirements are fairly sophisticated. They need to keep it connected to the different e-commerce store providers to allow the users of these platforms to list their products with them. In addition, most of these companies have strong IT departments, and they would create their own e-commerce software platform to allow it to be integrated with their operations and fulfillment systems.

The following table summarizes the differences among the five retail segments:

Segment Number of Products Variety of Products Platform Needs General Growth E-commerce Growth Manufacturers and Producers Small Small Simple Constant Growing Small Brick-and-mortar Retailers Large Small Average Declining Growing Small E-Commerce Retailers & Drop-shippers Small Small Average Declining Declining Large E-commerce Retailers Very Large Very Large Complex Growing Constant E-Commerce Marketplace Providers Very Large Very Large Very Complex Constant Constant

What accounting software category do these segments use?

Before looking at the accounting software category used by the five segments, we need to understand the market that Intuit caters to.

Intuit is the market leader in accounting software for small and medium size companies. It currently holds over 55% of accounting software installations through its corporate accounting software products QuickBooks, QuickBooks Online and QuickBooks Desktop as per ZoomInfo (ZI).

Source: Datanyze, A Zoominfo Company

The first segment (the manufacturers/producers) would fit into Intuit's target market if they are smaller in size. Large manufacturers most likely would not fit as they use sophisticated ERP systems that integrate their production environment with their accounting systems, and QuickBooks does not normally provide this automation level. On the other hand, smaller manufacturers fit perfectly into Intuit’s target market, and there is a high likelihood that they would be using Quickbooks.

The second and third segments (the small brick-and-mortar retailers and the small e-commerce retailers) fit perfectly into Intuit’s target market. They are small and medium size companies, and the majority of small and medium size companies use Intuit’s Quickbooks.

The fourth and fifth segments (the larger e-commerce retailers and the e-commerce marketplaces) similar to the larger manufacturers will most likely use sophisticated ERP systems and would need an integration level that Quickbooks does not provide.

The following table summarizes the five segments, whether they are part of the target market for Intuit’s Quickbooks, and the justification for this assessment.

Segment Potential Quickbooks User Reason Manufacturers and Producers Likely If they are large manufacturers who need integration with their production system, they will most likely require a more sophisticated ERP system than Quickbooks. Otherwise they would fit perfectly in Quickbooks addressable market. Small Brick-and-mortar Retailers Likely With just a few outlets, Quickbooks would be a very good candidate as an accounting system. Small E-Commerce Retailers & Drop-shippers Likely Quickbooks is ideal for single person operations, and most of these smaller e-commerce retailers and drop-shippers are one or two person operations. This makes a product like Quickbooks ideal for them. Large E-commerce Retailers Not Likely These larger retailers require massive integration with their supply chain management systems, and as a result, they would need more sophisticated ERP systems than Quickbooks. E-Commerce Marketplace Providers Not Likely Because of their sheer size and because the marketplace is usually part of a bigger operation, these companies would need a more sophisticated ERP systems than Quickbooks.

What segments does Shopify cater to?

Shopify is currently the world leader in e-commerce platform software. Their target market is the first three segments, the manufacturers/producers, the small brick-and-mortar retailers and the small e-commerce retailers.

Shopify’s fastest growing segment is potentially the first segment, the manufacturers and producers. With Shopify’s reputation, with its omnichannel capabilities and with its affiliate marketing sales force, many manufacturers and producers who did not have an e-commerce retail presence before, are now moving to the direct-to-consumer distribution channel.

As a result of COVID-19, Shopify’s market grew significantly within the second segment, the brick-and-mortar retailers especially the smaller ones. I expect this to be a short-lived growth: If COVID-19 lock-down continues, many of these retail stores would go bankrupt. If COVID-19 is defeated, these stores would most likely return to their brick-and-mortar sales; most would have lower sales and some might still go bankrupt. There is also the possibility that they would abandon their physical stores and have a business model similar to the third segment, the small e-commerce retailers.

Because of its affiliate marketing strategies (which I believe they have executed to perfection), Shopify has a stronghold on the third segment, the small e-commerce retailers & drop-shippers.

The Shopify omnichannel capabilities far surpass most of its competitors, and this is one of the reasons for its dominance. However, these omnichannel capabilities, while impressive, do not provide Shopify with a defensible position; they are relatively easily replicated. In addition many of these channels are not significant, and adding them may be counter-productive in certain situations.

Similar to Intuit, Shopify does not cater to the fourth and fifth segments, the large e-commerce retailers and the e-commerce marketplace providers; these companies, primarily based on their size, usually build their own e-commerce software platforms in-house and consider these platforms as part of their core competencies.

What is Shopify’s position, why would a company like Intuit try to compete with it?

Let’s first take a look at Shopify’s position in the e-commerce software platform space.

Shopify is the fastest growing e-commerce software platform provider enjoying a revenue CAGR of 71.9% over the last five years. While the growth rate has been declining, this is normal and expected with the growth of the business. Despite this growth, according to Statista and ZoomInfo (ZI) Shopify is still the third in market share with 10.98% of the overall market as of April 2020.

Source: Statista

These numbers are not consistent with the numbers presented by Oberlo, a Shopify company, which claims that Shopify holds 31% of the market.

Source: Oberlo

Looking at another source like BuiltWith, we see that Shopify is the world leader with a 1.4 million web sites currently using Shopify (1.8 million web sites that stopped using Shopify, most likely resulting from their customer churn). According to BuiltWith, the runner up is WiX Stores (WIX) with about one million web sites. The growth graph of the web sites using Shopify is nothing sort of impressive as shown below.

Source: BuiltWith

Now, for the capitalization. Shopify is currently priced with a capitalization of $108B, more than 8 times the capitalization of its runner up in terms of web sites, (WIX). Remember that Shopify has about 1.4 million sites and WiX has about one million sites. From a revenue perspective, WiX has about half the revenue of Shopify.

Personal Opinion: The abnormally high capitalization for Shopify can mean either that the Shopify stock is a bubble that would eventually burst or that its growth rate will accelerate beyond the 71% CAGR. I personally believe it is a bubble, and I justified that in an earlier article, Shopify, A Reality Check, when the stock price was much less than its current price.

Shopify is clearly one of the world leaders among the e-commerce platform software providers, and some may argue that it is the undisputed world leader. So, the question now is: Why would a company compete with such a strong company that has a capitalization higher than Lockheed Martin (LMT), and that has not yet earned a profit after 16 years of operations?

Before answering this question, we have to realize the types of expenses Shopify has.

Looking at its financial statements, Shopify currently spends about 50% of its operating expenses on its sales and marketing expenses. Reviewing the details of this section of the financials, we will find that this is mostly spent for its affiliate marketing expenses. Shopify needs the affiliate marketing to maintain its subscription level because of its relatively high churn.

Another significant expense, which is disclosed in the annual report, is the stock-based compensation. Shopify spends over $150M annually in stock-based compensation. This is another expense (a non-cash expense this time) that can be adjusted when considering entering into this business.

Once we adjust the financial statements by taking out the affiliate marketing expenses and the stock-based compensation, Shopify would turn out to be a highly successful and profitable business. The old adage tell us that successful businesses invite competitors, especially when the barriers to entry or moat is limited for the business model; this applies for Shopify.

History has shown us that software is rarely a valid moat for a business. History has also shown us that the market share is not a valid moat either. I believe that Shopify’s biggest moat is its execution of its affiliate marketing scheme which, IMHO, is a text-book prefect execution. Whoever looks at competing with Shopify needs to look at establishing a solid affiliate marketing program, already has a strong affiliate marketing program or has other complementary assets that would compensate for the affiliate marketing program.

To be able to compete with Shopify, a new entrant needs to have the following characteristics:

The company targets the same market segments as Shopify with another product and the company possesses a dominant position with its own product lines in these market segments. The company has deep pockets to make an acquisition of an existing e-commerce software platform provider. The company would be able to recognize significant synergies between its existing products and a new e-commerce software platform, including seamless technical integration. The company would benefit by reducing the churn on both its products and the new e-commerce software platform. The company has a strong affiliate marketing program and/or the company has enough complementary assets that would allow it to run its e-commerce software platform operations without the need for affiliate marketing.

Looking at the above criteria, I found it hard to identify a company that is more suited to enter into this business than Intuit.

What would make Intuit a viable competitor to Shopify?

To answer this question, we need to look at the criteria stated in the prior section and assess how they apply to Intuit:

Intuit targets the same market segments as Shopify with another product and the company possesses a dominant position with its own product lines in these market segments.

Most of Intuit’s corporate clients (via its Quickbooks suite of products) are small and medium size businesses. Intuit has over 55% market share of this accounting software as per the chart shown earlier. If we look at the first three e-commerce segments (manufacturers/producers, small brick and mortar retailers and small e-commerce retailers), we would find that the vast majority of them are small and medium size businesses as well; this is hugely overlapping with Intuit’s customers. We have established earlier that Shopify primarily caters to the first three segments as well.

Intuit has deep pockets to make an acquisition of an existing e-commerce software platform provider.

Intuit has about $4B of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. This cash balance, which is cyclical in nature as shown in the next chart, has been growing at a good rate over the last few years. With the conversion towards the more profitable Quickbooks Online product, the cash balance is expected to continue to grow and to become less cyclical.

Source: Compiled by author from Intuit financial statements

The Intuit liabilities are very low compared to its assets, and it is mostly composed of deferred revenue and deposits from customers. The following chart shows the strength of Intuit balance sheet as it relates to historical debt:

Source: Simply Wall St, We Think Intuit Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

We can conclude from this that Intuit can use a part of its cash balance for the acquisition of an e-commerce software platform that can be integrated within its products.

Intuit would be able to recognize significant synergies between its existing products and a new e-commerce software platform, including seamless technical integration.

The existing accounting systems invariably have an inventory control subledger that keeps track of the inventory items. At the same time, e-commerce software platforms are mostly an inventory system with a few layers on top of it. E-commerce software platforms need to interface to accounting systems and feed data to it to ensure the proper controls are in place. Frequently, the interface is not done through a direct interface, but rather through a manual journal entry into the accounting system.

Assume that Quickbooks would have a “Quickbooks Shops” feature which would allow customers to have an e-commerce software platform that is fully integrated with Quickbooks. This would result in synergies on the following fronts:

The sales and upselling to the “Quickbooks Shops” would be relatively easy with the existing Quickbooks Online clients; this can be done via free trials of the new feature.

Having the “Quickbooks Shops” feature would provide an additional incentive for Quickbooks clients to switch to Quickbooks Online, which is the direction that Intuit is pursuing.

Intuit has significant relationships with payment systems that can be easily leveraged.

The traditional synergy areas like marketing, Technology, HR and G&A of course also apply here and they are not insignificant.

Intuit would benefit by reducing the churn on both its products and the new e-commerce software platform.

The more integrated components that a company uses with the same provider, the less likely that the customer will seek moving to another provider. This basic principle will help Intuit on two fronts related to the churn:

While Quickbooks has a relatively low churn rate, the churn still exists; if customers use more of Intuit products, for example, “Quickbooks Shops”, they would not likely move away from their main Quickbooks product.

The churn on the e-commerce software platform space is relatively high as evidenced by the number of web sites for Shopify as per BuiltWith: Shopify has approximately 1.4M active web sites, while there are 1.8M web sites that have “churned out” of Shopify. Having an integrated accounting system from the same provider would significantly reduce the incentive for a client to move their e-commerce software platform to another provider.

Intuit has a strong affiliate marketing program and Intuit has enough complementary assets that would allow it to run its e-commerce software platform operations without the need for affiliate marketing.

Intuit has one of the most elaborate affiliate marketing programs in the corporate world with its Intuit Partnerships programs. These programs not only address sales and marketing, but also extend to consulting, education and app integration. Intuit can easily extend these partnership programs to provide an affiliate marketing programs that rival and even better the Shopify affiliate marketing programs.

At the same time, Intuit has many complementary assets in its existing products that would compensate for the need to have an elaborate affiliate marketing program for the sale of the e-commerce software platform product. The discussion of Intuit complementary assets requires an article on its own and is beyond the scope of this article.

How should Intuit enter into this competition?

Intuit can have a presence in the e-commerce software platform market in one of two ways:

It creates its own product from scratch on top of Quickbooks Online (the “build” solution) It buys an existing product and integrates it within Quickbooks Online (the “buy” solution)

The “build” solution would be time consuming, which would not capitalize on the existing growth of the e-commerce market. In addition, building software products always involves a significant risk from multiple perspective, the least of which is the inflated actual costs compared to the budget. Finally, the marketing campaign associated with the launch of a new e-commerce software platform of Quickbooks would be very long and overly expensive campaign.

The “buy” solution does not present the problems found in the “build” solution. The main drawback of the “buy” solution is the cost factor, and the amount of cash that needs to be put upfront. Except for this cost/cash drawback, the “buy” solution provides the following benefits to Intuit:

Intuit would immediately enhance its team with e-commerce experts who will help the company compete effectively in this arena. Intuit will start its e-commerce operations with a reasonable number of customers; that would give the company the credibility needed to start up-selling its existing Quickbooks customers. Intuit would have a good opportunity to convert the acquired clients (who are not using Quickbooks) to Quickbooks Online.

Based on the above analysis, acquiring a company would be far more advantageous to building a product from scratch. The question now is “How much should Intuit pay for this e-commerce software provider?”

On June 22nd, Bloomberg reported that “BigCommerce could IPO”, and that the company would be valued at around $1B (remember, Shopify is valued at $108B). BigCommerce is considered one of the most viable competitors from a functionality perspective especially for higher-end customers. Style Factory provides a comprehensive overview between BigCommerce and Shopify: BigCommerce vs Shopify (2020) — Which is Best?, and I would suggest that you read it to assess whether the valuations of BigCommerce and Shopify are in line with each other.

While a possibility, I am not suggesting that Intuit buys BigCommerce (although they can easily afford it via a cash and share deal) unless the technology and culture between both companies are highly compatible. Rather, Intuit can look at the other providers in the market that are most compatible with Intuit from an acquisition perspective, and offer to buy them. Most of these providers are private companies, which would allow Intuit to benefit from the private company discount.

Assuming that the offer for the e-commerce software platform company is no more than $500M (half the valuation of BigCommerce), Intuit would be able to afford without raising any additional funding. With the growth in e-commerce, the direct financial benefits for this acquisition will far exceed the $500M.

More importantly, the indirect benefits like the reduction of the churn, the reputational benefits and the increased market capitalization (resulting from moving into, potentially, one of the fastest growing businesses) would far exceed the direct benefits addressed earlier.

What is the impact of this competition on Shopify?

In any business, incumbents are always negatively impacted when a new competitor throws their hat in the ring, regardless of the strength of this competitor. Intuit being the new competitor would have a double whammy on Shopify. Not only is it a powerful new competitor with deep pockets, it is also a market leader with almost 100% overlap with Shopify’s target market; both companies target the first three segments of the e-commerce software platform market.

On the other hand, Intuit is not coming as a brand new competitor as it is acquiring an existing provider. If this acquisition is not properly executed, it might be a beneficial thing for Shopify, as it would be eliminating or reducing the power of an existing competitor. We have seen that happening in many cases, and an example is provided in the next section.

How much market share would Shopify lose or gain from this competition is anyone’s guess, and will depend on the execution of Intuit on the acquisition more than Shopify’s reaction to the new competition. Acquisitions are always tricky matters and no one can predict what would come out of them.

Other companies, like Adobe, tried that and did not succeed. How would Intuit be different?

A recent example of a company trying to enter into the e-commerce software platform market through acquisitions is Adobe through its acquisition of Magento in May 2018 for $1.68B. This acquisition resulted in a significant loss of market share for Magento from over 10% of the total market to around 4% in just a few years. The reasons for this drop and potentially acquisition failure can be the subject of another paper.

Following is how I think Intuit should/would be different from Adobe:

Adobe kept Magento as a separate stand-alone product, and did not fully integrate it with the other software products that they have. Intuit should/would start working ASAP on integrating the e-commerce software platform and make it an integral part of Quickbooks Online. Adobe does not have the same overlap in the target market that Intuit has. Adobe’s market is mostly either consultants/individuals who do not need e-commerce, or very large institutions who have a limited need for Magento. Intuit, on the other hand has almost a 100% overlap in its client base with Shopify’s client base. Magento is an open-source software; many of those who use it have taken it and created new branches off the main source code. This effectively severed the relationship with Adobe to a very large extent. Intuit should/would not buy an open-source e-commerce software platform as integration with Quickbooks Online is one of the strategic directions of this acquisition. Shopify introduced Shopify Plus, which takes away the pain of development, and many Magento clients migrated to Shopify Plus. Unless Shopify introduces a new product that competes directly with Intuit offerings, this issue should/would not have an impact on Intuit’s acquisition.

Now, what actions would Shopify take if/when such an acquisition happens, and Intuit becomes a competitor in the e-commerce software platform space is anyone’s guess. My guess is that they would try to come up with something innovative and creative as they have done in the past. There is a possibility that they would create an accounting software extension to Shopify; this venture would have some interesting challenges and should be the subject of another paper.

Conclusion

There are five segments of e-commerce, and Shopify caters to three of them: the manufacturers/producers, the small brick-and-mortar stores and the small e-commerce retailers. Intuit caters to small and medium size businesses (SMBs) and the three e-commerce segments that Shopify caters to, with the exception of a few large manufacturers, are almost all small and medium size companies, fitting perfectly in Intuit's target market.

Shopify and Intuit are both the leaders in their corresponding markets. Interestingly, these markets have a huge amount of overlap as shown earlier in the article. This overlap, in addition to other factors presented in the article, would render Intuit as an ideal candidate to venture into the e-commerce software platform space.

This article suggests that Intuit, through its deep pockets, would buy an existing e-commerce software provider at a price tag that does not exceed $500M. This acquisition would allow Intuit to hit the ground running and become a viable serious competitor to the existing players, with Shopify, the market leader, having the most to lose.

If/when this acquisition happens, and Intuit enters into the e-commerce software platform business, its success would depend on how efficiently the company integrates this acquisition into its operations and get it to be an extension of Quickbooks Online. Its success would also depend on how Shopify reacts to this acquisition and what retaliatory actions it might take.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also investing in SHOP using options to capitalize on the high volatility of the stock. My position fluctuates between long and short.