Executives are taking a prudent approach in bringing products to market through the use of sampling and bench-marking.

The company has both the scale and financial capacity to take on the challenge to produce high numbers of test kits.

In the absence of a vaccine to prevent COVID-19, the only defense currently available is to limit infection rate by carrying out testing.

In this connection, Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL), already engaged in the development and manufacturing of diagnostic solutions, is gradually moving towards the epicenter of the COVID-19 testing sector alongside big names like Abbott Labs (ABT).

In view of the astronomical demands for detection, there is a pressing need to look at the company's capacity to produce the test kits as well as financial capability to scale up production. I also look at the challenges for investors.

Finally, in view of the rapid price variations, I provide a valuation for investors and traders interested to position themselves on the stock.

The market for Covid tests

It is estimated that almost 20% of individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2 are asymptomatic (show no symptoms) but can spread the disease. As a result, the federal government's COVID-19 strategy involves stepping up testing.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been tested within some states but millions still need to be tested to contain the epidemic. Therefore, the need for Covid testing is not going to end in the foreseeable future. Even with the advent of vaccines, there will have to be more testing as, after administering doses, it is necessary to identify individuals who have developed immunity given the highly infectious nature of the coronavirus.

Figure 1: COVID-19

Source: www.quidel.com

Now, there are three types of tests. Initially, there were the PCR tests which were the first ones to be performed followed by rapid antigen tests and most recently serological (antibody) tests.

Quidel is involved in all these tests. The company first received authorization for emergency use for Lyra SARS-COV2 (PCR test) from the FDA in March. Afterwards, it obtained approval for antigen test in May.

In comparison, ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ: THMO), which also provides Covid test kits, has only recently applied to the FDA for antigen tests.

Figure 2: High level view of test kits by Quidel with data extracted from the earnings report.

Source: Table built from Q1-2020 Earnings transcript

Exploring this further, I assess the company's production capacity.

Production capacity

Immediately after obtaining the green light from the FDA, Quidel was able to source the raw materials and manufacture a limited volume for sale before the end of the first quarter. Production is now in full swing.

Also, its laboratories are currently in the final stages of development of both the antigen and serological tests. They were expecting a summer launch for both tests and were running slightly ahead of planned timetable at the earnings call date, which was on May 6th.

The company proceeds first by manufacturing a limited sampling amount for testing purposes followed by production, in the order of 450,000 to 500,000 units per week.

Now, it is my belief that the fact that Quidel has been able to produce tests from mid-March shows the strength of its operations, manufacturing and supply chain, especially at a time of disruption caused by social distancing and confinement measures.

Figure 3: Estimates as at May 12th of test kits produced, in-production and to-be-produced with the figures obtained from the earnings report.

Source: Table built from Q1-2020 Earnings transcript

Also, one of the advantages of companies like Quidel is that it performs influenza diagnostics using the Sofia influenza testing kit. Now, there are some similarities between influenza and Covid in terms of testing logistics.

For example, in view of demand forecast for the coming flu season and the fact that production lines are being redeployed for Covid test kit production, a buffer stock has been constituted. This should ensure revenue stability going forward.

I now verify the financial capability, keen to check the revenues derived from the PCR testing kits which were produced and sold as from March.

Financial capability including initial Covid revenues

First, for investors looking to invest in companies using latest technologies, Quidel is a profitable company, not only with increasing revenues (17% compared to Q-2019) but also higher operating margins of 30%.

Figure 4: Income statement

Source : SEC filings

Second, taking into consideration that most of the sales and marketing figures in figure 4 were made in the pre-coronavirus period, investors can imagine the same income statement without these expenses as logically, during the pandemic, there is practically no need to market Covid-19 test kits given the huge demand. As a result, I foresee SG&A for the second quarter to be much lower.

Hence, the operating profits should be higher. However, mindful that there will be a rise in R&D expense because of development of Covid-19 assays and spending on clinical trials, I see this increase in profits to be partially subdued.

Going deeper, I now dissect the revenue figures to earmark the revenue for Covid tests.

On this subject, the PCR tests (also referred to as Lyra SARS-CoV-2 assay) form part of Molecular products category. As per the management statements during the earnings call, $1 million was obtained from Covid tests.

Figure 5: Revenue per segment

Source: SEC filings

Going beyond just the Covid part, the Rapid Immunoassay segment was the largest contributor to revenue growth, primarily resulting from respiratory products (including flu diagnostics) and according to the management, the Q1-2020 results were bolstered by “a strong respiratory season.” I further confirmed this strength by verifying in the Q3-2019 and FY-2019 reports (figure 6). There, I found that normally an average of $50 million is obtained but this quarter the amount was nearly doubled to $95 million.

In addition, there has been a strong demand for flu diagnostics in April which should translate into higher revenues for the Rapid Immunoassay segment in the second quarter.

Figure 6: FY 2019 Annual report on top and Q3-2019 report at the bottom for comparison.

Source: Earnings transcripts for Q3-2019 and annual report

On the downside, there was fall in revenues from the Cardio metabolic segment which is directly related to the fact that many patients with chest pain have not visited testing centers because of Covid. This has resulted in a decline of 18% of revenues and Quidel's executives do not forecast any improvement in the second quarter.

Now, in terms of investing, to suffer from a downside is only acceptable provided that the balance sheet is strong.

Balance sheet

As for liquidity, at the end of the first quarter 2020, Quidel had a cash of $108 million. Moreover, its cash receivable is three times the cash payable.

Figure 7: Balance sheet

Source: Seeking Alpha

Now, looking under the hood, the company purchased the Triage Meter-pro cardiovascular and toxicology business on credit from Abbott Labs back in 2018. In this respect, Quidel has paid an installment in April 2020 and there is a balance of $136 million remaining. This debt is well-covered by cash from operations, an amount of $135 million in 2019.

In addition, Quidel has secured funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (“BARDA”) due to its role in Covid-19 diagnostics.

In conclusion, this high growth play has a diversified revenue source which now also includes Covid-19 testing and has a strong financial position which makes it a solid investment proposition. I now look for any risk which may jeopardize the stock price's appreciation.

Risks

The main risk I envision is sensibility of the company's tests which are brought to market. Sensibility is the number of cases the test kit detects out of a 100 and this concerns the antigen tests, which are quicker than PCR tests but also more likely to fail in detecting infection.

At this point, I must add that the issue is not specifically about test kits produced by Quidel but more because of the difference in nature between antigen and PCR tests. The latter exhibits a sensitivity of 98%. On the other hand, most antigen tests have a sensibility in the range of 50% to 90%.

Quidel executives are confident on the sensibility level of their antigen tests as they have been extremely rigorous in the approach to benchmark antigen test kits by using a 40,000 sample size.

Furthermore, I have done an independent verification in a scientific website which indicates that the company meets FDA’s minimum of 80% sensitivity.

Secondly, to a lesser extent, Quidel may be impacted by currency risks due to its extensive international presence as evidenced by the exchange rate impact of $0.5 million for the quarter, but this constitutes a minimal impact given the company's revenue size.

Finally, the company being in the limelight, there could be certain news in the common press which could adversely impact the stock price. However, the company's established presence in the diagnostics field should provide some cushion.

Hence, at this stage, looking for a suitable entry position in the stock makes sense.

Valuation through comparison with peers

I compare Quidel with two others in the same industry and specifically those doing Covid tests. Now, based on the Price to Earnings ratio, its high stock price of above $200 seems justified. However, based on EV/sales and Price/Book, Quidel looks to be overvalued compared to Abbott Labs by a factor of three.

Figure 8: Comparing QDEL with peers.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This said, it remains a profitable company, with a strong cash flow and relatively lower debt level. Also, that high revenue per employee shows better productivity at increasing test kits production rapidly.

Hence, I think this stock is more suited both for those investing in high growth stocks with a possibility of obtaining a quick 10-30% return on the upside. This will ultimately depend on the right entry price which I consider using the momentum.

Figure 9: Quidel stock price momentum

Source: Chart from Seeking Alpha augmented by illustrations added by author.

Interestingly, this is a stock price which feeds on news, examples of which are the two FDA approvals together with funding news. Furthermore, news about infection rates rising gave it a boost to reach the $220 level. Some forthcoming news concerning availability of the antigen tests (figure 3) plus possible negative patient feedback on remdesivir drug by Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) could propel the stock towards the $250 mark.

At the other end of the spectrum, positive vaccine news can cause a drop in the share price. In this respect, availability of remdesivir, which slightly improves the conditions of patients suffering from Covid-induced pneumonia, seems to have caused a temporary downside of Quidel's stock.

This fall may be exacerbated by absence of any catalyst in the form of FDA news and the stock price can retrench even lower, which will constitute an opportunity to buy for those eyeing the stock.

Now, there has been an earlier resistance in the price movement at the $160-170 level, which I believe is likely to reoccur. Importantly, the price target of $169 by analysts on Yahoo Finance falls within this range.

Key takeaways

Quidel's Covid diagnostics have already been approved by the FDA and it is now more about bench-marking, production and sales.

The cash machine has already been activated, first through the PCR tests revenues as from March and will continue in April right through to June.

This month will also witness more dollars starting to flow from the antigen test kits, initially as a trickle, but turning more into a stream as from the third quarter. These should contribute to accelerate the flow of Quidel's river of cash obtained from its more traditional sources of revenue.

Other revenue streams consisting of serological test kits should contribute further to the flow but the management is proceeding cautiously to avoid any overflow.

As for a purchase price, it is better to wait for some calm waters instead of being impatient and jump off a cascade. Hence, I am patiently targeting a purchase price of $160-170 for this financially healthy company.

