I view the company as exceedingly undervalued, and I believe you should consider investing here given even a very conservative/negative upside.

I've been adding to my position lately due to a chronic undervaluation, no matter which way you slice it.

AT&T is my largest, non-Scandinavian telecommunications company. I have a good position at an appealing cost basis, which even at today's price is in the green.

I've often written about AT&T (T) in the past - but few occasions have warranted an article as much as this one, given the valuation we're looking at for the largest telecommunications company in the entire US - and the world.

While AT&T is still managing its mountain of debt, the valuation and fundamentals we're currently seeing are so attractive, that ignoring it might be your biggest mistake in a long time.

Let me show you.

AT&T - How has the company been doing?

The fact is, I've already reported on AT&T as a coronavirus discount, and reported on what trends to look for in 2020. We'll use this segment for a quick recap of some of these trends and check on the first quarter results, which at this time are a few months old (but still potentially indicative).

Much like in the rest of the world, the pandemic meant that traffic volumes and the demands on communications networks, such as the one that AT&T manages, has been record-high for an extended period of time. While not having any personal experiences and I'm sure that there have been issues, AT&T reports that the overall performance of the company's assets in this crisis has been good.

The company also sees changes in societal interaction and expects these to persist beyond the scope of COVID-19. But usually, shareholders and investors are more interested in the financial side of things, so let's quickly recap here.

AT&T obviously maintains its dividend as part of its capital allocation strategy.

its dividend as part of its capital allocation strategy. Forward investments are focused on key areas, including HBO Max, 5G and broadband.

The company claims to maintain high-quality debt metrics, though we of course know that on a comparative basis they can be considered little more than "acceptable" until things improve.

As of COVID-19, AT&T has also suspended its guidance, allowed customers payment flexibility, and protects its employees through a set of strategies, none of them unique or particularly noteworthy during these times.

(Source: 1Q20 Report)

In terms of overall financial effects, these have been limited during first quarter, but obviously more may materialize as we move forward into 2Q20 (which will be presented in July). Financial metrics were unremarkable, with some small negative impacts. We can expect 2Q20 to bring far more interesting results with regards to COVID-19 effects.

However, the quarter serves to remind investors just why investing in fundamentally appealing telecommunications companies can be a good idea. In our modern world, wireless communication and the internet has become something other than a choice for many - its a basic necessity on the level of heat and shelter, and perhaps represents one of the "safeties" we now consider that we cannot live without.

Because of this, I never really expected AT&T results here to drop far - nor have they. Service revenues are up YoY, and users are generating more revenue than before (ARPU). Over 163k additions were recorded in postpaid, with no more than a 0.86% churn during 1Q20. Similar trends were noted in broadband/fiber, where video sales actually grew due to increased advertising.

(Source: 1Q20)

Now, of course we can expect drops in the media segment - as stated above, with events like March madness cancelled, and overall ad trends in the industry currently, for the segment not to drop would be a surprise.

The core thing here is that free cash flow after dividend payout more than covers the upcoming debt maturities of AT&T. This is really what we want to know. We want AT&T to maintain its high dividend and get through this period, but we also want for the company to easily manage its debt, and not put its credit rating in danger. As of now, it looks like this is exactly what is happening.

The company doesn't even need to tap debt markets to manage this, even though it recently decided to do just that in paying down debt using the proceeds of a bond sale, terminating over $1B worth of company debt.

I remember when I started writing on SA about AT&T, when the core question was if the company could even handle the stress of the debt without cutting its dividend. Well, thus far the company has not only done so, but it has also done so in a circumstance worse than any of us could have realistically imagined in January of 2020.

Take this as a sign just how qualitative AT&T can be, despite the misgivings we may have about parts of its management and how things are handled.

AT&T - How is the valuation?

Without further ado, we're moving to the very heart of the matter.

(Source: F.A.S.T. graphs)

Rarely before have I seen such an example of a company which has been so undervalued in the face of one of the larger improvements/investments in its history. The company teeters below a valuation we've not seen for at least 10 years, begging the honest question whether this is justified or no.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Even in the very unlikely event that AT&T will continue to drop and trade around 7-8 times earnings until 2023, your investment would based on today's dividends, still generate a positive return. Not a big one, but a positive one. But this is one of the worst cases possible. Let's look at more realistic ones.

If we consider that the company may trade at today's or up to 9.5X P/E until then, the upside expands to 10% annually. If we consider the company's market fair value discount relevant, that upside expands swiftly to almost 17% per year. If we consider a fair value 15X P/E relevant long-term, and likely, that upside expands to over 22% per year.

This reminds me in part, and though the sectors are extremely different, of my previous positive thesis on Thor Industries (THO). It was a situation where a long-term loss was only made possible by complete and utter bankruptcy. I view this situation as similar, now that AT&T has broken slightly below $30/share.

No, the forecasts aren't perfect. FactSet analysts have a 15-18% miss ratio on AT&T with a 10% margin of error the past 10-20 years. However, the very most analysts have ever missed AT&T earnings was by negative 35% - and that was during the financial crisis itself back in 2009. While you may argue that AT&T has an opaque character due to its new segments, I don't see them missing as big as this due to COVID-19.

Also, consider for a moment what I've spoken to before - the company's fundamental safeties. AT&T is BBB rated, it has a covered yield considered "safe", the company has an excellent moat given its market position. Chowder numbers are borderline - barely 8-9 due to a slower dividend growth, but such growth can be considered temporary in the light of the company's current challenges. On an LTM basis, the EPS payout is still below 60% and may resume growing once the current synergies are realized and growth is injected. We often focus too much on the price paid, but not enough on what the company actually got in their deal.

Consider also, not unimportant, that the company has 36 years of dividend growth history.

No, the overall look at this company is very clear, in my view. AT&T is grossly undervalued at today's valuations, and the market chooses to completely disregard the company's earnings potential, its long-term value and the potential EPS growth that can be brought about not this year or next year, but over the next few decades.

My price target remains at a P/E of 10-11, which gives the company on the basis of average weighted P/E, a potential upside of 27% on today's share price. That, is good enough to invest in, as I view things.

Thesis

AT&T has always been tricky in some ways. Because the financial numbers and fundamentals have pointed one way, while management has made some inarguably bad choices (management is considered "Poor" by Morningstar, deducting points in my rating system) which in turn have made the company seem a questionable investment at certain times.

The market seems to agree with this uncertainty, and has "punished" AT&T by trading it at bottom-feeding valuations barely seen in more than a decade.

For a value investor who tries to find opportunities that on a conservative basis yield double-digit returns, this is music to my ears. As I've outlined in this article, AT&T remains undervalued in light of its long-term potential and for what it holds. It's my view that investors and prospective investors continually underestimate the asset value held in controlling or managing part of a nation's population's communication infrastructure - especially in this day and age. While problems and horrors come and go, AT&T's customers continue paying their bills, continue buying their products, and require their connection to the digital services that have become commonplace in our society.

In any way, dislodging a company like AT&T from its market position is a Herculean task where I do not envy the company's competitors in the least - especially now that AT&T also has HBO/Time Warner to strengthen its lineup.

The bottom line is - debt is getting paid, dividends are getting paid, people continue to pay, and AT&T continues to grow. Slowly, yes. Affected by COVID-19, in part.

But it grows. As may your money if you invest here - and that is why AT&T remains a "BUY" stronger than before here.

With that, I wish you a pleasant day and thank you for reading - and I look forward to the company 2Q20 for some more clarity.

Stance

AT&T is a "BUY" with a high potential upside due to its rarely-seen undervaluation at today's price.

