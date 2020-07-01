Gold Bulls: Eldorado Gold Scores High On Value

Conclusion based on two novel valuation models, also adjusted for risk, and leverage.

Analysis was on the eight miners with market cap greater than $1B who haven't pulled their guidance.

I looked at 20 gold miners back in November 2017 and drew some conclusions based on valuation, leverage and exposure to gold price. I followed up with a second article that looked at geographic risk plus other factors. A postmortem of the analysis is here.

The quick story is the two short-listed (AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (ABX)) performed above average and in the top six. Valuation and leverage were the most salient factors. I want to look at gold miners again, with an improved model.

Bullish On Gold

I'm bullish on gold for supply and demand reasons.

On the supply side, more than half of the miners I looked at have withdrawn their 2020 guidance due to the uncertainty around COVID-19. That tells me that supply is going down.

I'm neutral on demand: I see reasons for demand going up (store of wealth due to recessionary/inflationary fears) and demand going down (jewelry sales and industrial demand declining in a recession).

Even with a neutral demand, decreased supply should push the price higher.

The Candidates

There are only eight companies to look at this time. As I mentioned, everyone else pulled their guidance, and I need guidance for these models.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

B2Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG)

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

GOLD

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM)

Valuation Model

In the first analysis, I used two valuation statistics: production/market cap and reserves/market cap.

Based on feedback from a reader as well as my postmortem analysis, I'm modifying the two models. The first uses company guidance and the second works with reserves.

Guidance Model

(Expected gold price - AISC) x production guidance / shares outstanding

This calculation gives us the operating profit per share (OPS).

I divide the company's current price by the OPS to get the cost per dollar of operating profit.

Reserves Model

Expected gold price x reserves / shares outstanding

This calculation gives me the value of the reserves per share.

I divide the company's current price by the reserve value/share to get the cost per dollar of reserves.

For both models, a lower number indicates more value.

Note: I used $1,700 as the gold price and tested between $1,600-$2,000; results are unchanged.

Adjust for Risk

I calculated a risk matrix using information from the Fraser Institute's Annual Survey of Mining Companies 2019. The report ranks the risk associated with operating in most geographic locations, the higher the ranking, the less jurisdictional risk.

I broke out each of the regions that each company operated in and multiplied that by the risk factor provided by the Fraser Institute. I averaged the result to obtain a risk factor for each company.

*There were five places that the Survey didn't evaluate but the companies had operations. I made my own estimate in those cases.

To adjust for risk, I divide the score obtained above by the risk factor.

The results:

Guidance Model Guidance Model Risk-Adjusted Reserves Model Reserves Model Risk-Adjusted AEM 13.2 .17 .39 .005 AGI 11.0 .16 .20 .003 AUY 7.1 .10 .37 .005 BTG 6.3 .14 .51 .011 EGO 3.5 .05 .05 .001 GOLD 12.6 .19 .38 .006 IAG 4.0 .07 .06 .001 NEM 11.4 .15 .28 .004 SSRM 9.5 .13 .26 .004

EGO is across the board the best-valued company.

Leverage

In my first article, I looked for the most levered companies using capital structure and operating leverage. As I mentioned, it was a predictive measure, but when I get down into the weeds, it was more the "right" amount of leverage. I'm going to use this metric to exclude any outliers - companies with too much or too little debt. Also debt to equity (the capital structure metric) was better than the operating structure one, so I'm going to work with that one only.

Here is a graph of the results:

If you can't read this graph, click here. I posted an interactive version on my blog. The graph was created with INVRS software.

Given where we are at this point in time, I like debt, I like the leverage it's going to afford me as a shareholder. EGO is my front-runner and I still like it, even though its debt is below the average (it is the third from the right).

Conclusion

EGO has the smallest market cap of this group, but it has the fourth-largest reserves. It has the seventh-highest guidance and its AISC is the second-lowest.

I like EGO. It's undervalued, it could have more leverage, but that isn't sufficient enough for me to say no to it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EGO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long GOLD.