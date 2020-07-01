We also expect cross-sell to increase deal sizes, accelerating gross margin to 70% at year-end, which is higher than the 9-month trailing but within the lowest end of the long-term target range.

Overview

We maintain our overweight rating on Paylocity (PCTY), which has maintained its resilient outperformance as of Q3 despite the pandemic. The share price has appreciated by +43% since our first coverage last October, where we discussed Paylocity's solid market positioning despite the fierce competition in the HCM (Human Capital Management) and Payroll space. We expect Paylocity to continue leveraging its strong positioning to deliver market share gains in core HCM and Payroll, and growth within the LMS (Learning Management System) business. We also believe that HCM/Payroll and LMS make a perfect combination for a cross-sell opportunity, which should drive revenue growth and expand margins at year-end, despite the macro uncertainty.

Catalyst

In our view, Paylocity should continue to benefit from its niche mid-market positioning in the massive, yet competitive HCM and Payroll space. As per the management in the Q3 call, Paylocity focuses on serving the target market with 20 to 1,000 employees, which means it rarely has any overlaps with larger enterprise players such as Workday (WDAY), Ceridian, or Paycom (PAYC).

(Paylocity customer segmentation. Source: investors.paylocity.com)

We believe that the strong focus allows Paylocity to continue penetrating the niche space effectively with product-market fit and without disruption, as reflected by the strong financial performance as well as reviews from top SaaS review site, G2 Crowd, in Q3:

"Paylocity earned multiple spots on G2's best software companies of 2020 report, including a top 10 ranking in the best products for HR, top 50 products for mid-market, highest satisfaction products and best software product categories."

Since 2015, Paylocity has always beaten its revenue guidance. In Q3, Paylocity again beat its guidance as revenue grew by 23% YoY to ~$172 million.

(Source: investor presentation)

As such, while we do not doubt that the core HCM and Payroll offering should continue driving the overall growth as it gains market shares, the video-based LMS offering should see strong adoptions in the near-term, as it continues to benefit from increasing remote working trends. We also think that LMS should allow Paylocity to realize more cross-sell opportunities, effectively driving higher revenue growth and margin expansion. In our view, the demand for LMS should maintain the uptrend for the year, considering that more companies will look to upskill their workers as they look to hire fewer people once they emerge from the crisis. As such, LMS should serve as a natural extension to HCM offerings. In recent times, we have also noticed a similar uptrend in LMS adoption in Pluralsight (PS), a company developing a video-based LMS offering, which saw +30% growth during the pandemic.

In Q3, Paylocity already maintained a steady ~23% growth and expanded the gross margin to 72% (though still at 68% on a nine-month trailing basis), despite only seeing early adoptions of LMS. With that in mind, we are optimistic that Paylocity can potentially beat its 19% full-year growth guidance in Q4 as it has consistently done in the past. Moreover, considering the cross-sells will happen at larger deal sizes, we expect gross margin to reach 70%, the lowest end of its long-term target of 70%-75%, by the end of the year.

Risk and Valuation

As a player in the HCM and Payroll space, we expect a sharp rise in the unemployment rate to impact the business negatively. As the unemployment rate has increased in recent times, Paylocity has already seen a reduction in the number of active employees within the platform. As the revenue for the platform is tied to the number of employees, Paylocity is at risk of seeing a deep contraction in revenue growth once the unemployment rate rises above the management’s expectation for the full year.

(PAYC vs. PCTY vs. PAYX vs. ADP. Source: stockrow)

Having seen a steady 24% revenue growth over the last few years, Paylocity will conservatively expect a midpoint ~19% revenue growth for FY 2020 as it bakes in the estimated impact from the pandemic. However, based on Paylocity’s strong track record of execution and the recently improving unemployment rate outlook, it is likely that Paylocity will beat the relatively conservative guidance and see at least 22% revenue growth (midpoint of historical 24% and expected 19% growth). Paylocity’s rule-of-40 was ~42 as of 2019, considering its ~18% FCF margin and ~24% growth, and at the expected 19%-22% growth, Paylocity will expect its rule-of-40 score to be between 37 and 40 if Paylocity can maintain the FCF margin. Either way, we think that the score indicates that Paylocity has healthy growth. At our assumption of 22% growth, forward P/S would then be ~13x, which is slightly lower than the current 14x P/S.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.