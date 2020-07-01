Over the past few days, there has been an ad boycott campaign by massive multinational corporations such as Coca-Cola (KO), PepsiCo (PEP), Hershey (HSY), and, most recently, Starbucks (SBUX). The campaign has been gaining positive momentum, with chances of it going global. Amid sales decline concerns, Facebook's (FB) shares fell by 8.32% this past Friday, wiping $72B off of the company's market cap.

It is often when there is panic in the markets that the best investing decisions can be made. Facebook has a history of violent share dives as a result of its questionable business practices. Every single one of those steep declines has been proven to be a great point to scoop up more shares. My bullish viewpoint on Facebook has been no secret, with various such articles throughout the past year. This time is no different. Facebook currently presents an excellent investment case that suggests double-digit, market-beating returns, even after a valuation contraction.

Let's break this down.

The boycott's effect

With consumer giants withdrawing their social media ad budgets, investors fear that Facebook's revenues will take a significant hit. While this is partially true, the effect is not as horrific as it sounds. For example, consumer staples behemoth Unilever (UL) (UN) spent around $42M on U.S. Facebook ads last year. Meanwhile, the company's total marketing spending in 2019 was around $8.2B. Because Unilever's products are sold primarily in retail stores, the company may find more traditional advertising methods more efficient (e.g., in-store ad banners). Even for online sales, it makes sense that Unilever would pay for a higher "sponsored" result on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) than on a Facebook ad. According to these numbers, the company spent only around 0.5% of its marketing budget on Facebook last year.

Now, to estimate what a potential global boycott will cost Facebook is quite speculative. We don't know how many more companies will join, and we don't know how long this will last. I will try to stretch this scenario unfavorably for Facebook so that we are prudent. For context, this is what some other huge companies spent on Facebook ads.

Starbucks spent $95 million and Diageo (NYSE:DEO) spent $23 million on the platform last year. Verizon (VZ) spent a combined $2M on Facebook and Instagram between May 22nd and June 20th, 2020, which indicates an annual run-rate of around $24M. Let's take Unilever's $42M as a vague average and do some napkin math. Now, let's suppose that this boycott lasts for a total of 3 months. I believe that this is quite unlikely, though. Coca-Cola, for example, announced that its social media ad spending will be suspended for a month only. It makes sense that as more companies resume their Facebook ads, everyone will jump back in, in record time. But, let's stick to 3 months for now. We come out with around $10.5M per quarter ad expenditures for a company like Unilever for these three months. Now, let's suppose that a total of 30 companies the size of Unilever cut their Facebook advertising of $10.5M for this period. The result would be $315M in revenue damages for Facebook for this period.

This amount is highly unlikely, and a purposefully stretched out one. Few companies are the size of Unilever and spend that much amount of money on Facebook. Not only 30 companies of this size that advertise on Facebook barely exist, but all of them suspending ads for a hypothetical time frame of three months is far-fetched. Still, the total damages would amount to around 0.42% of the company's total sales, based on LTM (last twelve months) revenues of $73.36B. My point is that no matter how much one tries to stretch the potential sales losses, they can hardly reach 1% or even 2% of total sales even in a more pessimistic scenario.

Remember that almost all of these companies don't actually sell on Facebook. People are not seeing Coca-Cola and Pepsi ads and proceeding to buy the product online. Their ad spending is mostly for awareness purposes. A significant portion of Facebook's advertising revenues comes from the small Shopify businesses, the Shark-Tank-like products, local stores, hotels, etc. In other words, the businesses that will actually close a sale online through Facebook. Its family of platforms has over 2.6B MAU. Advertising through Facebook is the ultimate and most efficient way to reach very niche audiences as a result of the company's vast data collection processes. A strong signal that the boycott is a temporary situation is the fact that most of these huge firms have confirmed that they will keep posting on social media, still.

Politics and racial issues aside, Facebook is arguably the greatest advertising platform in the world right now. Everybody is using it, and it drives results. Personally, I believe the boycott itself is a huge, and so far successful, marketing scheme in itself. In my view, all these advertisers will return sooner than later. Still, let's quantify why the boycott has allowed for a significant total return opportunity.

Market-beating return potential

With shares taking a big hit, there lies a great opportunity for market-beating, double-digit CAGR returns in the medium term. Since Facebook pays no dividends, we can only calculate future potential returns by predicting future EPS, as well as the company's future valuation multiple. It's a simple but effective way. Below, the table shows analyst expectations over the next three years, which I have reduced by 10% in order to be prudent. I believe that these are very conservative estimates since they are after the COVID-19 sell-off, and have priced in the potential ad slowdown spending caused by the virus. The additional 10% reduction should be prudent enough.

Source: Koyfin.com, Author

Between 2023 and 2025, I have assigned an EPS CAGR of 12%. Again, I view this as a prudent estimate. Facebook's current 3-year EPS CAGR is 22.8%, and it includes last year's FTC settlement that significantly reduced net earnings by around $5B. A massive slowdown that almost halves the current, already deflated EPS CAGR sounds prudent to me.

The stock is currently trading at around 29X earnings. Let's think of two potential scenarios. In the first one, the company's valuation multiple is contracted. Considering that Facebook has always had a below market average valuation attached, let's suppose that the trend towards a pessimistic valuation continues, which would lead to a P/E of around 25. On the other hand, suppose that the valuation remains at around 30X earnings.

As you can see, both scenarios point towards market-beating returns, with a CAGR of 16.7% and 21.1%, respectively.

Source: Author

Remember that in order to be prudent, we lowered the estimated EPS by 10% in the medium term. At the same time, no matter how much one tried to stretch the boycott losses, they can hardly hit single digits of Facebook's total revenues. Regardless, Facebook could always buy back its own shares on the cheap even if the market does not.

Conclusion

Facebook has had consistent negative media coverage over the past few years. Shares have fallen off a cliff more than once, and every single time they have rebounded towards new all-time highs. In my view, the current ad boycott is only a temporary situation. The market overreacted, which has allowed for a profitable opportunity.

The company will always carry its usual risks. However, management has built a fortress around any potential new fines as well as for potential acquisitions. With $60B in cash, the company could easily pay off any outstanding obligation that may arise, or purchase other companies for future growth and synergies. Few firms can display a world-class balance sheet with a war chest of cash and zero long-term debt. These qualities are an additional layer of safety that highlights Facebook as an excellent investment. In my view, the recent share price drop has opened an opportunity for juicy returns that investors should not ignore.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.