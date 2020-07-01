Lowering Draw-Downs In The Nasdaq 100 With The Put/Call Ratio

The Nasdaq 100 lost over 80% from 2000-2003, over 50% in 2008 and 30% at the beginning of this year.

Many traders look too much for optimizing their profits and forget to protect themselves against huge draw-downs.

The upward momentum of the Nasdaq 100 index can create enormous returns, but the downside risk is substantial.

What is the Put/Call ratio?

While most options traders are familiar with the leverage and flexibility options offer, not everyone is aware of their value as a predictive tool. Yet one of the most reliable indicators of future market direction is a contrarian sentiment measure known as the put/call options volume ratio.

Before we investigate this topic with quantitative backtests, let's first quickly repeat what the P/C ratio is:

The P/C ratio is the number of put options divided by the number of call options on the S&P 500 stocks as reported daily by the Chicago Board Options Exchange. In the above example, if there are 80 put options traded and 100 call options, your P/C ratio is 0.8

By tracking the daily volume of puts and calls in the U.S. stock market, you can gauge the feelings of traders. While a volume of too many put traders usually signals that a market bottom is nearby, too many call traders typically indicate a market top is in the making. (Just to clarify for the beginners: for every option seller, there is a buyer - this is the same for call and put options. The point to measure with the P/C ratio are the traded volumes of both).

This can best be shown with a graph of the S&P 500 with the P/C ratio:

S&P 500 index with Equity Put/Call ratio. Chart from IndexIndicators.com

You can see that extremes in the P/C ratio correspond with extremes in the S&P 500 index. When the P/C reaches a high, this is usually when the stock market trades near its bottom, like at the end of 2018 and during the Corona crash in March 2020. On the other hand, when the P/C ratio is very low, which indicates bullish sentiment because only a few puts are traded, this often correlates with market tops.

Important to mention is that there are two types of P/C ratios: The Equity P/C Ratio based on the options traded on individual stocks and the Index P/C Ratio based on the Index options. The backtests in this article are based on Index P/C ratios only.

To find out if the P/C ratio does have predictive power for the stock market or not, let's build a trading system with it and apply it to the Nasdaq 100.

Trading System Logic

As you can see from the above image the Put/Call ratio oscillates around a mean value.

Nasdaq 100 index and P/C ratio. You buy the Nasdaq 100 when the P/C ratio moves more than 15% above its mean (SMA200) and exit when it moves more than 15% below it. Chart created with AmiBroker.

A trading system can be built by measuring the distance of the daily P/C ratio from this mean, which can be a simple 200-day moving average (SMA200) for example.

You buy the Nasdaq 100 index if the Index P/C ratio moves a certain percentage (e.g. 15%) above the mean (SMA 200), indicating increasing pessimism of market participants because more puts are traded.

You exit the trade if the Index P/C ratio moves the same percentage (15%) below this mean (SMA200), indicating increasing optimism.

Because the P/C data is published by the CBOE every trading day, you can open and close your positions relaxed at the opening of the following day.

With these simple trading rules the strategy has only one parameter to optimize, the distance of the P/C ratio from the mean - let's call it the “Buy-Level.”

Backtests

For our backtests we use the trading software AmiBroker on historical data from the Chicago Board of Options Exchange (cboe.com) from 2006 until June 2020. For every trade, slippage and commissions of $10 are subtracted.

The following table shows the results as a function of the only parameter of the trading system, which you find in the very right column. A “Buy Level” of 1.15 means that you buy the Nasdaq 100 index whenever the Put/Call level is 15% above its mean (SMA200) and you exit your position when it is 15% below its mean.

Optimization of the only system parameter "Buy Level," right column. Table created with AmiBroker.

You see that the trading system is stable on a wide range of parameters. You typically get around 15% compound annual return (CAR) with maximum draw-downs (MDD) around 25%. Please note that the system has a typical exposure around or even below 50%. This means that you are only about half of your time in the market and can invest your money somewhere else in the rest of the time.

In the following pictures, you find two plots of the values from this table. First, you see the compound annual return as a function of the buy level.

Chart created with AmiBroker

This graph shows that the trading system generates double-digit returns for all parameters below 1.74 (this means the P/C ratio would be 74% above its 200-day moving average). The best parameters are in the area between 1.05 and 1.25 (5%-25% above and below the mean to enter and exit). Second, let's have a look at the maximum draw-downs. The following graph shows that for all buy levels below 1.32 (which means less than 32% from the mean), this system produces a maximum drawdown of less than 23%.

Chart created with AmiBroker

The following table and graphs show the result of the trading system for a buy level of 1.15 (entry and exit level 15% away from its mean).

Table created with AmiBroker

You can see that the P/C ratio trading system beats the Nasdaq buy and hold strategy concerning yearly return (14.9% vs. 13.4%) and Maximum Drawdown (23% vs 54%). This long-only strategy produces much lower draw-downs than the Nasdaq 100 index because it stays more than half of the time out of the market (exposure 48%). During the huge market decline within the Corona crises, the system exited right before the start of the crash because at that time there had been too much optimism in the market, indicated by a low put/call ratio (see picture above).

The equity curves of the Put/Call system are shown in the following graphs:

Equity Curve of all trades, capital reinvested 2006-2020. Chart created with AmiBroker

Underwater Equity Curve showing equity draw-downs, 2006-2020. Chart created with AmiBroker

Logarithmic Equity Curve of all trades, 2006-2020. Chart created with AmiBroker

The following table shows that the system was profitable every single year, also in the difficult years of 2008 and 2020 when major crises occurred. This year the trading system has already gained over 30% so far.

Current Situation

On June 9th, the index put/call ratio generated a buy signal by climbing over the entry level of 15%. Since then, this sentiment indicator has never reached enough optimism to exit this trade. Therefore, at the moment, you are still long in the Nasdaq 100 index.

Current situation: The Put/Call ratio moved above the 15% buy level on June 9th. The entry was executed on the next trading day on the open.

Conclusion

The presented strategy is especially useful for the timing of volatile markets like the Nasdaq 100. This simple sentiment trading system forces you to enter the market when many traders are fearful (high P/C ratio, like at the moment) and to exit when the majority becomes too greedy (low P/C ratio).

The system helps to keep profits like the index itself or a bit better and helps to avoid bigger draw-downs which it has proven especially in the huge market declines in 2008 and 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: SIMULATED PERFORMANCE RESULTS HAVE CERTAIN LIMITATIONS. UNLIKE AN ACTUAL PERFORMANCE RECORD, SIMULATED RESULTS DO NOT REPRESENT ACTUAL TRADING. NO REPRESENTATION IS BEING MADE THAT ANY ACCOUNT WILL OR IS LIKELY TO ACHIEVE PROFIT OR LOSSES SIMILAR TO THOSE SHOWN.



There are frequently sharp differences between backtested and model performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. Trading and investing carries a HIGH LEVEL OF RISK, you could lose some or all of your investment. Trading futures, options or stocks may not be suitable for all traders. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. We accept no liability for any losses or damages you may incur—this means that you alone are responsible for your actions in any trading or investing activities.