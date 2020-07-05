Cannabis Investors Should Be Looking For Good Stewards Of Capital (Podcast Transcript)

How do you know which cannabis stocks to buy? Nicholas Gastevich, one of SA's best commenters and an experienced cannabis investor with his family firm, helps guide us.

Rena Sherbill: I'm your host, Rena Sherbill.

Hi again, everybody. Welcome back to the show. Happy July. Crazy that we are smack dab in the middle of the summer, although given that time means less than it used to - at least the days and the months and the names of them mean less than they used to - maybe not so crazy.

But to get to the topic at hand. Really great to have our guest on today, who is Nicholas Gastevich, a fellow Chicagoan and he talks to us today about investing in cannabis stocks. I know, I know, it's the name of the podcast. But this episode in particular, if you are a cannabis investor, if you're looking to see what cannabis stocks you want to have in your portfolio, this is the episode for you.

So Nicholas, a fellow Chicagoan, as I mentioned, has an economics degree from Northwestern University, about 20 minutes south from where I grew up, and he co-owns and manages a family office in downtown Chicago. They were historically concentrated in private equity and real estate. In 2014 they made their first investment. I'm going to let him tell the story, but they made their first investment into Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF). They have a bunch of holdings as of now in the cannabis sector.

Nicholas really goes into a lot of great, very informed and insightful detail about those holdings. As I mention in the show, I discovered Nicholas, he's a commenter, hopefully soon he'll be a writer at Seeking Alpha. Always had great things to say, very insightful and informed on the site, always a lot of comments on our cannabis content.

And I reached out to him and then realized that he was investing actively with his family firm into the cannabis space. And as we talked further, he just has a lot of great things to say, a lot of great insights for investors to take away with them, why he's concentrated in names like Cresco (OTCQX:CRLBF) and Green Thumb Industries. Obviously, he's based in Illinois, so focused on Illinois and we get into the Illinois space, and things like the Social Equity Program, which seemed very exciting and promising. And Nicholas goes on to say what's been holding that up, what's been holding the progress there up.

And then also his top four picks in the industry. He thinks there's about three or four topics to have in the industry. We go into that. He talks about the recent Canopy (NYSE:CGC)/Acreage (OTCQX:ACRGF) deal. He used to be a holder of Acreage, he talks about the lessen he learned there. Also a lesson he learned with iAnthus (OTCQX:ITHUF).

We get into -- he's the most bullish he's ever been on Canada, which isn't to say very bullish. But we get into that. We talk about adjusted EBITDA as a metric that's been touted as, maybe the metric to use when, when investing in cannabis companies. We get into what he thinks about that. And a lot more, a really great -- one of our most actionable episodes, I think we've had; really great for investors to listen to everything Nicolas has to say. He has a lot of great advice out there.

And speaking of great advice, and in talking to Nicolas about the social equity component of the Illinois legalization, a lot of holdups -- a lot of the holdup has to do with COVID and in terms of -- Nicholas talks a lot about being informed and how to be best informed as an investor. And I think during this time, it would be remiss if we weren't open and honest about the fact that life is changing and paradigms are changing. And I've talked a lot about not just on these episodes, but also on my social media channels about the progress that needs to be made in the cannabis sector, in particular, given all the injustice that has been done in the sector to quote-unquote, cannabis offenders. We've talked about it a lot before, we talk about it today in terms of Illinois specifically.

But in terms of COVID, just be as important as it is to be informed as an investor in terms of what companies you're putting into your portfolio, what's happening now in the world, I think it's really salient for us as citizens of this world to stay vigilant. So as always, great to have you listening today and I hope you really enjoy the episode.

Nicholas, welcome to The Cannabis Investing Podcast. Really great to have you on. Thanks for joining us.

Nicholas Gastevich: Thanks Rena. Like I said, I remember discovering your podcast pretty soon after it started. So it's quickly fallen into my favorites list long working or driving. So it's an honor to be here now. Thanks for having me on.

RS: Well, thank you very much. That's a perfect opener for a guest to say I think. Well, I'll say that I discovered Nicolas from Seeking Alpha. He does some writing, mostly commenting thus far, but really insightful comments. And I reached out to him and it turns out that he has further exposure to the cannabis industry. So you want to tell listeners kind of where you're at in the cannabis ecosystem, the cannabis space?

NG: Yeah, sure. It's a good question and a bit of a long answer, I'm sure like most people have here. So I currently co-own and manage a family investment office from here in Chicago, along with my siblings and our mom. Our business originally began as a real estate development company that my dad founded several decades ago. And now it's evolved more into a diversified investment strategy, with concentrations primarily in real estate and private equity.

My dad unfortunately passed away from a long fight with brain cancer, as I was finishing up my economics degree from Northwestern University. Oh, yeah, thank you. So since then we've been united as a family and carrying on in his name and running the business.

So for cannabis specifically, like you said, located here in Chicago, and looking back to 2013, which seems like a long time ago at this point, former Governor of Illinois, Pat Quinn signed into law, the Illinois Medical Cannabis Pilot Program. And this was essentially the first highly regulated, limited license medical cannabis market that ever existed in the U.S. And specifically utilized scored applications, which is in sharp contrast to the very loose quasi-legal medical programs that existed out on the West Coast and in states like Michigan.

So at that time, there was a wave of applications sent out for the original 21 cultivation and 55 retail licenses, that would go on to serve the entire Illinois Medical program. So at this time, there was -- it was still federally illegal like it was today. The state required our fingerprints in order to invest at all. There was no public cannabis markets that ever existed. So like, we didn't really have an idea of where this industry would go or even where our exit opportunity would exist. But we definitely appreciated the business model and the potential unit economics that came with selling cannabis in a limited license market.

So we had spoken with a few different groups who were applying for these initial licenses. And to be honest, we passed on the good majority of them just due to like poor dealer structures or very poor management teams from our viewpoint. And then in a very fortunate situation for us we had a former lawyer who we had worked with. Her name is Dina Rollman. And she said she was leaving her very high profile job to join a company called the Green Thumb Industries, which I'm sure a lot of people know now. Yeah, and she still works today as the VP of Government and Regulatory Affairs for them. She's also the Founder of a group called Women in Cannabis, which is a great organization here in Illinois that promotes female leadership in the cannabis industry.

Yeah, she's a great person. So she invited us to meet the former CEO at the time, which was Pete Kadens and the current CEO, Ben Kovler. So we obviously didn't have experience in cannabis at that point. But we had looked at quite a few private equity deals in other sectors. And one of the key things we always looked at were having management teams that were competent, well organized, and I would say like most importantly, that they were good stewards of capital, and would treat investors money like their own.

So after meeting Ben and Pete and kind of seeing the difference between them and some of the other operators we had looked at, there's a very clear difference in the level of sophistication and business model that they were approaching. So we ended up investing in the very first Series A for Green Thumb Industries. And then they went on to win a retail license and then ended up winning three of those initial 21 cultivation licenses here in Illinois. So then in the years to come, several U.S. states kind of followed this Illinois model of applications for limited licenses, and companies like GTI would pursue those licenses, and we began to see the formation of these multi state operators that we see today.

So I guess fast forward, I guess it's seven years now, seems like a long time. But our family office has made roughly like 12 to 15 investments on the private side of the U.S. cannabis space, the biggest of which was Green Thumb Industries where we invested in, I think, five different great private raises of theirs. We also invest in companies like Cresco Labs, Acreage Holdings. We participated in a debt deal for iAnthus. And then more recently have transitioned into a few different verticals. One, a company called Leaf Trade, which is a tech platform, a few brand plays, and then most recently, a company called Ascend Wellness, who's one of these kind of considered 2.0 multi-state operators, which are a bit more narrow focused in high margin markets.

So now just with the success, a lot of those investments, a lot of those investments then going public, we maintain a diversified portfolio of cannabis investments alongside our traditional focus in real estate and private equity.

RS: So in that cannabis focused portfolio, you're talking about something like 12 holdings, or is it more than that?

NG: It's probably roughly around that, a few of them are still private companies, so obviously no public markets still there. But the main public holdings that we have are names like GTI and Cresco, where we were early investors, and then obviously had our private shares taken public. And now it's more maintenance of those shares, and with those shares and any, if we do trim a little we've been slowly moving into new names on the public markets.

RS: So Green Thumb Industries, I mean, it's a good investment, like I feel like as you probably know, as a listener to the podcast, something I try and emphasize, and I think a lot of our guests emphasize a lot is what it takes to become a profitable company, and especially in the MSO space kind of seeing how many deals are announced and exciting headlines get thrown out there but is the capital actually there, are the financials actually in order, and exactly how you're describing all these cannabis companies that came to your family office to try and pitch themselves, and most of them they don't hold up under a microscope.

I would say a lot of people say about Green Thumb that they do, that they are on a strong path to profitability. And both of them meaning them and Cresco, I think are super well-positioned in Illinois. Are there other things that stand out to you about both of those companies that you feel like is a reason to be bullish on them.

NG: Yeah, no, I think you make a great point and it even goes back to -- it's interesting with GTI like I said earlier, one of the first things we noticed, and this was back in 2013-2014, was at the time, they were big investors with their own money in the company themselves. And as a result, they really have treated, shareholders capital like their own. And they clearly, compared to other companies like Acreage or Harvest (OTCQX:HRVSF) or MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF), they never overextended themselves in terms of wanting to go after every market possible or chasing kind of like the licensing aggregation model that was so prevalent in more 2018-2019, without a real consideration for profitability, like you mentioned.

So I think GTI and Cresco have both done it really well by -- really for every, major build out or major market that they target, there is a capital plan in place that makes sense in both, in upside or downside scenario for that specific market. And a great example with GTI, early on, they actually won, when they applied for those first licenses in Illinois, they won three of the 21 cultivation licenses. And at the time, they actually decided to give back one of those, because they thought the market wasn't big enough at the time for them to be operating three separate facilities.

So it's just they've had that kind of notion within their company from the very beginning that, let's not overextend ourselves. Let's really apply all of our investment dollars to the highest ROI opportunities as opposed to just chasing licenses in every market possible, which I think we saw companies, like I mentioned earlier, like Acreage, Harvest MedMen, these companies got punished harshly for really just overextending themselves and getting what appeared to be a little bit too greedy, playing with shareholders money.

RS: Yeah, I would definitely agree. I mean, we see today kind of the -- some of the fallout of that with the Acreage announcement. The CEO is out, the deal that they just -- what do you think -- first of all, are they still a holding in your portfolio? And yeah, what do you think about the deal that was announced with Canopy today?

NG: Yeah, so I would say Acreage has definitely been a learning experience for us. Looking back there was obviously a lot of hype around the company. And I mean, to their credit, a lot of the reason why there was this, notion that all these MSOs should be chasing as many licenses as possible is because a lot of the underwriting banks up in Canada like Canaccord and GMP they were the main funders behind all these companies going public. And there was no companies that had actual financial metrics really to go off of, several of them just valued companies based on licenses themselves.

And Acreage, to their credit, was a license aggregator. They went out and bought licenses in all the big markets. So on the surface it appeared like a sound operation. So initially like we were pretty happy with the investment, with the operators, with the board they have, like, it really seemed like they would have the political will and political connections to make the inroads into a lot of these state markets.

But then over time, as the company went public, you just are reviewing their financials quarter after quarter, and the biggest thing, which is what I kind of mentioned earlier is that it became very apparent that they were not good stewards of shareholder capital. They could not scale properly into markets. They didn't invest into the highest ROI states. One thing I particularly didn't like is they paid out excessively in share based compensation, like last year, I think the 2019 calendar year they paid out more in share-based compensation than the entire company took in, in revenue.

So I mean just, that's a drag on cash. That's a dilution to shareholders. That's not a winning model in my mind. So we exited our Acreage Holdings investment a little while ago now. And it's only dropped further, so we are happy to be gone with it.

RS: Yeah, always, always good to get off a sinking ship even if it's on its way down already. So important to jump.

NG: Yeah. Oh, in the -- I know you mentioned the deal this morning, which I was reviewing. It's very convoluted. It has a lot of moving parts. I think Canopy is making the right moves since Klein has taken over and they seem to be trying to pass on that more focused cash efficient model to Acreage, who's obviously struggling. So I think getting rid of getting rid of Kevin Murphy, I think is a good move. I think he's a good salesman. He's a good talker, but I think it's quite clear he didn't know operationally how to run a company properly.

So I imagine they'll replace him with someone Constellation (NYSE:STZ)-related or Canopy-related. But obviously, like with the deal itself, the exchange ratio got turned to a lower ratio for Acreage, which does make sense in the current context, given the rather poor performance of the company. And they did -- they were able to loan $100 million to Acreage's hemp operations, which I guess helps a little, although, it'd be a lot more useful for that $100 million to go to THC operations, but that's currently not a legal function in the U.S.

RS: I mean, speaking of executive changes, also Cresco got a new CFO, I think was it yesterday? It's hard to keep up with the days these days, but do you think that was an issue of kind of looking at how many deals they've been doing recently? Is that kind of a message from them, hey, let's scale it back a little bit, or what do you think that's about?

NG: Yeah, I actually knew the -- who got -- the CFO who got replaced, Ken Amann. He was actually the first person I ever talked to you at the Cresco business. So it's like kind of bittersweet to see him go. He was always quite nice. But I think with a lot of these companies that have had success, I think, people somewhat overblow management changes in this industry a little bit just because I think a lot of these companies, knowing GTI and Cresco from experience they started as single state operators with fairly small businesses. And the good ones have obviously evolved into national corporations.

And I think the requirements from a CFO, there's quite a bit of difference between Cresco early on, getting started and Cresco today, which is a national business and probably requires a higher level of sophistication when it comes to like what they need from their CFO. I don't know, I do agree they've had a few mergers and acquisitions that have changed for whatever reason. They cancelled a Florida acquisition. They cancelled a Nevada acquisition. And now they're trying to integrate the Origin House acquisition. So there are a lot of moving parts. So I'm sure bringing in this new CFO is there to help that process.

RS: And did you say that you had some affiliation with iAnthus' debt which is -- which sounds troublesome?

NG: Yes. So this was an interesting investment. Luckily, it did not involve any equity. So we're not holding any shares today. But we -- back and this was back in 2018, GTI was actually considering buying out iAnthus, in order -- I don't if it's publicly known, but was considering buying out iAnthus and had stepped in to loan them money, and asked all of their -- GTI asked all of their current shareholders if they wanted to participate in this loan to iAnthus.

So the deal itself ended up being, I think was close to $25 million total of which GTI themselves loaned about 6 -- I think $6 million to $7 million on it. And it paid 15% interest and then it paid warrants at $1.99 U.S. that were exercisable for up to a three year period. So that loan ended up getting paid off. I think was a very short deal that ended up getting paid off in full about five months later because Gotham Green Partners stepped in and loaned iAnthus, I think close to $50 million. So was a great deal for us. We got 15% interest and all of our money back very quickly. And then we had warrants at $1.99 U.S. that were exercisable up until 2021.

Unfortunately with iAnthus' recent performance and everything that happened with Hadley Ford, $1.99 warrants have no value anymore. And we were never -- luckily we were never in the money on those. So we're probably just, from the looks of it, just going to let those expire. But I mean happy for the experience, happy for the interest and happy to not have equity in that company, because they went south quickly.

RS: Yeah, right. It sounds like you've got some lessons learned, but not too badly learned, which is always nice.

NG: Absolutely. And there's -- this industry is ever evolving. I think if you asked me even like a year ago, I might have recommended a more diversified approach of investing in MSOs, whereas today, I feel like just because it was hard to differentiate all these companies even a year or two ago, just because revenues were just starting to come online, financials were just starting to tell certain things about the company. Whereas nowadays, I think there's very clearly a top three or four in the US which I personally think are GTI, Cresco, Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) and Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), and then a host of others who are struggling in their own ways.

RS: Yeah, I think those are some good picks. Two of them I speak about -- well, Trulieve, I speak about a lot and Curaleaf is also in our model cannabis portfolio, but GTI is a name that almost everybody says in terms of a good pick to have in their portfolio? I think Cresco right behind them. Would you say the kind of -- the shared characteristics there are responsible stewards of capital?

NG: Yeah, if I'm going to have like a theme of my investing philosophy, it's definitely being a good steward of capital. And it's readily apparent when you really dig deep into these financials. And the key thing I look at is just, how is revenue growth evolving quarter-over-quarter, how is their margin profile evolving quarter-over-quarter and how does that balance against the company's expenditures?

When I'm looking at that expenditure side, I'm mainly looking for two major things is, number one, do they have excessive overhead, just in terms of like corporate overhead or operational overhead that suggests something about the company that isn't efficient. And then number two, are they applying their investment dollars into opportunities with a higher rate of return? And I think those four companies I mentioned really excel at -- Trulieve is a great example like they resisted all calls to become this huge multi-state operator and instead have quarter-after-quarter really doubled down on the Florida market, have re-invested into their operations there.

Now they have over 1.6 million square feet of canopy space which is, several multiples higher than the nearest competition. In that model they saw Florida as a higher ROI opportunity and they stuck to it. Similarly GTI and Cresco have seen, particularly Illinois and Pennsylvania as high ROI opportunities and have really just doubled down on their investments there as the best opportunity to benefit shareholder capital. And I think you can see, this in sharp contrast to certain LPs like Canopy or a company like Acreage, where revenue growth and gross margins and EBITDA margins are all over the place, up and down quarter-to-quarter, limited growth, not seeing that upward trajectory like you want to see.

And then alongside that, you see both Canopy and Acreage, putting investment dollars into segments of the sector that clearly aren't going to return money in an efficient manner. And this is, obviously visible on the fact that Canopy has now closed, quite a few greenhouses, has laid off a third of their workforce almost, has shut down operations, in a lot of their international opportunities. So I think that they basically admitted at that point that hey, like we invested in dollars into ventures that were not going to be a good return on shareholder capital. And I think companies like GTI, Trulieve, Curaleaf have really avoided that and have stuck to their core competency of investing in markets where they can achieve scale and achieve high margins, high profitability.

RS: Speaking a little bit about the Illinois market, because you have such a good understanding of it, but also, at the beginning, I was hearing a lot of great things about kind of the social equity component of Illinois going legal. And then you kind of are hearing less and less stellar things about that, in terms of how many licenses are granted to non big business cannabis players. What's your feeling, I guess, of that component of the Illinois market?

NG: Yeah, that's a great question. I think Illinois had the right intentions going in and I think the general structure of this adult use bill, they definitely deserve credit for forming a bill that in theory in should have a beneficial effect in providing social equity applicants access to the industry.

So just a little background on the exact licensing structure the original 21 cultivation licenses and 55 medical licenses here, that came from the medical program were essentially grandfathered in to the adult use program. And each of those medical/retail license holders were allowed to open up one new adult use only store. And the holders of these licenses, like you mentioned are the big corporations, GTI, Cresco, Grass Roots, who's about to be acquired by Curaleaf. Verano actually has the leading market share in the state currently by a large margin.

So those companies have -- definitely have the current control of the market. What is supposed to happen is there is going to be 75 five additional retail licenses 40 craft grow and 40 processing license that were supposed to be issued in May of this year but unfortunately got delayed under the Coronavirus situation. And a key aspect of these licenses, of these new licenses was that there was a social equity scoring component of the actual application. I think it was close to like a quarter of your entire score is based on you meeting the social equity requirements.

And you can meet that requirement in a few different ways. You can have an ownership that is at least 50% or more having come from a disproportionately impacted area here in Illinois, which the state designated, based on income levels and just past things that have occurred in the states relating to cannabis-related offenses. So that -- the process that they created to award these licenses was good in theory. Unfortunately the -- it's taking a while for them to issue it. And they just -- I think they just announced that they're delaying it a month further.

So I think there's still hope, because like the key idea is that this isn't an overcrowded market already. So if these craft growers and social equity license can come online, they'll have a real opportunity to actually gain market share, because there are so few licenses in general. But the big caveat there is that what determines your success in this market, I think comes a lot down to just capital and operational excellence. So we're going to have all of these licenses come online. And they're going to be competing with some of the largest corporations in the entire US.

And I'm sure some will succeed, but like this is by no means an easy business. They won't be vertically integrated, like some of the current license holders are. So it'll certainly be a challenge for all of these licenses to actually become, operational and profitable whenever the state does decide to actually award them.

RS: So do you feel like COVID is just coming at a terrible time for this? And it's super unfortunate, or do you think there could be something more done to kind of like help this be a more streamlined/setup for successful process?

NG: Yeah, I think it's a little bit of both. COVID definitely heard I just... if these were awarded in May, like they were originally planned to, I think there would be a little less pushback currently against these big corporations. But obviously the delay just further allows these big companies to ingrain themselves in the market to take more market share and really to like set themselves up for success.

But to the Illinois legislators' credit like they did create a licensing landscape that would at least allow social equity applicants a chance to succeed. They also take and are taking currently a fee from all current cultivation license holders, that will go into a general fund that social equity applicants can use to get operational. So that's the state -- to the state's credit, they did take measures to try to create an environment where these licenses can succeed. Whether that happens in reality, I think is still a question that remains to be seen.

RS: Right. I mean, we're seeing it like in the States. I mean, I know that was a big hurdle to New Jersey passing was them not being able to figure out the social equity component. But I think like we're seeing it's important to have all of those things figured out, because when push comes to shove and things get delayed, especially as we're seeing now in a world where anything can happen, yeah it's kind of important to get all that figured out but it's definitely a thorny thing as we look across the states and realize like how many different moving parts there are to legalizing cannabis. It's pretty wild?

NG: Yeah. And there's -- and I do see arguments like, you could go a Washington or Oregon approach where you just lower the barriers to entry for everyone, make licensing very cheap, very easy to do. But in that situation like there's so much competition, I don't know if social equity, licenses could even survive. So it's a -- there's I think there's pluses and minuses, like you said to all these different -- and it's kind of like a nice aspect of the U.S., state system is that like you get to kind of test out different market styles in every single state. And Illinois is definitely taking a different, more nuanced approach to trying to actively incorporate social equity licensees into the market more than other states have. Now it's just remains to see whether like the execution is there.

RS: How much do you think -- speaking of COVID the fact that cannabis was deemed essential, how much do you think that affects kind of investors or kind of the general population's understanding of cannabis? Do you think that that furthers the kind of bullish take on the cannabis industry.

NG: Definitely. And I mean, it's we just got -- it's such a formal recognition from state governments across the country that like, hey, this is an important part of our economy. This is a medical need or a recreational need that our population actually needs on a regular basis. And I think that since we've even gotten under all these quarantine measures, we've seen states, like Illinois or Florida, where sales have continued to go up like they were before.

So I think, cannabis is clearly here to stay at this point. And I think it makes it just that much harder for even a Trump government to push back against what is now like a very important industry across the country.

RS: And what's your vision? Like as first of all, do you see? I mean, you don't have to voice an opinion on it, but because I know it's a bit of a crystal ball type of question, and who really knows, but do you have an opinion on whether it goes state by state? And if it's that kind of process or it gets descheduled on the federal level?

NG: I feel like that's the million dollar question. I personally see it and from what I've heard is just from the general, U.S. structure and how most governing occurs, I think it'll continue by a state by state model, even if there is some sort of federal legislation or guidelines that are put in place, mainly just because so many of these state markets are already in operation, and the idea that they're going to have to like change or amend themselves to like some federal landscape or federal rules, I see a lot of pushback, from local constituents and just from local governors or senators who are actually making these laws.

So I think there's a good chance in the next. If there's a Biden administration, I think there's a good chance that we see some sort of federal change, not necessarily full legalization, but whether it be SAFE Act, or more like formal recognition by the federal government that they're not going deem this federally illegal anymore. But I think even looking out 10 years, at states like Alabama and Tennessee are never going want to be Colorado or California. And there's such inherent differences in each state market. I feel like a state by state model better addresses the needs of all these individual constituencies.

RS: Do you think that -- I mean, I imagine you think it -- I imagine it does in some way. But tell me if you disagree. But do you think that favors the MSO model in terms of -- obviously another thing that nobody knows is who's going to be at the top of this cannabis pyramid? Or who are going to be the few players at the top of this pyramid? And is it going to come from inside the industry? Is it going to come from outside the industry? Is it somebody that's already peripherally in there, through a different holding? But it does seem to me that if it is a state by state approach, and I kind of agree with your reasoning about why that would be the case, do you see the MSOs as having kind of already an entrenched position, and therefore kind of a leg up on anybody else coming into the U.S. market?

NG: Yeah, definitely. I think even the Canopy/Acreage deal that we have been discussing is a pretty good example of that. The fact that Canopy obviously has Constellation's support, and Constellation approved of this Acreage deal, and I think that kind of gives you a sense of when some sort of federal legalization does occur, and a lot of these big corporations like Constellation can finally enter the U.S. cannabis space. I think they're going to be looking to pair with the high quality MSOs.

I do think there's always the challenge of how -- I think the big question mark, one of the big question marks is how interstate trade will evolve. Like, does that because there are certain interstate commerce laws that basically like prevent a state from choosing like what they trade between states. But I don't know exactly -- I don't think anyone knows exactly what the interstate model is going to look like even a couple years from now.

So that could definitely like change how these companies are set up. I think MSOs even under a full interstate trade model will still be successful. I think they'll likely close down a lot of their poor or like less efficient facilities and likely concentrate like their growth out west. But I do see them as being like the most well-capitalized, the most well prepared for when the time comes. And I definitely see big corporations, big pharma, big alcohol be the primary drivers for the future, like I definitely think they're going to look to pair with the GTIs, the Trulieves, the Curaleafs of the world.

RS: Right. Are you already kind of like planning for that in some way?

NG: Yeah, I mean, what's funny is when I talked to Ben Kovler literally, seven years ago and asked him like, hey, what's your long term vision for this company? I think this was very early on. He's like, we'll be looking to expand into a multi-state company, hopefully drive revenues up to, close to a billion. And then potentially sell out to a big corporation for $5 billion. So that was his vision seven years ago now, and I think it's still stands today is building a good foundation, a good company with sound financials and operations that don't like need the rescue of a big alcohol or big pharma to come in, but so -- very attractively to get that money, if necessary.

So yeah, I mean, we've been -- I'm investing in these companies just being on their own for now, but obviously the ultimate upside is looking for them to get bought out at a premium.

RS: And do you look at the Canadian markets at all? Are you -- is there is there any bullishness there?

NG: Yeah, I mean, I would say luckily Canada was never -- just because I'm located here in Chicago, was never my expertise. So I ended up not ever investing in any substantive way in Canada, which, has proved somewhat beneficial since the start of their legalization. I would say I think I'm like more bullish than ever on the Canadian market than I have been in the past, mainly just for two primary reasons like one the valuations on the LPs have come down dramatically. I think some are still too high. But for the most part, the valuations are at least respectable in terms of the growth profile.

And then number two we're finally -- and I think this is the most important thing, we're finally seeing retail open up in their primary provinces, mostly Ontario. But Ontario is larger than the State of Illinois. And for the longest time they had 25 stores. So I think for the longest time the Canadian government and the provincial governments really got in the way of the LP's success. I also like one of the reasons I like the LPs more now is because they've kind of turned away from this, hey, let's get into every country possible approach.

So similar to, I think, MSOs, kind of having a realization that like, hey, we can't get into every state market possible. A lot of the LPs, mainly Canopy, Aurora have realized, hey, like we can't chase every single international market opportunity out there because for the most part, they're very small. They're very slow growing. So I think companies that have in -- of the Canadian companies that I do like, I kind of like the ones with more narrow approaches, who have kept expenditures somewhat to a minimum, so I think like Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) and OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) kind of deserve some credit there for not overextending themselves too much. And they've -- those are some of the few companies with positive adjusted EBITDA up in Canada. And I think it happened for a reason.

RS: Yeah. What's your -- speaking of adjusted EBIT, that's kind of like the quality that a lot of investors talk about as being specific to looking at cannabis companies. James Baker, I don't know if you saw it, just put out an article this morning on Seeking Alpha about it. What's your thoughts of that being kind of like the defining quality that investors look at?

NG: Yeah, I think it's not a particularly useful statistic in in cannabis just because, obviously, you're removing the interest and tax portions, are extremely high. So I think adjusted EBITDA like, every other metric is helpful. And I think you can look at it on a quarter-to-quarter basis, which is helpful, to see if a company is going in the right trajectory. But in terms of relating, like adjusted EBITDA to like actual profitability, like those are definitely not the same thing.

Which is why I think it's like very important to look beyond just that first page of these financial statements or just the press release. And I personally always look at the operational cash flow statements, and they invest in cash flow statements.

Just because you can have a company, post a positive adjusted EBITDA, it seems good on the surface, and then you look at their cash flow statement and operationally that they lost tens of millions of dollars on the quarter. So I think there's no one statistic that I would say like, hey, this is the most important. I think you really should be looking at top line, everything from the top line, growth of revenue, down the entire statement, margin growth, EBITDA, growth, operational cash flow, investing cash flow. You really need to be monitoring all those metrics on a quarter-to-quarter basis in order to really deem how is this company doing? Because an individual statistic like adjusted EBITDA can be misleading at times.

RS: Yeah, I think really good advice. You're dropping pearls of wisdom. I hope these listeners are picking them up. The due diligence is something we also, talk about a lot, how important it is. And there's so many exciting headlines to follow that are kind of just like hollow and empty. And it takes real discipline, I think to see through that and to keep fighting for the real data. How many how many companies are you looking at in terms of the cannabis world, like at a given time, not necessarily your holdings, but how many do you look at?

NG: I think I would say, I try not to overextend myself just because there is a lot of moving parts, a lot of press releases. So I try to keep it to probably, the 25 to 30 largest companies just in terms of market cap or revenue on both the U.S. and Canadian side, just because -- I haven't talked about other companies as much, but I do think there are opportunities with some of these smaller operators who have more sound business profiles.

And this kind of goes to one of the newer investments we made, which is a company called Ascend Wellness. And I would call Ascend one of these 2.0 MSOs. And a lot of themselves refer to themselves as 2.0. And they're in that like, they weren't around with the GTIs and the Crescos out there when all of these initial licenses were being issued. But instead they've come in a little later and have very specifically targeted individual markets that they think have the highest ROI. And I kind of like that more focused model. It's almost like basically like what Trulieve did.

There was a company called like AYR Strategies (OTCQX:AYRSF) who operates solely -- like they collected, I think they rolled up four or five licenses in just Massachusetts and Nevada. And obviously those markets have been clobbered by Coronavirus. But prior to then they were both adjusted EBIT positive and cash flow positive, which is somewhat unheard of, but it's because they took a very narrowed approach of hey, we're going to do well, in the adult use Massachusetts market and the adult use Nevada market, both of which have high margin profiles, high profitability profiles, if you do it well. And they produce, even though they're a smaller company, they've been producing some fairly attractive numbers.

So Ascend similarly has taken a more focused approach with licenses primarily in Illinois, New Jersey, Michigan, and Massachusetts. And I think that -- so I think it's important to just look beyond just the top biggest companies because I do think there are good opportunities to find smaller companies that are doing what they do well.

RS: Yeah, AYR Strategies we had -- I found out about that company because we had the CEO on the podcast and yeah, their numbers are super impressive and reading into that company as also, I've had some people write in that they discovered it from the podcast and they've made some nice money on it. So yeah, it's a good one to put on the list.

Just listening to you talking, some of my first feedback on the podcast was people were commenting on my Chicago accent. And I hear it and listening to you and I realize how comforting it is to talk to somebody from Chicago.

NG: That's funny, I like don't even -- obviously I don't even notice it, but I do get that a lot.

RS: Yeah, exactly I don't notice it either. I'm always like, what do you mean? You mean the correct way to speak? But then I'm faced with somebody from Chicago and I'm like, oh, that's what you guys were talking about.

NG: I definitely hear it in the A there...

Nicholas, it was really great to talk to not only somebody from Chicago, but somebody that has a lot of insight and great tips for investing in the cannabis space.

NG: Oh, yeah, I mean, I have nothing to really promote for myself or like a self-sustaining business. But I am always -- this is the industry I'm very interested in. I'm always down to talk about it. And I just find it fascinating to follow. So people can find me on Seeking Alpha, like you said. I'd like to start doing some writing there. But yeah, I'm always ready to talk about the industry.

RS: Okay, good. Well, I want to have you on again. This was a really great conversation, I think a really, really salient one for cannabis investors, a lot of a lot of deep truths and great insights. So Nicholas, I really appreciate you taking the time and if I don't see you on Seeking Alpha before then I hope to talk to you soon.

NG: Yeah, no, thanks again, Rena. And yeah, congrats again on putting together what is a great podcast. It's one of my go to listens.