Stimulus Bill Champions: Whether We Can Expect A V-Shaped Recovery

China and Australia have the lowest chances for a solid rebound. The former struggles with multiple localized lockdowns and bargains sterilization terms with the US, the latter waits for China.

Among all viral topics, which are at the top of the global economic agenda, I'd like to focus on a likely post-COVID V-shaped recovery, but from a slightly different perspective. When in March-May 2020 many governments announced their plans to support national economies by adopting massive stimulus packages, I compared some of them and came to potentially interesting conclusions. In my SA article "Rebooting German Economy By Investing In Defence Industry" I explained why Germany - the Europe's economic engine - included green measures into its stimulus program and emphasized its well-designed structure. Now I suggest looking first at Australia, because the debates there around government responses to a post-COVID economic recovery sometimes sound very similar to what we hear in Europe.

Australia's recovery plan: let's wait for China

In a recent PwC report its economists outlined two major scenarios for a post-COVID Australian economy. One of them, named "Fortress Australia", envisages a greater focus on self-transformation, and the other one, named "Enterprise Australia", means a V-shaped recovery in Asian countries, which will drive demand for the Australian raw materials.

Considering the first scenario, there are plenty of thoughts how Australia can benefit from climate-friendly measures to lead the post-COVID recovery. In a recent article published by Bloomberg, you can find a summary of such ideas. In case you need a detailed description of other "green" measures tailored specifically for the Australian economy, you can read a 2019's book "Superpower: Australia's Low-Carbon Opportunity" by Ross Garnaut.

I would say, it's a European-style approach to the future economic path. The only problem with this approach is that in Europe it serves as a longer-term tool to avoid immediate economic overstimulation. In Australia there's nothing similar to the European conditions. Frankly speaking, I don't believe in self-transformation of the Australian energy and manufacturing industries. I can hardly imagine that its domestic energy and raw material producers will voluntarily adopt greener transformational measures. As the European experience proves, a private business needs a tangible government support and a long-term plan to start adoption of greener practices even in times of economic prosperity.

Vice versa, what Australians do now is they continue to see exports as a key to economic recovery. The same PwC report says "the most vulnerable sectors may also be the fastest-growing". It's a clear risk-on thinking, and it's also a clear indication of V-hopes for a global post-COVID economic path. Other documents mirror this thesis, such as a report from the Minerals Council of Australia, published in May 2020. I provide just one quote from this report, proving an overwhelming reliance of the Australian economic policymakers on the demand conditions for Australian exports in China.

"While world economic growth is expected to contract sharply in 2020, China's stimulus policy should support demand for Australia's resources exports".

Immediate Reform Priorities to Accelerate Economic Recovery, the Minerals Council of Australia, 15 May 2020.

Well, indeed, when we talk about importance of Asian countries for the Australian economy, we should mean China, first of all. If you compare the Australian bilateral economic relationships with some other Asian country, say, India, they would have a much lower significance.

Yes, Australia was one of the main beneficiaries from the resources boom in China in recent decades. The same author, who wrote a "Superpower" book, Ross Garnaut, says "the adjustment from the resources boom may be costly and difficult", and I would add, long-term. Australia cannot find new markets for its commodities overnight, as well as it cannot change supply chains and FDI flows from China just like that. The Australian government placed its bet on China a long time ago, and now started to mirror its economic performance.

The subordinate position of Australia became even more evident following its call for investigation into coronavirus origins, when it experienced an obvious economic blackmail from China (China's decision to slap 80% tariffs on Australian barley exports and suspend beef imports from four Australian abattoirs). No other country deserved the same reply, and that's a clear indication of Australia getting hooked by China.

From my point of view, the essence of post-COVID debates around Australia's economic reboot can be summarized in one phrase.

"While Australia has successfully flattened the coronavirus curve, can it flatten the curve of its economic dependence on China too?"

The Diplomat, 22 May 2020.

Answering this question, I would say no. I don't mean that Australia cannot adjust its economic dependence on China at all, but this change will require a long-term transformation, which may take a whole decade or so.

The other problem with Australia is the problem of its economic resilience. What if the Australian economy faces some other external shocks this or next year? For example, poor harvest, or a return of intense bushfires as in 2019, or a second COVID-19 wave, coupled with an even further demand slump in China. I would say, the Australian economy looks very vulnerable from this side, it cannot allow long-term difficulties, and reminds me of a sprinter, as compared to a stayer, if we use a track and field lingo.

What do they hope for? Ok, let's wait for China, when they adopt its stimulus and restart its economic engine. Coupled with "the-most-vulnerable-sectors-may-also-be-the-fastest-growing" mantra, this approach looks very similar to gambling. The factor of safety of the Australian economy isn't too high, it can smoothen short-term problems, such as negative effects from a COVID-19 lockdown, but it's almost all. If we see further problems with the Chinese economy this year, the Australian economy starts falling more rapidly than it previously did.

Returning to two main scenarios of the post-COVID recovery, I'd say that "Fortress Australia" is more probable. But it would look like not as a self-transformation, but rather as a self-isolation.

In order you were able to compare visually the size of current economic stimulus in this country, I suggest you looking at this diagram from ABC News. Judging from this diagram you may conclude that unlike the US, Australia took a more conservative approach to government support measures in 2010-2019. But it's a half-truth. The Australian economy profited from the massive infrastructure spendings in China in previous years, which drove up demand for its coal and iron ore. And although domestically it didn't rely too much on government support measures, it increased its economic dependence on China and its booming construction and manufacturing sectors. Also, it developed LNG projects, targeting foremost Asian markets. So, don't fall into illusion of an undistorted Australian economy.

Now they only start talking about self-transformation and the need to change their economy. In fact, they should start these debates at least 5 years ago to avoid a painful recession. Right now the announced stimulus package can offset the immediate negative effect from the Chinese market slowdown, but only in case of its V-shaped recovery. While in the US the government support measures can allow its economy to demonstrate some sort of recovery for one year or so, the Australian domestic market is too fragile and too dependent on other countries to speak about a similar path.

To support my thesis, I provide a quote from Prof Jane Golley, a China economy specialist at the Australian National University.

"I wonder if the man on the street who reads the headline and thinks we need to diversify from China - I always wonder if they think through what that could mean and how it might lead to them or their children not having jobs in the future".

How reliant is Australia on China? BBC News, 17 June 2020.

Moreover, in my SA article on a likely second coronavirus wave, I mentioned Australia among probable underperformers in case of a second national lockdown, because of an economic exhaustion from the previous coronavirus wave. The sprinter-like Australian economy, even supported by monetary steroids, will not show a decent performance in case of further problems. If the Australian government starts diversifying its trading partners and shifting to self-sufficiency, it's a 100% accurate to say they need to lower their living standards. That's the main problem.

United States: a higher dose of stimulus

The US authorities pledged to support its economy with a new round of money printing. What could be the effects from such stimulus? The most awful thing is that no one actually knows. I don't want to sound like an alarmist, but if you remember a famous joke, last time when Americans tried to pay off their debts they met the Great Depression, and since then they only increased their debt. Obviously, it's just a joke, but economists indeed don't know how a large-scale economic stimulus may affect the national economy in the long term. They suggest that in general it acts like an ecstasy on human health, meaning increased confidence and energy now and physical exhaustion later. And the only reason why many economies are still performing rather well is that each time their governments take a higher dose of stimulus. I agree that in times of crises some sort of government support is required, but if you look at numbers, you may see a very similar pattern. Over the recent 11 years since the global financial crisis in 2009 the Fed increased its balance sheet by $4 trln, now following a coronavirus crisis just in one year it decided to double that sum to around $8 trln.

Such "helicopter philosophy" has little in common with a free market economy, it leads to a social infancy and instability. For example, Russia had similar problems in 2014, when the US and EU sanctions caused significantly lower salaries among general population. But its government didn't surrender to a social demand for printing more money, it used police and army to quell civil unrest. If you don't like an example with Russia, let's turn to the European experience. The so-called EU periphery (Greece, Spain, Portugal, and some others) pursued a generous spending policy in 2000s, which ultimately caused a sovereign debt crisis. These countries became too reliant on the money-printing press, and when finally their governments said let's stop adopting stimulus packages and embrace austerity measures, the social reaction was the same as in Russia: crowds of protesting people, police firing tear gas and rubber bullets, and so on. If you look at the US economy, indeed, each time, when it faces difficulties, the Fed switches on its money-printing machine. Publicly they can quote "never let a crisis go to waste" or something like this, but in reality each time they face a crisis they simply take a higher dose of stimulus.

In fact, the problem of overstimulation is looming, and I cannot say that the US government didn't notice this. For example, when Donald Trump in 2017 tried to push forward with his MAGA program, it contained the same recipe how to ensure a soft-landing of the US economy in times of austerity: increased investment in defense, health care and domestic self-sufficiency along with a reduction in global trade and immigration. Did he managed to do this? No, he met a fierce opposition, impeachment threats, and all that fuss over nothing. And ultimately in 2020 he used the same tool as his predecessors: money printing press.

So, right now, taking into account a massive injection of money into the US economy, I don't see any serious problems with it for the rest of the year. Equally, I don't see any reason for a particular optimism. We can see some positive developments in its economy in H2 2020, taking into account the amount of money the Fed will print. Afterwards, somewhere in Q2 2021, I expect that most positive gains from this stimulus will be eaten out, and the US economy can indeed face tougher times. They cannot double or quadruple the amount of money they already printed out. But again, there are no econometric models quantifying how tough that time might be. We can only draw some parallels with the EU periphery, but even in this case, just comparing the amount of stimulus, the US austerity will be highly traumatic. And there will be no Germany nearby, which can provide economic support, as it did in times of the sovereign debt crisis in Europe. That's why one day the US economy may face a short and simple diagnosis: overdose. But for now they more or less secured the rest of the year and the first half of 2021.

China: globalized trade and BRI project at threat

China tries to show its economy is self-reliant, but it's also heavily dependent on other countries. In order to sustain a current GDP growth rate, China needs fresh inflows of money from other countries. That's why they heavily lobbied for the New Silk Road, connecting China with Europe, and Maritime Silk Road (jointly known as the Belt and Road Initiative - BRI).

The post-COVID reality casts doubts on these grand infrastructure projects. They mean even greater dependence of Europe on China in the future. Does the EU want to become the second Australia? Obviously, not, and I would say that the coronavirus crisis can mark a turning point in the EU-China relationships, meaning a more cautious approach to bilateral economic deals.

The EU can benefit from such projects, but it can lose much more in case of an increased dependence on China. So, right now the EU policymakers face the same problem as their Australian counterparts several decades ago. Whereas in 1990s Chinese begged for contracts with Western companies, now they are powerful enough to say "shut up, none of your business" and even introduce economic sanctions in reply to the calls for investigation into the COVID-19 origins. So, from a political perspective, the EU might distance itself from these China-lobbied projects, which will automatically mean a deceleration of growth in China. All countries are hunting for growth, and in case of China in recent 5-6 years they heavily bet on these new silk roads, promising an increased trade and a spur to economic growth for all involved countries.

Despite all announced domestic support measures, I see how everyone in China looks for new orders from Europe and the US. They are heavily reliant on export contracts, and damn this coronavirus crisis, which cancelled many of them. Without export orders, you'll never see a GDP growth rate in China higher than 2%. Already in 2019 economists talked about a deceleration of growth in China, but used ongoing trade wars with the US as the most likely explanation. In fact, just to sustain a previous growth rate, they need newer and newer external growth drivers, such as the BRI project with Europe. And unlike the US, the Chinese domestic economic stimulus will not help them too much, at best it will help to avoid a clear recession and support growth above zero. In theory, it's still a good sign, meaning that the Chinese economy looks like a stayer, able to withstand mid-term difficulties. But internal problems in the Chinese economy became too big to remain unnoticed. I mean that although its economy has a big mass, its quality reminds me of an overweight person, not a person with hard muscles.

Yet, China can allow itself an economic bargaining, even with the US. The reason for such behavior is quite simple, they sterilize a huge mass of newly printed dollars. You can read dozen of articles explaining how China's monetary policy "serves mainly to sterilize the "passive money supply" caused by the increase in foreign-exchange reserves". It was so in 2010, nothing has changed since then. What Americans want to do now is to repeat the same trick as with the previous stimulus packages, they want China to sterilize a good portion of it. It might work, might not. But it gives them a more authoritative voice.

The EU: coming to a crossroads

You may claim that the EU stimulus package is also exceptionally generous, but in the euro area we again can see the same problem as a decade ago: different capabilities of its core and periphery. But if we look closer at Germany, we find a different situation there than in the rest of the euro area. It channels a big portion of its new stimulus into R&D projects, where private business is reluctant to move forward alone. First of all, I mean artificial intelligence, hydrogen technologies, quantum computers and so on. And I don't expect that in Germany we will see a painful recession after this stimulus. On the euro area scale, yes, we definitely observe a "helicopter money" policy, but again it's not too bad. There is a big difference between two situations, when such economic giant as the US switches on its money printing press, and when Greece or Portugal receive monetary support. The core European economies received less government support and are more viable than the economies of other developed countries.

Even if we examine the outcomes of the sovereign debt crisis in Europe, and compare it with the current state of affairs, Europe and Germany in particular have an experience how to bail out its weakest neighbors. Yes, it's a negative experience, but ultimately they managed to curb this post-stimulus crisis, and can apply the same bailout strategy to a likely post-stimulus crisis in the future.

The desired outcome in the EU will be an increased investment in defense and domestic self-sufficiency along with a reduction in global trade and immigration. They have a lower starting point in the defense sector, which may give a good impetus to the whole economy, they can avoid the BRI trap with China, they can adopt a stringent immigration policy. But as of now these are only possibilities, which have not yet been translated into real actions.

In this sense, the EU comes to a crossroads. It can follow this way, or continue in-between policy, just like now. I would say, the elections in Germany in 2021 can mark a true milestone in the EU's role on the global arena.

In Europe I expect a V-shaped recovery this year and the first half of 2021, and it may be even more vibrant than in the rest of the world. Certainly, the problems of excessive stimulation of periphery persist, but austerity comes later, now they look good enough to rebound.

Conclusion

Among all developed economies I see Australia as a number one concern for the rest of the year. In particular, I would advise to closely track any news related to localized lockdowns and the infrastructure projects in China, including the BRI project. Should we see any further virus outbreaks, it may lead investors to downgrade their initial expectations on the Chinese economic performance this year, and as a result, to opt-in for a more severe economic recession there. This will automatically cause selloff in the Australian market. As for the Australian domestic economy, from a macroeconomic point of view I don't expect major surprises, but in case of any negative events (the arrival of next COVID wave, natural disasters, poor harvest or something like this) its stimulus will be wasted. Just remember that it hasn't enough resources to withstand mid-term difficulties because of its sprinter-like nature.

In the second half of the year I generally expect a risk-off environment. Currently there are too many fears and phobias on the market to speak about uptake of optimism and investments in higher-yielding assets and currencies. With this in mind, I favor such currencies as CHF, USD and EUR, especially as compared to AUD, NZD, and exotics.

Answering my initial question about a V-shaped recovery, I'd say, yes, taking into account the amount of stimulus worldwide, we can expect a short-term modest recovery in the US (but not the same as after the financial crisis in 2009) and in the euro area. The recovery in the US may be spoiled by the second COVID-19 wave or an absolutely new COVID-20 outbreak, but again, no one can say it for certain. China, like Australia, has the lowest chances to demonstrate a decent rebound. In China already now at the beginning of July you see new multiple localized lockdowns, which increase the chances for a deeper slowdown. Moreover, they need to absorb an excessive dollar supply from the US, bargaining more favorable sterilization terms. It's the struggle behind the scenes, but it provokes time delays and uncertainty.

