A REIT specialising in the warehouses that the online sellers need is a nice counter- cyclical investment.

The pain is to extend to office properties as well as retail as working habits change.

The British commercial property market is in meltdown as Intu and others are showing.

The commercial property market

As I've been detailing this past 18 months the British commercial property market is going through wrenching changes. Intu, a holder of retail properties, has just gone bust. Hammerson and others are suffering considerably.

This is because of underlying structural changes, not just something as a result of the lockdown. More shopping is going online, reducing the need for retail real estate. More work is being done from home, reducing the need for office space. We're just changing the way we shop and work.

Of course, like any other crisis, the coronavirus has speeded up changes that were already happening. But this is not just some cyclical response to the current difficulties, it's a deep and underlying change.

This does not, of course, mean that all commercial property is suffering.

Tritax Big Box (OTCPK:OTCPK:TTBXF)

Tritax is a REIT that develops and then rents out the sort of large "big box" (and thus the name) properties needed to effectively do retail delivery over the internet.

I've mentioned it here before. 15 months back and given the vagaries of the markets as a whole since then it has done OK. Given how the rest of commercial property has done in the UK it's done marvelously:

(Tritax share price from London Stock Exchange)

It's still - just - above the price I first tipped it at and there's been a decent yield along the way. Which, given what's been happening isn't bad at all.

It's a REIT, which means it pays out the profits as that yield. It's a specialist in that growing and more secure area of the property market. All of which is nice but that's not enough for a recommendation.

What tips it over into being something worth getting into is this:

Tritax Big Box specialises in mega-sheds, massive warehouses used by some of the biggest names in online shopping to satisfy their customers' needs. Earlier this month, the company announced that it will be developing a 2.3million square foot building – equivalent to 30 football pitches – for a single tenant. No names were confirmed but market insiders say the deal is with Amazon. Highly automated, 60 feet high and with three mezzanine floors, the site will be the largest such facility in Europe, a ringing endorsement of our enthusiasm for e-commerce and Amazon's commitment to the UK.

Leave aside the nationalism there and think about who the client is - or is said to be by those market insiders. Amazon is a little like Apple. They don't leave much margin for suppliers but they do make sure they leave some. And it does the reputation no harm at all to have completed a project for them - it shows other potential customers that you can actually perform to the limits of current competence.

It's said that this one customer - Amazon - will produce 20% of total revenues once this new site is up and running. Which might be thought to be a little too much with the one tenant but then none of us think Amazon is going anywhere anytime soon. A solid underpinning to the yield therefore.

Here's the announcement of that new warehouse let:

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (Tritax Big Box or the Company) announces that it has received planning consent* and exchanged contracts with a world-leading online retailer (the Customer) to pre-let a new Mega Box logistics building. The pre-let and planning consent (the Project) covers the Phase 2 and part of Phase 3 plots of the Company's Littlebrook, Dartford development, comprising a c.2.3 million sq ft logistics building on 35.5 acres within London's orbital M25 motorway and next to critical transport infrastructure.

Note that the company owns the underlying land, not the tenant. This is not just a build to order; this is leveraging the company's own assets.

Financial details are available here. There's no point in my repeating them.

My view

The British commercial property market is in turmoil. The older retail and office properties are declining in value, substantially, to the point that those heavily geared, like Intu, are going bust. But that very turmoil means that others, in different sectors, are profiting.

I don't say that Tritax Big Box is about to break out into producing a massive capital gain - it's a REIT after all. But it is in the right sector of the market to benefit from the changes and is attracting the right sort of customers.

The investor view

A reasonable yield - 4% at present but likely to rise. One the right side of the changes in the property market. Yes, a reasonable and sensible addition to a moderate portfolio. Buy in modest quantities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.