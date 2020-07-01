Before pulling guidance due to the pandemic, for FY2020, the firm had guided to retail sales growth of between 3% and 5%, over the $100 billion it generated in FY2019.

Investment Conclusion

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) is in a favorable position. The company has almost completed exchanging its low margin retail revenues from company-run stores for high-margin royalty revenues from franchisees and has in place the typical initiatives being undertaken at most large quick service restaurants (QSRs) – remodeling stores, reducing complexity within restaurants and kitchens, elevating the customer experience, reducing time at the drive-throughs, and introducing delivery, mobile order and pay, and loyalty programs. In addition, MCD’s brand recognition is strong and drives significant traffic to their restaurants, particularly in foreign countries.

Moreover, the firm’s restaurants sell burgers, chicken, and coffee, items that are favored by customers. Furthermore, despite having a highly profitable business model with industry-leading margins, the firm’s value proposition to customers remains strong. Based on the above factors, we are bullish on MCD and have a Buy Rating on the company’s stock with a Price Target of $265/share, derived from our 5-year Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model.

Short Thesis

According to Yahoo Finance, on June 26, 2020, after market close, 6.39 million of MCD shares were short, which represents 0.86% of outstanding shares of the company. On a per share basis, the short data is not dramatic. Short sellers perpetually provide the same several reasons behind their short position in MCD shares. These reasons and our arguments against them appear below.

MCD’s Earnings Growth Is Based On Financial Engineering. An often mentioned refrain is that as revenues are declining, MCD’s earnings growth must be driven by financial engineering. The truth of the matter is that revenues have declined over several previous years (were flat in FY2019) because MCD has changed its business model to 95% franchisee-driven and is divesting its company-operated stores to franchisees.

The refranchising strategy is favorable for the company because not only are royalty revenues higher margin than the revenues MCD derives from retail sales at its corporate stores, royalty revenues are also relatively more consistent. Therefore, although revenues have declined, earnings are increasing on a consistent basis. In that regard, it is noteworthy that in FY2019, margins associated with royalty revenues were 81.1% versus 17.6% associated with revenues from company-operated stores. Overall, the refranchising strategy has resulted in better quality of earnings as well as higher profits and free cash flows for MCD than under the previous business model.

MCD Refranchised A Large Number Of Company-Operated Restaurants From 2006 Through 2019

Source: Statistica Website; Seamist Capital Presentation, June 2020

Fierce Competition Will Topple MCD From Its Top Spot Among QSRs. The company competes for market share primarily in the U.S., as the competitive landscape for burger restaurants in international regions is highly fragmented. Within the U.S., MCD’s key competitors are Restaurant Brands International’s (QSR) Burger King and The Wendy’s Company (WEN). An analysis of the three companies shows that presently, they are deploying similar strategies to drive growth in retail sales and earnings. However, since the strategies have been implemented, MCD has experienced higher retail sales growth and higher same-store sales growth than both Burger King and WEN. In addition, an evaluation of the brand value, average same-store sales, and domestic store counts of the three firms shows that MCD is so far ahead of both the competitors, that it is virtually impossible for either of them to presently offer a material threat to the dominance of MCD.

Although, the challengers might have the ability to capture market share from the organization over the short term, longer term it is almost certain that MCD will prevail based on the resources, scale, and scope it has available to turn around the business. The company almost from early days has held a leadership position among burger QSRs and has sustained the ranking over the years because of its dynamism and nimbleness. MCD is quick to adopt change (was first to offer credit card payments at stores), is innovative (introduces novel menu items, launched McCafe in response to the high growth in coffee), and takes hard decisions when situations demand it (turned around the company several times over its long history).

MCD Had The Highest Revenues, Fifth Highest Average Same Store Sales, And Highest Number of Stores Among Top Burger Restaurants Within The U.S.

Source: QSR Magazine – QSR 50, August 2019; Seamist Capital Presentation, June 2020

Retail Sales Will Decline As New Generations Are Likely To Avoid MCD. Eating healthy is not a novel concept and neither is the rhetoric surrounding new generations finding MCD menu selections unpalatable. That the company’s restaurants might not be patronized by the new generation is an argument that has remained current since the 1980s. Yet MCD has grown and prospered more than ever from those days to the present. Initially, new generations might strictly adhere to health trends and not patronize MCD, but as the generations mature, and the convenience of fast food becomes key, the company’s restaurants are likely to be the first choice of many such consumers. In addition, although certain menu items at MCD might be considered unhealthy, the firm’s restaurants offer healthier options, and customers can downsize portion sizes to reduce calorie intake.

Long Thesis

Our long thesis on MCD is driven by the company’s strong fundamentals. Analysis of the key elements surrounding our bullish opinion on the stock appear below.

MCD’s Global Popularity Is Based On Sustainable Factors. Given that MCD generated roughly $100 billion in retail sales in FY2019, and serves 70 million people in 100 countries every 24 hours, it appears that the company’s restaurants enjoy broad appeal on a global basis. McDonald’s would not have the ability to profitably operate 38,695 restaurants globally, if customers were not lining up for its products. In that regard, it is noteworthy that even with a relatively large number of restaurants in the U.S., not only did MCD’s FY2019 average sales per store grow by 5.0% over the previous year, the firm generated the fifth highest average sales per store of all QSRs in the country.

Furthermore, based on data from Euromonitor, which showed that in 2018, MCD accounted for 8.2% of total sales generated in the global informal eating out segment, it appears that the company has loyal customers all over the world. In our opinion, the growth of MCD into the world’s largest fast food company shows that large segments of the global population have sustainable reasons to dine at the company’s restaurants, and given that there is no reason for these occasions to suddenly dissipate, MCD is likely to sustain and expand its growth trajectory.

MCD Has The Largest Brand Value Among Top 10 Global Quick Service Restaurants

Source: Statistica Website; Seamist Capital Presentation, June 2020

Focus On Burgers, Chicken, And Coffee Is Favorable. MCD for the most part serves burgers, chicken, and coffee. According to a report by Euromonitor, burgers, chicken, and coffee are likely to record robust annual growth between 2018 and 2023, positioning MCD to drive significant sales in the segments. In that context, it is noteworthy that burgers account for 30% of all consumer spending at QSRs, chicken is the fastest growing QSR segment, and coffee is an anchor item that typically experiences significant customer demand. With respect to chicken, to benefit from the high growth being evidenced within the chicken segment, MCD recently strengthened its chicken participation by rolling out several new chicken-derived menu items.

Growth Rates Of Coffee, Chicken, And Burger Segments From 2018 Through 2023 Source: Euromonitor Report Via QSR Investor Day Presentation, May 2019; Seamist Capital Presentation, June 2020

International Expansion Opportunity Is Under-Appreciated. We believe that MCD’s sales have the potential to explode on international expansion. Our thesis is primarily based on the significant brand recognition the company enjoys on a global basis. Clearly, most people across the world are familiar with the McDonald’s name and might initially visit its restaurants based on their recognition of the brand. Brand recognition might also provide MCD an advantage over other American QSRs jockeying to capture market share in foreign locations.

Further, with respect to MCD's potential with foreign customers, that the food is affordable and the menu covers food groups enjoyed by people all over the world are highly favorable to drive retail sales. Given that MCD has merely 24,849 restaurants located internationally versus 13,846 in the U.S., whereas 95% of the global population resides outside the U.S., provides the firm with significant white space to open new stores in foreign locations. In 2020, the company plans on opening 1,400 new restaurants globally.

A Majority of MCD’s FY2019 Revenues Were Generated Outside Of The U.S. Source: Statistica Website; Seamist Capital Presentation, June 2020

Significant Revenue Expansion Opportunities. Given that MCD is 95% and 93% franchised in the U.S. and on a global basis, increasing royalty revenues is key to improving net revenues. Since royalty revenues are derived as a percent of net retail sales at MCD’s restaurants, expanding retail sales is vital for accelerating revenue growth. There are two strategies to improve retail sales – launch new stores and increase same-store sales of existing restaurants. MCD has indicated that it plans on adding a net 1000 stores in 2020, and that the new stores will account for 1.5% of the retail sales growth for the year. In regards to accelerating same-store sales, MCD has in place several strategies that are likely to achieve the objective.

o Delivery Orders. Given that delivery order checks at MCD are two times higher than those for orders placed using other methods, delivery orders are highly favorable for increasing retail sales. Across the globe, 25,000 MCD restaurants now provide customers the option of having their food delivered to them. In FY2019, delivery orders on average accounted for 10% of retail sales of MCD restaurants that offered delivery. In addition, over the same time period, the company’s delivery orders generated system-wide retail sales of over $4 billion. Given the favorable dynamics surrounding delivery orders such as higher checks and an increase in frequency of orders placed, we believe that MCD will rapidly provide delivery at all of their global locations, resulting in substantial increase in retail sales over the short term and long term.

o Mobile Order And Pay. The service is about enhancing the customer experience by improving convenience and reducing friction points for the customer. Not only do MCD mobile order and pay customers not have to stand in line to pay for their orders, their orders are assembled more rapidly and available for pick up at stations designated for such orders. Statistical data demonstrates that customers who utilize the mobile order and pay feature offered by restaurants are likely to place orders more frequently, reflecting in incremental retail sales.

o Rewards Program. MCD has a rewards program for its McCafe beverages. After customers purchase five eligible drinks, they secure a free coffee beverage of their choice (any size with customer’s preferred customizations). Considering that statistical data demonstrates that customers appreciate reward programs, that MCD has a rewards program should support growth in retail sales.

o Menu Innovation. In response to current trends, MCD is quick to introduce changes to its menu offerings. To illustrate: to benefit from the high growth in chicken, the company launched additional chicken-associated items, it introduced McCafe to benefit from the high growth in coffee and its role as an anchor menu item, and it debuted McGirdles, an innovation of the MCD kitchen. Relative to its competition, the firm is quicker in introducing new menu items, which typically reflects in incremental retail sales.

Highly Profitable Business Model. In FY2019, the company generated gross margins of 52.7% (vs. 51.3% in FY2018), operating margins of 43% (vs. 42% in FY2018), and profit margins of 28.6% (vs. 28.2% in FY2018). The margins reported in FY2019 are not only an improvement over previous years, they are considerably higher than those being generated at rival firms and at a majority of the QSR industry.

To illustrate, over FY2019, gross margins, operating margins and profit margins at WEN were 44.1%, 20%, and 10%. In the prior year, MCD’s net income increased 2% to $6 billion, and diluted EPS were $7.88, a 5% improvement on a year-over-year basis. In addition, FY2019 operating cash flows and free cash flows came in at $8.1 billion (+17% over the previous year) and $5.7 billion (+36% over FY2018). Overall, MCD’s financial performance has been consistently improving over the recent five years.

MCD Generates Industry-Leading Gross Margins, Operating Margins, And Profit Margins

Source: Macrotrends Website; Seamist Capital Presentation, June 2020

MCD Has The Resources And Scope To Deal With Any Challenges. Over its 65-year history, MCD has undergone several turnarounds of it business. Case in point is the successful business reset that was initiated in 2015, after the company experienced six quarters of declining same-store sales. With 38,695 stores across the world, FY2019 free cash flows of $5.7 billion, and the wherewithal to secure additional debt and equity funding, the company has its behest, the essential tools to turnaround the business from any challenges in might face over the course of its existence.

Risks

A Recession Could Weaken Retail Sales. Given that MCD has stores in over 100 countries, and that a slowdown in the U.S. is typically followed by a global recession, the company cannot escape the impact of a downturn. However, given that its restaurants offer relatively affordable food and food that is considered staple, MCD will likely experience a softer impact of a global pullback, and might even evidence some growth, as with weaker financial conditions, new customers might consider patronizing the firm’s restaurants.

One-Year Price Target

We utilized Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) analysis including a perpetual growth based terminal value, to arrive at a 1-year Price Target of $265/share for MCD. We assume a normalized 5-year revenue growth rate of 3% (vs. FY2019 revenue growth rate of 0.2%). In addition, we derive our net income for 5 years using a net profit margin of 28% (vs. net profit margin of 28.6% in FY2019). Based on our analysis of MCD’s historic financial reports, we model normalized operating cash flows as 38% of revenues/year and straight line capital expenditure as 11% of revenue/year. Furthermore, we deploy a perpetual growth rate of 3% and a weighted average cost of capital of 6% to reach our terminal value and present value of free cash flow figures. We utilize the current diluted outstanding share count of 759.7 million to arrive at our Price Target.

Bottom Line

There is little reason to believe that MCD will lose its spot as the world’s top fast food restaurant company. The firm is hardly sitting on its laurels. Instead, MCD is dynamic and constantly implementing new strategies and updating older ones to sustain and expand on the tremendous success it has achieved. The company’s financial outcomes over the recent years have been favorable and management has guided to future growth in the business. Given MCD’s resources and scope, it appears well-positioned to deal with any challenges the business might encounter. Overall, at the current moment, it is good to be MCD.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.