Strong Traffic Registered At Malls And Outlet Centers

This is confirmed by our on-the-ground research as well as various traffic monitoring services.

As the world reopens, traffic at malls and outlet centers appears to be coming back strongly. This is a global phenomenon and, fingers crossed, this trend is poised to continue. Companies like Simon Property Group (SPG), Macerich (MAC), Brookfield Property (BPY) and Tanger Outlet (SKT) stand to benefit. The information below pertains to the period Friday, 26 June to Sunday, 28 June.

Westfield London (Shepherds Bush, London, UK)

One of our associates visited the popular Westfield mall in Shepherds Bush, London, on Saturday, 27 June (photos below).

Source: Author's image

Source: Author's image

Source: Author's image

Source: Author's image

Source: Author's image

The mall was extremely busy for the 3+ hours our associate spent there collecting data. She also visited the same center during numerous weekdays, including Monday 29 June, and foot traffic consistently appeared robust. Our observation is in agreement with the company behind Westfield, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCPK:UNBLF), which sees a "gradual return of customers to its commercial centres at levels generally exceeding expectations." The only "dead spots" were (1) the Vue Cinema on the top floor, (2) the outdoor restaurants and indoor food courts (with the exception of the foods kiosks and Five Guys) and (3) businesses like hairdressers and nail salons. This is because full restrictions are still in place in the UK, meaning that all restaurants (for dining in), cinemas, hairdressers, etc., are still shut. Restrictions are set to be lifted on 4 July. What's more, there were some stores that were still shut (voluntarily) but we were informed that they will reopen soon. We will be monitoring the situation closely.

Bicester Village (Oxfordshire, UK)

On Sunday 28 June, our associate also visited Bicester Village, a popular outlet shopping centre on the outskirts of Bicester, a town in Oxfordshire. Bicester Village is owned by Value Retail PLC, a company which owns and operates 9 luxury outlets throughout Europe. Note, Simon owns a 14.6% interest in Value Retail PLC. Traffic was exceptionally strong (just like pre-coronavirus) with many queues.

Source: Author's image

Source: Author's image

Source: Author's image

Source: Author's image

Parking was extremely hard to find and some shops, like Gucci and Levis, had digital queues (to support social distancing and optimize waiting times). Unlike Westfield, all shops were open. This is because outlets don't usually have cinemas, hairdressers and many dine-in restaurants. Going forward, we don't expect rent collection to be an issue. Also, outlet centers tend to be open-air, which helps with social distancing. It is fair to say that open-air outlets have had an easier time compared to enclosed malls, which still face challenges such as installing air conditioning systems that filter the coronavirus. As such, Tanger, a pure-play outlet company, is benefiting from this. Simon also owns many outlets in the US, Europe and Asia (note almost half of Simon’s NOI is derived from outlets and Mill centers).

US Traffic Data

For those who don't have paid data from companies like Placer and Thasos, which use mobile phone location data, monitoring traffic on Google is at times a fairly good proxy. It seemed to be a strong weekend for Simon's US malls and outlets. Some examples include:

Desert Premium Outlets (California) on Friday, 26 June at 5 pm:

Source: Google

Houston Premium Outlets (Cypress, Texas) on Friday, 26 June at 7 pm

Source: Google

Gurnee Mills (Gurnee, Illinois) on Saturday, 27 June at 1 pm

Source: Google

Cincinnati Premium Outlets (Monroe, Ohio) on Saturday, 27 June at 2 pm

Source: Google

Indiana Premium Outlets (Indiana) on Saturday, 27 June at 2 pm

Source: Google

The Mall at Tuttle Crossing (Columbus, Ohio) on Sunday, 28 June at 3 pm:

Source: Google

University Park Village (Fort Worth, Texas) on Sunday, 28 June at 1 pm

Source: Google

Summit Mall (Fairlawn, Ohio) on Sunday, 28 June at 3 pm

Source: Google

I don't want to flood you with more of these graphs (I selected them randomly). Most of Simon's malls across the U.S. were showing "a lot more people than usual," "busier than usual," "as busy as it gets" or "a little busy." Overall, this is a positive indicator supporting today's assessment from the consumer tracking firm NPD Group. The extract from CNBC is shown below:

10:21 a.m. ET — New data from the consumer tracking firm NPD Group point to shoppers in the U.S. getting back to shopping for items for themselves, not solely necessities, in search of enjoyment during the coronavirus pandemic. The categories for kids apparel, underwear, sleepwear and shorts were all up year-over-year in May, according to the firm, and swimwear was growing week-over-week into early June. “Right now, retail is reflecting the consumer’s need for normalcy in a sea of change,” NPD’s chief advisor Marshal Cohen said. “Purchases are becoming less about making our extended time at home more pleasant, and more about finding ways to enjoy ‘getting out’ and once again expressing yourself as an individual in public.” More than two-thirds of consumers said they would be comfortable with shopping in a store once stay-at-home restrictions eased, according to a poll taken in May by NPD. Malls in New Jersey are reopening Monday. In-store retail in New York is also finally back open.

Things will improve over time, but it will be a bumpy road. For this reason, it is important to stick with quality. Simon seems to be the best-positioned to survive and ultimately thrive given its strong balance sheet and diversified portfolio, both geographically and in terms of property types. The thesis can be found here.

