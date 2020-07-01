Over the last few fiscal years, VMware (VMW) has generated solid revenue growth and strong operating and free cash flow margins. As a result, the stock has traded at a premium. Recently, the stock price has declined as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and some deterioration in the company's financial outlook. As I read through the SEC filings, conference calls and presentations, the headwinds appear short-term in nature. As a result, the stock is trading below its historical valuation metrics and that of its peers. Even though the near-term outlook is not as strong, the stock is undervalued, even with a lower revenue growth rate and operating margin.

Why the stock price has not recovered

Currently, VMW stock is down approximately 15% over the last year.

From my research, there are a few reasons that would make current and potential investors hesitant.

FY20 financial performance was below expectations. Revenue in FY20 of $10.81 billion came in slightly below guidance of $10.1 billion. Non-GAAP OPM guidance was 33%, and the actual was 30.2% in FY20.

Revenue was extremely close to management guidance, and growth was strong at 12% yoy. The decline in margins was due to an increase in expenses to support growth and acquisition integration. This could be seen as a warning sign that expenses are growing too fast and the acquisitions may not have been prudent. I think it is too early to tell on the acquisitions, and later on, there will be a discussion on management's focus to monitor expenses.

Both the recent Pivotal and Carbon Black (I always mess this name up. It reminds me of the BBC America show Orphan Black) acquisitions have not provided significant contributions to results (particularly Pivotal).

Per the FY20 earnings conference call, Pivotal is not expected to have an impact on revenue growth in FY21. Zane Rowe, CFO, explains:

This forecast includes the pivotal acquisition, which does not have a material impact on our expected growth rate for fiscal 2021. Pivotal is in the process of creating a PaaS version for Kubernetes in fiscal 2021 and we expect Pivotal’s contribution to VMware’s growth will increase in future years, as it becomes part of our applications business.

This is a "what have you done for me lately?" type of response for investors. In the short term, the cash flow may not be significant, but it is expected to beef up in the next year or two.

Adjusted OPM was originally guided to 28.8% in FY21 in the FY20 CC and was guided down to 28% in the 1Q21 CC. Additionally, the revenue growth outlook for FY21 is expected to be in the mid-single digits.

I am not going to kid around here that the decline in margins is concerning. Once again, the culprit is continued investments in recent acquisitions and some other business units.

Mark Moerdler of Bernstein Research asked what is driving the margins lower during the FY20 conference call. CFO Zane Rowe responded:

We also mentioned that Carbon Black would have an impact on the year, and we’ve seen good progress on the Carbon Black side as well, but it also has an impact as well as our continued investments in some of the key areas of the subscription and SaaS businesses, much like VMC and some of the other growth areas. VeloCloud and CloudHealth are all consuming some of those investments on a year-over-year basis.



We're very pleased, as you can tell, with the trajectory we're seeing on the top line for the areas where we are investing, and we expect to see continued returns. And the trajectory in a number of those businesses is positive, albeit, obviously, on a weighted average, having an impact on the aggregate company operating margin.

Keith Weiss of Morgan Stanley tried to dig deeper. Mr. Rowe's response was:

Yes. Keith, I'd say in general, we're - we track it very closely. And as Pat mentioned, in aggregate, we're always trading off between revenue growth and margin and thinking about that and quite disciplined about the aggregate.

The CFO continued:

So a quick way to get that margin improving would be to pull the lever on perpetual versus SaaS, which we think is the longer-term answer. So I recognize it's a long way of saying we're not going to get ahead of ourselves on the margin profile. What I will say is that in a number of these key businesses, the margin trajectory is on the right side, and the growth elements are actually producing the levels we expected, if not more. And we're balancing that very thoughtfully, and we'll update you as the year progresses on how to think about that for the upcoming years.



It's just too early to tell given where we are with the consolidated acquisitions of Pivotal and Carbon Black and where we are in growing the SaaS portfolio. I wouldn't want to start it with growth by pulling back investment dollars at this time.

This response leads me to believe that revenue growth is important and margins will be compressed in the near term due to continued investments. However, as Pivotal and Carbon Black blend into VMware and mature, there will be room for margin expansion.

There is a significant increase in debt to partially finance acquisitions. Total debt has doubled from $4.2 billion in FY19 to $8.7 billion in 1Q21. During the same period, cash flow leverage has increased from ~2x to 4x. That is a significant jump in leverage. A way to look at this is there is a mismatch between the timing of when the debt went on the books and when the contribution EBITDA may be generated. Approximately $2 billion of debt went on the balance sheet during 1Q21. The leverage profile will improve as EBITDA increases as expected.

To summarize, the slight miss in FY20 financial performance, lower outlook for adjusted margins, underperformance with Pivotal and an increase in debt are the major reasons that investors have somewhat soured on the stock.

To me, these issues are short-term in nature and the positives have been discounted. The company maintains a strong case for revenue growth that includes cloud computing, end-user computing and network security. These are secular tailwinds that have been sped up due to the shelter-in-place mandate. Both on a historical and go-forward basis, margins and cash flow generation are expected to remain strong. Free cash flow (CFO-CapEx) is guided to be $3.76 billion, per the FY20 earnings presentation, and represents an increase from $3.6 billion in the prior year.

Now, I understand the concern investors may have. I imagine investors look at the revenue growth and free cash flow generation and like what they see. Then, they start to pick out the concerns and begin to go negative. This cycle reminds me of Mr. Statler and Mr. Waldorf in the Muppet Show, where they begin by praising the show and then go down a path convincing each other that the show was terrible.

Competition and Valuation

VMware has many competitors that range from cloud computing to network security. One of the advantages the company enjoys is its partnerships with Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL). These are joint efforts to provide services to customers. With the addition of Carbon Black, VMW has a new set of competitors is the security segment. VMW's advantage is to be able to package its other products and services with its existing client base and make the relationship more sticky.

The table above outlines VMW's valuation with select measures of financial performance. Light green is at the lower end of the range and dark green is at the higher end. For the majority of the valuation metrics, VMW is toward the back half and below the average. The dichotomy is with the GPM, EBITDA and Levered FCF margins. This is important because it shows that the company generates strong cash flow when compared to its peers. Investors are treating revenue growth more favorably than cash flow generation. VMW's valuation can improve if revenue growth turns back up and if there is a re-rating. By this, I mean if cash flow is valued more than revenue growth.

Not only is the stock trading below its peers, it is also trading below its historical valuation.

Price Target

In my model, revenue growth is 5% in FY21 and then increases to 11%. Operating margins compress and slightly increase to historical levels over the next three years. Based on these factors and historical working capital usage, the target price is $177 per share. This will bring the stock price back to where it was in August 2019. If revenue growth slows or margins compress even more, then the current stock price may provide its true value.

Conclusion

Up until recently, VMware experienced price appreciation supported by solid revenue growth and cash flow generation. Recently, the company has hit some speed bumps, and coupled with COVID-19, the stock price has tumbled and has not fully recovered. As a result, valuation metrics are below those of its peers and historical levels. While investor concerns are appreciated, there is a road map to improvement, but it may take 12 months or so for the financial performance to improve. Despite these challenges, near-term revenue growth is good and cash flow generation is strong. These strengths have somewhat been overlooked. Based on a conservative model, the stock price is undervalued by ~20% and the stock is a large-cap value opportunity.

