COVID-19 has turned out to be a major disruptive force in 2020, forcing a shift to work-from-home solutions, benefiting online retailers, and wreaking havoc on the domestic meat supply chain. While this has turned out to be a massive tailwind for certain technology companies like Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), I believe I have found an investment that will offer great returns way beyond this challenging COVID-19 period. Tyson Foods (TSN), the world's second-largest meat processor, has suffered from a 'broken' supply chain and is offering new investors a tremendous investment opportunity thanks to its solid financials, high growth opportunity, and dedicated shareholder approach. It's time to start buying long-term.

Source: Tyson Foods

Tyson & Food Supply Chain

Before I start to discuss any numbers, let's dive into Tyson's business model and the reason why the stock is currently down 35% year-to-date (compared to a 5.4% loss for the S&P 500). Tyson Foods was founded in 1935 and is located in Springdale AR. The company has a market cap of $22.2 billion and employs more than 140,000 employees. In the United States, the company is the largest processor of meat and poultry products with sales roughly 24% above its Brazilian competitor JBS Holdings and double the sales of the agriculture giant Cargill. However, on a global scale, Tyson falls behind the Brazilian JBS Holdings as they have a larger global focus.

Anyhow, what matters most, and what I am trying to make clear, is that Tyson Foods is 1) a bet on a good company, and 2) an investment in the global food supply. The second point is hard to achieve when companies are small and mainly seeing stock price changes based on management decisions, rather than global developments. In the case of Tyson Foods, the company's sales consist of 36% beef, 31% chicken, 10% pork, and 20% prepared foods. The remaining part is 'others'. About, 45% of sales are consumer products, followed by 31% foodservice sales, 13% international/export sales, and 11% industrial/other sales.

In the United States, Tyson has a market share of 21% in poultry products, 22% in beef, and 16% in pork products. All protein products combined, Tyson Goods has a 20% domestic market share, which is expected to be 20% of 75 billion pounds in 2020. The graph the company uses to show its long-term potential can be seen below. The little circle in the middle displays the domestic protein production and the company's current market share. The outer circle is the current global demand (orange) and the growth expected until 2050 (yellow). While this isn't scientific in any way, I think it shows the company's commitment to gain as much as possible from what is without a doubt going to be a long-term growth trend in global protein demand.

Source: Tyson Foods Investor Presentation (February 2020)

With this in mind, one might wonder why a company operating in a recession-proof industry with long-term growth potential is underperforming the S&P 500 by 30 percentage points since the start of the year - even during a recession. As you can see below, the stock took a deep dive starting as soon as COVID-19 news hit. The price almost hit $40 in March but has rebounded to the $50-$60 area, which is currently like a magnet keeping the stock from both breaking down and breaking out.

The reason is severe supply chain disruptions like the recent headline below shows. Due to a labor-intensive way of working and difficulties to create enough space between employees like a lot of offices are perfectly able to, meat production is easily impacted by a COVID-19 'chain reaction' in meat processing plants.

Source: USA Today (06/27/20)

In April, pork production was down 25% while beef production was down 10%. This led to massive problems as hog farmers had to kill hogs that were unable to be 'processed'. In this case, it is important to mention that hog farmers cannot easily stop production, which results in a domestic oversupply of hogs. In other words, on one side we have a situation where farmers have a hog oversupply, while, on the other side, consumers are faced with rising pork prices - simply because of supply chain issues.

While these issues are likely to be largely resolved by the end of the year, one factor remains an issue: China. In the first months of 2020, meat imports in China soared 82%, including pork, beef, and poultry. China is still rebuilding its stockpiles as food prices rose by 14.8% in April with pork prices almost doubling in April. While China is importing meat to control inflation and to feed an ever-growing population, its farmers are still working on recovering lost pork production after the most recent African Swine Flu.

While there is still doubt whether the ASF is fully under control, there are new risks arising from swine flu that could even reach humans as reported by the Chinese Global Times. While I am not expecting an escalation of the situation as I simply lack knowledge (I don't have a medical background), I am a firm believer that China's dependence on United States meats will remain high and grow even further - regardless whether the Trump Administration decides to escalate the trade war again. We are simply dealing with supply (chain) issues that can be considered national security issues.

Tyson Delivers Strong, Lasting Shareholder Value

Now, let's look at the company's real results. As you can see below, sales reached a new all-time high in 2019 at $42.4 billion. Since 2004, sales have shown a 3.0% CAGR with only four years showing weakness. Besides the obvious reason that population growth results in higher protein demand, Tyson Foods is well-positioned to benefit from this trend - as the basic fact of higher population numbers is not a bull case. Tyson Foods has a leading position across the board and an 80% household penetration thanks to powerful brands like Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Wright, Hilshire Farm, BallPark, and Hillshire. According to the company, consumers have a 1.4x higher average unaided awareness for Tyson products versus their competitors. Consumers are also 1.6x more likely to call a Tyson product their 'favorite'.

Source: TIKR.com

The company is also working on meat substitutes. Right now, it is too early to make predictions, but the fact that Tyson mentions that 17% of consumers already use meat substitutes with 69% of consumers being open to the idea opens a huge market for the company - especially as a trend in this segment will slow domestic protein demand.

Higher sales are a good thing to have. However, what matters, even more, is operating income as some companies simply struggle to grow their bottom line due to operating inefficiencies are other headwinds. In the case of Tyson Foods, the company saw some headwinds in 2019 due to falling meat prices and a tougher global environment. Nonetheless, both operating income and operating cash flow have done tremendously well over the past number of years. Over the past 16 years, operating income has grown on average by 6.9% per year. Cash from operations has improved by 6.6% per year.

This brings me to my favorite chart of this article. As you can see below, the company's post-Great Financial Crisis surge has resulted in rapidly rising shareholder value. While dividends were stuck at $0.16 per share until 2013, they accelerated to $1.50 in 2019, resulting in a 2004-2019 CAGR of 15% despite that nine out of these years saw 0% growth. This means that over the past seven years, the annual dividend growth was 33% on average, resulting in a dividend yield of slightly less than 2.8%.

On May 8, the company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per Class A common stock and $0.378 for Class B common stock, meaning that dividends remain in an uptrend. Additionally, the number of outstanding shares has remained steady with some years seeing an uptick while other years saw a decline. Moreover, the company has maintained a healthy approach with regard to its cash flow as the net change in cash (earnings after operating, financing, and investing cash flow) has remained well-balanced. Note that I put both the number of outstanding shares and net change in cash in the graph below to keep the number of graphs in this article limited.

While balanced cash flow is one thing, balance sheet strength is another. Especially in uncertain times like 2020, I do not want companies with a weak balance sheet in my long-term portfolio. Especially not the ones I recommend to my parents (it's true).

Balance Sheet = Fine

When assessing balance sheets (in times of COVID-19), I like to look at the long-term trend like I always do and the changes in the most recent quarter as a lot of companies massively boost liquidity - sometimes while leveraging their balance sheet even more. In the case of Tyson Foods, current assets cover 161% of current liabilities. Even adjusted for the company's massive inventories, this ratio is still 60%. Normally it's nonsense to apply the inventory-adjusted ratio to companies unlikely to see large sales declines, but I did it anyway to show you the strong liquidity position.

Total liabilities are valued at 56.9% of total assets. This is at the lower bound of the longer-term range of 56% to 62%. While these levels are satisfying, it is even better than this means that the company's rapid operating growth has not resulted in higher leverage (graph below). While there are a lot of ways to measure management success, I believe this is one of them.

Other than that, I think it is worth mentioning that net debt is valued at only 2.9x EBITDA. Even adjusted for Capex, this number is only 4.0x. Additionally, EBIT is covering interest expenses 5.1x.

Standard & Poor's also noticed this and upgraded the company's rating to BBB+ (lower medium grade quality) as the company has successfully integrated acquisitions - which is pretty much what the numbers I just showed you confirmed.

I'm About To Buy (Takeaway)

I like Tyson Foods for various reasons. The company has a strong business model and is well-positioned to benefit from a rising trend in global protein demand. Additionally, while China does hold some leverage over the US in a trade war, I believe issues in China will result in higher demand and benefit producers like Tyson. Once COVID-19 has faded, I have little doubt that the company will continue to grow its sales, cash flow, and dividends at a strong pace. I also like that the recent sell-off is offering a great buying opportunity with the dividend yield at one of the highest levels in years and underperformance of roughly 30 points compared to the S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

Note that my goal is not to trade the stock. I am looking for companies to buy and 'forget about'. I am looking for companies I can even buy for my parents without having to risk awkward holiday dinners.

Sure, if COVID-19 news escalated again, this stock can go back to the volatile $40-$50 range. However, I doubt the company will be at current levels in 2-3 years.

I will happily buy at current prices and advise everyone to play it safe as well. Regardless whether you think what I say makes sense or not, be conservative, hold cash for emergencies, and focus on high-quality dividend stocks that let you sleep well when the world seems to be ending.

