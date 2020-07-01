Shares of Ally have been hit over 30% on fears about the economic cycle and now trade at too steep of a discount to book value.

Battered by lower interest rates and fears about the economic outlook, bank stocks have been hard hit in 2020. Ally Financial (ALLY) has been no exception, with shares down 38% so far this year. However, there are signs that the worst may be behind its shares, and they could provide an opportunity for investors.

Unlike most banks that focus on mortgage, small business, and commercial real estate lending, Ally is primarily an auto lender. 64.7% of the company’s $173 billion in interest earning assets as of Q1 2020 are tied to auto lending. Given the higher cyclicality of auto loans versus government-insured mortgages, Ally’s earnings power is generally more tied to the economic cycle than other banks. Though, considering the potential long-term disruptions to urban office demand given increased work from home trends, Ally’s minimal commercial real estate exposure could be a source of relative strength this cycle.

It also should be noted that Ally has done an admirable job addressing what had been an investor worry: its relatively small deposit funding base. Deposits provide a more stable and cheaper source of funding for banks than the debt capital markets. In Q1 2106, deposits only accounted for 51% of Ally’s funding, whereas today, they make up 75% of its funding. As a consequence, while Ally’s asset mix is unique among commercial banks, it has developed a standard funding base - something for which the company's equity valuation does not give it credit.

As a large auto lender, Ally is very exposed to user car prices, as the price it gets on repossessed cars greatly impacts the loss it takes on loans that go sour, driving its overall profitability. In April, as the lockdowns ground car auctions to a halt, we saw used car prices plunge to a multiyear low. However, in May and June, prices have surged back to new heights, according to Manheim. Should this trend hold, loan losses are likely to be less severe than feared, even if forbearances and delinquencies rise.

In addition to rebounding used car prices limiting losses on loans that go bad, it is critical to keep in mind that government policies should help in mitigating the default cycle. The $600 per week enhanced unemployment benefit has meant two-thirds of those who have lost their job are earning more, and at least a partial extension of this benefit past July 31 is likely, in my view. Indeed, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, personal income has been higher in April and May than it was in January. This is not to say that there will be no increased loan losses, as excess unemployment is likely to persist through 2021. However, losses are unlikely to be as severe as one would normally expect given the unemployment rate and economic picture.

Consequently, Ally’s $903 million in loan loss provisions in Q1, up from $276 million in Q4, should go a long way toward covering losses, with reserves now equal to 2.5% of assets. We are likely to see one more reserve build in Q2, at which point Ally’s book value may decline from $36 per share to $34 with tangible book value of $30. Given favorable used auto price trends and the implicit benefit of fiscal policy, I believe this Q2 book value will provide a fair estimate of the company’s true net asset position and is 50% higher from where it trades today.

However, you needn’t just take my word for it on Ally’s improving asset and liability profile, because it is part of the Fed’s annual stress test. The company’s common equity ratio would fall by 3.2% in the Fed’s stress scenario to 6.3%. While its smaller size and lack of an investment bank allow Ally to run with lower capital, the 3.2% decline is much better than Capital One Financial’s (COF) 5.4% drop or Goldman Sachs’ (GS) 6.4% fall. Indeed, JPMorgan (JPM) is only a bit better at 2.6%. Simply put, despite the perception of Ally’s business as being particularly cyclical, it performs solidly in the stress test. As such, Ally was able to announce on Monday that the company can maintain its dividend in the third quarter, and shares offer a nearly 4% dividend yield.

I would also note that the company has been able to walk away from its acquisition of CardWorks without paying a termination fee. While I understand Ally’s desire to diversify beyond the auto sector, this was a poorly conceived merger. When announced in February, Ally was paying $2.65 billion for a company with less than $1.8 billion in net assets, or about 1.5x book value. At a time when Ally’s shares were trading roughly around book value, this was a hefty premium to pay, and its promise of accretion in 2021 was optimistic. Indeed, given the economic downturn, this subprime credit card business is likely to suffer elevated losses, meaning Ally had locked in a high price relative to what the business is worth today. Getting out of this merger without paying a termination fee was an agile move by management that preserved shareholder value.

Ally offers investors a safe 4% dividend yield, 50% upside to a sustainable book value and a business mix less cyclical than often feared, given greater deposit funding and improving used car prices. Below $20, I plan on acquiring shares, as I see upside toward $30 over the next 12 months as the resiliency of the company’s business model proves itself.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to being long JPM, I may initiate a long position in ALLY over the next 72 hours.