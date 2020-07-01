Profiting From Uncertainty

Easing uncertainty could help markets such as the US and China, where it is especially high, but less for those such as the UK, where it is relatively low.

Global economic policy uncertainty is at an all-time high. This has historically cut capex and hurt valuations, but can also be used as a contrarian buy/sell indicator.

The Economic Policy Uncertainty Indices

Measures of economic policy uncertainty are at all-time highs. This has historically led to depressed capex and equity valuations. Falling uncertainty, however, can be supportive of markets, with our longer-term analysis showing double-digit forward returns to buying 'peak' uncertainty levels. This is a further support to our positive view of the fundamentals in markets such as the US and China, and caution on markets such as the UK.

We analyse the impact of economic policy uncertainty on markets, proxied by the indices here. These economic policy uncertainty (EPU) indices are constructed from news articles containing terms: ‘uncertainty/uncertain’, ‘economic/economy’ and other policy terms (e.g. deficit). Raw counts are then scaled by the number of articles and normalised. There are 26 country and 11 thematic indices available.

All-time high policy uncertainty, led by the US and China

Current uncertainty levels are at all-time high globally and three times higher than the long-term average. The US EPU (see chart below) is close to a record high and over five standard deviations above the long-term average, showing the extent of the unique policy COVID and the resulting lockdowns have created: zero-bound policy rates, unlimited QE, and double-digit/GDP fiscal stimulus. The China policy uncertainty index is also amongst the highest in the world, given the COVID crisis, sharp economic slowdown, and continued concerns over high debt levels and trade frictions. By contrast, the UK is a below-average outlier, with its average boosted by years of Brexit uncertainty.

What it means: Higher risk premia and lower capex

The policy uncertainty literature suggests one of the largest impacts of uncertainty on equities is through increasing equity risk premium and depressing valuation multiples.

Risk premia and valuations: Our analysis (see below) shows the correlation of implied risk premia against the uncertainty index for US equities since 1998 is a reasonably strong +0.44. So, sharp moves higher in uncertainty will, everything else being equal, likely depress valuations lower than they would otherwise have been.

The other major impact comes via lower capex. Here the authors estimate ‘a doubling of policy uncertainty is associated with an average decrease of quarterly investment rates of approximately 8.7% relative to the average investment rate.’ The chart below tracks the close relationship between US uncertainty and capex growth. We find that the EPU index has been a good leading indicator of capex one year ahead, with a -0.6 correlation. This supports our broader view of capex lagging this recovery, as economies become less capital intensive and capex more tech oriented.

Some value as equity buy/sell signal

We find some value in using the uncertainty indices as a contrarian equity buy/sell signal at there extreme levels.

The tables below were calculated using the uncertainty indices and S&P 500 data since 1985. Results are mixed. Equities performed at their worst when the EPU hit the 90th+ percentile highs, even when it was easing. This is the reverse of what might be expected from markets with risk premiums and discount rate set to fall and firms to increase capex.

However, we found that excluding the last two of the thirty-five years in the data history made the 90th+ percentile forward returns the highest of all, at +14%. Using a high EPU as a contrarian buy signal in the last few years would have exposed investors to losses in both the recent 2018 and 2020 corrections and crashes. We are cautious using buy/sell signals from the EPU data alone, especially as forward returns around the middle of the range haven’t differed markedly from returns at extremes, but do see it as a complement to broader analysis.

We also see value in using other measures of uncertainty. These take three main forms:

Finance based, e.g., the VIX volatility index. Forecast based, e.g., the dispersion between economist forecasts, such as GDP. News based, e.g., the EPU indices we have examined above.

Our analysis shows that all three had a similar correlation with equity risk premium, but low correlations with each other. This indicates they all capture some aspect of uncertainty but that each offers new information, and none should be ignored by investors.

What does it mean: Supportive of US and China view

This uncertainty index analysis in our minds is a further complement to our fundamental analysis seen in our allocation framework. This framework helps identify relative buy and sell signals for countries and regions by comparing market sentiment versus fundamentals with a valuation overlay (see table below for methodology details). The more out of favor, with better relative industry fundamentals, the better.

We are positive on US (SPY) equities, which sit in the top-right 'momentum' quadrant of our framework. They are well-liked by investors, but with very strong relative fundamentals. The five-standard deviation economic policy uncertainty event discussed above, and long-term positive return to buying 90th percentile uncertainty, adds further comfort to our allocation framework. For background, see our April 13 piece: Don't fear a bear rally

Similarly, for China, proxied by the SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC), which we fundamentally see as a relative safer haven. It has been slipping into the cautious bottom-right framework quadrant, but the very high policy uncertainty gives us some additional comfort that uncertainties are well-understood and priced. For background, see our March 24 piece: China the global safer haven

By contrast, we are more cautious the UK, proxied by the iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU). It is heavily out-of-favor with investors (far to the left on the framework) and on the borderline to negative fundamentals, but the low relative level of policy uncertainty is a potential missing upside catalyst compared to markets such as the US and China.

Conclusion: Profiting from Uncertainty

Global economic policy uncertainty is at an all-time high. This has historically been a negative, boosted equity risk premia and depressing valuations, as well as cutting capex, and depressing corporate earnings. But it can also be used as a contrarian buy indicator when uncertainty is especially high, such as currently. This supports our positive view on markets such as the US and China, and caution on the UK. We also find value in combining news-based measures with market, such as VIX, and macro, such as forecast dispersion and uncertainty indicators.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.