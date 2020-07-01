A short position looks tempting after the most recent rally but major headline risk should keep investors sidelined.

Note: I have covered Workhorse Group (WKHS) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier article on the company.

Suffice to say, I have been dead wrong on the direction of electric vehicle developer and producer Workhorse Group's ("Workhorse") share price ever since initiating coverage of the company in early 2019.

The notoriously cash-strapped company has been a serious case of overpromise and underdeliver in recent years as Workhorse failed to execute on long-standing orders for almost 1,100 vans from package delivery giants UPS (UPS) and DHL (OTCPK:DPSGY) while an eagerly awaited $6 billion USPS contract award decision has been delayed several times already.

The company remains in the process of moving to its next-generation technology platform, the so-called "Workhorse C Family".

Picture: Workhorse C 1000 Delivery Truck - Source: Company Website

That said, things have changed over the past couple of quarters mostly due to ongoing investor excitement about the company's involvement with Lordstown Motors Corporation ("LMC"), a private company founded by former Workhorse CEO Steve Burns.

Seven months ago, LMC acquired General Motors' (NYSE:GM) former Lordstown, Ohio plant for the purpose of manufacturing electric vehicles:

The move paves the way for LMC to begin production of the Endurance™ pickup truck, the industry's first all-electric pickup truck purpose-built for fleets starting in late 2020.

In addition, Workhorse entered into an intellectual property licensing agreement with LMC:

Under the terms of the IPLA, Workhorse is granting LMC a three-year exclusive license of certain intellectual property relating to the Company's W-15 electric pickup truck in exchange for an initial equity stake of 10% in LMC, which will be anti-dilutive for two years. Going forward, Workhorse is entitled to a license fee equal to 1% of the gross sales price of each LMC truck sold, up to the first 200,000 units. LMC has agreed to pre-pay a portion of the license fee in an amount equal to 1% of the aggregate debt and equity commitments LMC intends to raise. Once the pre-payment has been amortized over actual production, LMC will pay on a per unit shipped basis up to the 200,000 unit cap. Workhorse will receive an additional 4% commission on the gross sales price of trucks sold which fulfill the 6,000 pre-orders for the W-15 transferred from the Company to LMC.

At a stated price tag of $52,500 for the Endurance pickup truck, the potential proceeds to the company over time calculate as follows:

1% gross sales price license fee for the first 200,000 units:$105 million 4% commission on conversion of up to 6,000 W-15 pre-orders:$12.6 million

The pre-payment of "1% of the aggregate debt and equity commitments LMC intends to raise" would amount to $3 million based on the estimated $300 million required to purchase and retool the 6.2-million square-foot Lordstown facility.

In addition, Workhorse has been allocated a 10% stake in LMC which will be dilution-protected for two years.

Picture: Rendering of the Endurance Pickup Truck - Source: Company Website

On June 17, LMC announced a letter of intent with ServPro, a fire and water restoration company serving counties in Ohio and Pennsylvania, for the purchase of 1,200 Endurance trucks. Since then, Workhorse's share price has more than quadrupled on very heavy trading volume.

With the ongoing hype around zero-emission transportation companies, investors couldn't care less about business fundamentals as very much evidenced by the overwhelming success of start-up Nikola Corporation's (NKLA) recent backdoor listing. With the company's key Class 8 FCEV truck product offering not expected to be available before 2023 and further capital raises required, Nikola nevertheless commands a market capitalization of almost $25 billion at Tuesday's closing price.

After the most recent rally, I expected Workhorse to raise much-needed additional capital by putting into place an at-the-market equity offering but, disappointingly, the company again turned to expensive and potentially very dilutive convertible note financing.

As a remainder: Seven months ago, the company entered into a $41 million convertible note transaction with a division of hedge fund High Trail Capital which I discussed in detail here.

On Tuesday, Workhorse entered into a new $70 million convertible notes purchase agreement with High Trail Capital with materially improved but still onerous terms:

Source: Company's SEC-Filings

Including the issuer discount, the annual interest rate calculates to approximately 15%.

Investors better hope for the recent rally in the company's shares to have more legs as otherwise the transaction has the potential to substantially dilute common shareholders over the next couple of quarters with High Trail having the optional right to require monthly redemptions of up to $3.5 million principal amount starting on October 1:

The first day of each month beginning on October 1, 2020 and ending on the Maturity Date (each, an “Early Redemption Date”), the holder may require us to redeem up to $3.50 million principal amount of the Note at the Repayment Price (each a “Redemption Payment”)

Assuming the company elects to make the required redemption payments in common stock, potential monthly dilution would look as follows:

Source: Company's SEC-Filings, Author's own work

That said, even assuming an average discounted redemption price of just $5 and quarterly interest payments to be made in stock, too, the company's share count would increase by a moderate 25% from current levels.

On the flip side, Workhorse could have likely raised a considerable higher amount at much lower dilution by simply executing on an at-the-market offering as already discussed above. There was no apparent need to provide High Trail Capital another major payday.

Even without any meaningful investments in working capital, the company has burned approximately $37 million from operations last year, ramping up production will undoubtedly cause near-term cash outflows to increase heavily thus management's stated desire to obtain a revolving credit facility:

"With this note in place, we have much greater financial flexibility to support our current and future production needs," said Workhorse CEO Duane Hughes. "Heading into the second half of the year, we'll be looking to meet our previously stated annual delivery target, which should have us in a strong position to accelerate our production ramp into 2021. Successful vehicle production and delivery should also lead to additional orders as we demonstrate our ability to meet our current demand and provide road-ready last-mile delivery EVs." Workhorse CFO Steve Schrader added: "This financing will also allow us to continue to pursue a credit revolver, which we believe is the best financing vehicle for ramping up production. We expect these proceeds to provide corporate operating funds for the foreseeable future."

Bottom Line:

The epic rally in Workhorse's common shares enabled the company to raise some much-needed capital to finally deliver on its long-standing backlog of package delivery trucks. Unfortunately, management again turned to hedge fund High Trail Capital for just another, unfavorable convertible note transaction.

That said, dilution from the deal will likely end up being rather moderate even in case the stock giving back some of its recent gains.

Personally, I would have preferred an at-the-market equity offering similar to recent transactions conducted by fuel cell companies Ballard Power (BLDP), Plug Power (PLUG) and FuelCell Energy (FCEL).

With investor enthusiasm for alternative energy and particularly zero emission transportation companies currently at new all time highs, business fundamentals will likely continue to take the backseat for the foreseeable future.

While a short position looks tempting after the recent rally, ongoing major headline risk should keep even speculative investors sidelined for the time being as a potential near-term award by the USPS would almost certainly cause another, major rally in the company's shares.

