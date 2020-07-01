Cannabis Investors Should Be Looking For Good Stewards Of Capital (Podcast)

Summary

How do you know which cannabis stocks to buy? Nicholas Gastevich, one of SA's best commenters and an experienced cannabis investor with his family firm, helps guide us.

Why he likes Green Thumb Industries, Cresco, + his top 4 picks in the sector.

We also cover the recent Canopy/Acreage deal, iAnthus' debt, excessive executive compensation and being greedy with shareholder money.

We also discuss why many management changes are overblown, adjusted EBITDA and Illinois' once promising social equity program model.